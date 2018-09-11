Lead, Boulder, Speed und Combined: In diesen Disziplinen wird in Innsbruck um die Weltmeisterschaft geklettert. Combined steht für den olympischen Modus, der 2020 in Tokio zum Einsatz kommen wird. Hier dürfen die besten 6 der einzelnen Disziplinen antreten. Am 8. und 9. September wurden bereits die Weltmeister im Lead gekürt. Der starke Österreicher Jakob Schubert gewann den Weltmeistertitel vor dem Tschechen Adam Ondra und dem Deutschen Alexander Megos.

Bei den Damen gestaltete sich die Finalrunde sehr knapp, der Österreicherin Jessica Pilz fiel der Titel schließlich zu, weil sie das Top schneller erreichte als die ebenfalls topgekletterte Slowenin Janja Garnbret. Bronze ging an die Koreanerin Jain Kim.

(Weitere Ergebnisse unterhalb der Video-Mitschnitte)

Zur Youtube Playlist: IFSC World Championships Innsbruck 2018 (alle Wettkämpfe im Livestream)

Zwischenfall in der Qualifikationsrunde Lead: Der Fall Sean McColl

Sean McColl (CAN) und Romain Desgranges (FRA) bekamen in der Lead-Quali Punkte abgezogen, weil sie ein Sponsorenschild berührt haben (sollen). Die Schilder werden üblicherweise von den Routensetzern platziert, damit ein derartiger Zwischenfall nicht passieren kann. Dass es doch passiert ist, ist sehr unglücklich – zumal Kletterstar Adam Ondra (CZE) die gleiche Kletterposition einnahm (vergleiche im Video-Zusammenschnitt von Udo Neumann unten) und keinen Punkte-Abzug bekam. Sean McColl erklärt die Situation in seinem Instagram-Beitrag (weiter unten). Diese Ungleichbehandlung von Sportlern ist natürlich nicht cool. Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob dieser Zwischenfall dazu führt, das Sponsorenschilder in Zukunft anders platziert werden.

Programm Weltmeisterschaft 2018

Freitag, 14. September

13:00 - 15:15 Uhr: Halbfinale Bouldern Damen

15:30 - 16:30 Uhr: Paraclimbing Finale

19:00 - 21:00 Uhr: Finale Bouldern Damen

21:45 Uhr: Medaillenzeremonie

Samstag, 15. September

13:00 - 15:15 Uhr: Halbfinale Bouldern Herren

15:30 - 16:30 Uhr: Paraclimbing Finale

19:00 - 21:00 Uhr: Finale Bouldern Herren

21:45 Uhr: Medaillenzeremonie

Sonntag, 16. September

11:00 - 14:00 Uhr: Finale Combined Damen

14:30 - 17:00 Uhr: Finale Combined Herren

18:00 Uhr: Abschlussfeier

Video Lead Finale Damen WM 2018

Video Lead Finale Herren WM 2018

Video Paraclimbing Finale WM 2018

Video Boulder Finale Damen WM 2018

Video Boulder Finale Herren WM 2018

Video Finale Combined Damen WM 2018

Video Finale Combined Herren WM 2018

Ergebnisse Lead

Damen

1 Pilz Jessica AUT

2 Garnbret Janja SLO

3 Kim Jain KOR

4 Kotake Mei JPN

5 Shiraishi Ashima USA

6 Verhoeven Anak BEL

7 Krampl Mia SLO

8 Noguchi Akiyo JPN

8 Schubert Hannah AUT

10 Rogora Laura ITA

72 Bestvater Alma GER

Herren

1 Schubert Jakob AUT

2 Ondra Adam CZE

3 Megos Alexander GER

4 Narasaki Meichi JPN

5 Skofic Domen SLO

6 Konecny Jakub CZE

6 Takata Tomoaki JPN

8 Lehmann Sascha SUI

9 Bombardi Marcello ITA

10 Harada Kai JPN

29 Flohé Yannick GER

29 Hojer Jan GER

Ergebnisse Speed

Herren

1. Reza Alipour (IRI)

2. Bassa Mawem (FRA)

3. Stanislav Kokorin (RUS)

33 Hojer Jan GER

56 Flohé Yannick GER

109 Megos Alexander GER

Damen

1. Aleksandra Rudzinska (POL)

2. Anna Brozek (POL)

3. Mariia Krasavina (RUS)

Ergebnisse Paraclimbing

Damen

B2

1. Abigail Robinson (GBR)

2. Whitney Pesek (USA)

3. Tanja Glusic (SLO)

AU2

1. Solenne Piret (FRA)

2. Melinda Vigh (HUN)

3. Maureen Beck (USA)

RP2

1. Hannah Baldwin (GBR)

2. Marlene Prat (FRA)

3. Anita Aggarwal (GBR)

RP3

1. Aika Yoshida (JPN)

2. Momoko Yoshida

3. Elodie Orbaen (BEL)

AL2

1. Lucie Jarrige (FRA)

2. Kate Sawford (CAN)

3. Emily Stephenson (USA)

Herren

RP1

1. Alessio Cornamusini (ITA)

2. Korbinian Franck (GER)

3. Nils Helsper (GER)

RP3

1. Romain Pagnoux (FRA)

2. Michael Cleverdon (GBR)

3. Gregor Selak (SLO)

RP2

1. Behnam Khalaji (IRI)

2. Nive Porat (ISR)

3. Manikandan Kumar (IND)

B1

1. Koichiro Kobayashi (JPN)

2. Matteo Stefani (ITA)

3. Francisco Javier Aguilar Amoedo (ESP)

B2

1. Justin Salas (USA)

2. Raul Simon Franco (ESP)

3. Fumiya Hamanoue (JPN)