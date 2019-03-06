Expresssets fürs Klettern Marktüberblick Expressschlingen Sie können die Fotostrecke mit den Richtungspfeilen der Tastatur bedienen ← → Foto: Hersteller Express-Sets von Aliens Hier zeigen wir Expresssets (auch Expressschlingen genannt) fürs Klettern in alphabetischer Reihenfolge der Herstellernamen sortiert. Die Aliens Wire Dyneema kostet 9,95 Euro, die Aliens Mix Dyneema ebenfalls. Foto: Hersteller AustriAlpin Exen Das AustriAlpin Eleven Express-Set (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Rockit Express-Set 14,95 Euro und das Micro Wire Express-Set kostet 16,95. Foto: Hersteller Beal Express-Sets Die Beal Be Free Express (links) kostet 24,95 Euro, die Zest Express 16,95 und die Pulp Express (rechts) 14,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Black Diamond Exen Die Black Diamond Positron Quickdraw (links) kostet 17 Euro, die Nitron Quickdraw 24 Euro und die Oz Quickdraw (rechts) 22 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Camp Express-Sets Die Dyon Express Dyneema (links) von Camp kostet 25,95 Euro, die Orbit Expres 12,95 und die Phototn Mixed Express (rechts) kostet 17,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Climbing Technology Expressschlingen Das Nimble Fixbar Set NY Pro von Climbing Technology (links) kostet 21, 95 Euro, das Lime Wire Set DY 20,50 Euro und das Aerlail Pro Set NY kostet 19,90 Euro. Foto: Hersteller DMM Quickdraws Die Alpha Sport QD von DMM (links) kostet 24,95 Euro, die Chimera QD 28,95 Euro und die Phantom QD kostet 20,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Edelrid Express-Sets Das Edelrid Bulletproof Set von Edelrid (links) kostet 29,95 Euro, das Pure Slim Set 19,95 Euro und das Nineteen G Set (rechts) 21,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Grivel Exen Das Captive Beta Express-Set von Grivel (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Alpha Express-Set 19,95 Euro und das Beta Light Express-Set (rechts) kostet 22,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Mammut Express-Schlingen Die Mammut Crag Express (links) kostet 19 Euro, die Crag Indicator 17 Euro und die Bionic Express (rechts) kostet 22 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Ocun Expressen Die Ocun Kestrel QD DYN 8mm (links) kostet 13,95 Euro, die Falcon QD PAD 16 kostet 14,95 Euro und die Hawk Wire QD DYN (rechts) kostst 14,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Petzl Exen Das Petzl Spirit Express Set (links) kostet 19,95 Euro, das Djinn Axess Express Set 14,95 Euro und das Ange Finesse Express Set (rechts) kostet 21,95 Euro. Rock Empire Express-Sets Die D13 Racer Express von Rock Empire (links) kostet 16,95 Euro, die P16 Combin Express ebenfalls. Salewa Express Die Hot G3 Dyneema Straight/Wire Exe von Salewa kostet 15,50 Euro. Singing Rock Express-Sets Das Colt Mix Set von Singing Rock (links) kostet 18,95 Euro, das Vision Set 15,95 Euro. Skylotec Express-Schlingen Die X-Clip-Alp Express von Skylotec (links) kostet 22 Euro, die Flint Express Straight/Wire kostete 18,95 Euro. Foto: Hersteller Wild Country Exen Die Wild Country Proton Quickdraw (links) kostet 28,95 Euro, die Astro Quickdraw 21,95 Euro und die Electron Hybrid Quickdraw (rechts) kostet 14,95 Euro. Weitere Fotostrecken Foto: Rico Haase Bouldern in Fontainebleau Foto: The North Face ISPO Highlights 2019 Foto: Ralph Stöhr Besser Bouldern: Tipps & Übungen Foto: Hersteller Funktionsshirts im Test Foto: © Europäische Union, 1995-2018 Gefälschte Kletterausrüstung Foto: National Geographic | Jimmy Chin Alex Honnold: Free Solo Mehr zu dieser Fotostrecke: Themen-Special Alles über Kletterausrüstung Marktüberblick Express-Sets Aktuelle Sicherungsgeräte Kletterschuh-Test 2018 Test: 11 Kletterschuhe Cams & Friends: Klemmgeräte Neue Sicherungsgeräte Weitere Artikel Artikel teilen Mehr zum Thema: Kletterausrüstung Klettern Equipment 06.03.2019 Autor: Sarah Burmester © klettern