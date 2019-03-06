KLETTERN 02 - 2019

Expresssets fürs Klettern

Marktüberblick Expressschlingen

Express-Sets von Aliens

Hier zeigen wir Expresssets (auch Expressschlingen genannt) fürs Klettern in alphabetischer Reihenfolge der Herstellernamen sortiert.

Die Aliens Wire Dyneema kostet 9,95 Euro, die Aliens Mix Dyneema ebenfalls.

AustriAlpin Exen

Das AustriAlpin Eleven Express-Set (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Rockit Express-Set 14,95 Euro und das Micro Wire Express-Set kostet 16,95.

Beal Express-Sets

Die Beal Be Free Express (links) kostet 24,95 Euro, die Zest Express 16,95 und die Pulp Express (rechts) 14,95 Euro.

Black Diamond Exen

Die Black Diamond Positron Quickdraw (links) kostet 17 Euro, die Nitron Quickdraw 24 Euro und die Oz Quickdraw (rechts) 22 Euro.

Camp Express-Sets

Die Dyon Express Dyneema (links) von Camp kostet 25,95 Euro, die Orbit Expres 12,95 und die Phototn Mixed Express (rechts) kostet 17,95 Euro.

Climbing Technology Expressschlingen

Das Nimble Fixbar Set NY Pro von Climbing Technology (links) kostet 21, 95 Euro, das Lime Wire Set DY 20,50 Euro und das Aerlail Pro Set NY kostet 19,90 Euro.

DMM Quickdraws

Die Alpha Sport QD von DMM (links) kostet 24,95 Euro, die Chimera QD 28,95 Euro und die Phantom QD kostet 20,95 Euro.

Edelrid Express-Sets

Das Edelrid Bulletproof Set von Edelrid (links) kostet 29,95 Euro, das Pure Slim Set 19,95 Euro und das Nineteen G Set (rechts) 21,95 Euro.

Grivel Exen

Das Captive Beta Express-Set von Grivel (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Alpha Express-Set 19,95 Euro und das Beta Light Express-Set (rechts) kostet 22,95 Euro.

Mammut Express-Schlingen

Die Mammut Crag Express (links) kostet 19 Euro, die Crag Indicator 17 Euro und die Bionic Express (rechts) kostet 22 Euro.

Ocun Expressen

Die Ocun Kestrel QD DYN 8mm (links) kostet 13,95 Euro, die Falcon QD PAD 16 kostet 14,95 Euro und die Hawk Wire QD DYN (rechts) kostst 14,95 Euro.

Petzl Exen

Das Petzl Spirit Express Set (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Djinn Axess Express Set 14,95 Euro und das Ange Finesse Express Set (rechts) kostet 21,95 Euro.

Rock Empire Express-Sets

Die D13 Racer Express von Rock Empire (links) kostet 16,95 Euro, die P16 Combin Express ebenfalls.

Salewa Express

Die Hot G3 Dyneema Straight/Wire Exe von Salewa kostet 15,50 Euro.

Singing Rock Express-Sets

Das Colt Mix Set von Singing Rock (links) kostet 18,95 Euro, das Vision Set 15,95 Euro.

Skylotec Express-Schlingen

Die X-Clip-Alp Express von Skylotec (links) kostet 22 Euro, die Flint Express Straight/Wire kostete 18,95 Euro.

Wild Country Exen

Die Wild Country Proton Quickdraw (links) kostet 28,95 Euro, die Astro Quickdraw 21,95 Euro und die Electron Hybrid Quickdraw (rechts) kostet 14,95 Euro.

06.03.2019
 
06.03.2019
Autor: Sarah Burmester
© klettern