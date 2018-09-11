Lead, Boulder, Speed und Combined: In diesen Disziplinen wird in Innsbruck um die Weltmeisterschaft geklettert. Combined steht für den olympischen Modus, der 2020 in Tokio zum Einsatz kommen wird. Hier dürfen die besten 6 der einzelnen Disziplinen antreten. Am 8. und 9. September wurden bereits die Weltmeister im Lead gekürt. Der starke Österreicher Jakob Schubert gewann den Weltmeistertitel vor dem Tschechen Adam Ondra und dem Deutschen Alexander Megos.
Bei den Damen gestaltete sich die Finalrunde sehr knapp, der Österreicherin Jessica Pilz fiel der Titel schließlich zu, weil sie das Top schneller erreichte als die ebenfalls topgekletterte Slowenin Janja Garnbret. Bronze ging an die Koreanerin Jain Kim.
(Weitere Ergebnisse unterhalb der Video-Mitschnitte)
Zur Youtube Playlist: IFSC World Championships Innsbruck 2018 (alle Wettkämpfe im Livestream)
Zwischenfall in der Qualifikationsrunde Lead: Der Fall Sean McColl
Sean McColl (CAN) und Romain Desgranges (FRA) bekamen in der Lead-Quali Punkte abgezogen, weil sie ein Sponsorenschild berührt haben (sollen). Die Schilder werden üblicherweise von den Routensetzern platziert, damit ein derartiger Zwischenfall nicht passieren kann. Dass es doch passiert ist, ist sehr unglücklich – zumal Kletterstar Adam Ondra (CZE) die gleiche Kletterposition einnahm (vergleiche im Video-Zusammenschnitt von Udo Neumann unten) und keinen Punkte-Abzug bekam. Sean McColl erklärt die Situation in seinem Instagram-Beitrag (weiter unten). Diese Ungleichbehandlung von Sportlern ist natürlich nicht cool. Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob dieser Zwischenfall dazu führt, das Sponsorenschilder in Zukunft anders platziert werden.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I want to start by saying that I am in no way criticizing any athletes. As IFSC Athlete Representative, I fight for athletes’ rights and their right to be judged and scored unbiased and equivalently across the board. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the Lead qualifications here at the 2018 World Championships, I climbed one route almost to the top and upon review was scored much lower on the route because of “touching” a sponsorship logo on the wall. The same review and score was given to FRA Romain Desgranges (who also almost topped the route) for the same reason. The issue at hand is that we were not judged the same as all the other athletes. In my example here, CZE athlete Adam Ondra touched the signage in the EXACT same manner (debatable as always) and was not given the same treatment, process, or score as myself or Romain. my video is second, swipe left] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We can all agree that the sign was placed in a poor position; the matter at hand is the difference and error in judging (even after appeal) in this round. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I am not calling out Mr. Ondra whatsoever, he did nothing wrong and I admire, respect, and idolize him. What is strange is that even if the officials had scored him down to where he touched the logo, he did so well on the other qualification route that he would still have advanced. This adds to the puzzle in my mind of why they didn’t treat all athletes equally. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I speak out now because I don’t want ANY athlete EVER in our sport to be treated differently for ANY reason. There are still many days at this World Championships, I myself have two more disciplines to compete in, and I don’t want any more mistakes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What I want, and what I’m appealing (as well as my NF) to the IFSC (@ifsclimbing) is for them to admit the signage was placed poorly and remove the down-score from any affected athlete. This would qualify both Romain and myself for semis. I would not call for a re-calculation, which would put two climbers out of semis, rather +2 extra in the round tomorrow.
Programm Weltmeisterschaft 2018
Freitag, 14. September
13:00 - 15:15 Uhr: Halbfinale Bouldern Damen
15:30 - 16:30 Uhr: Paraclimbing Finale
19:00 - 21:00 Uhr: Finale Bouldern Damen
21:45 Uhr: Medaillenzeremonie
Samstag, 15. September
13:00 - 15:15 Uhr: Halbfinale Bouldern Herren
15:30 - 16:30 Uhr: Paraclimbing Finale
19:00 - 21:00 Uhr: Finale Bouldern Herren
21:45 Uhr: Medaillenzeremonie
Sonntag, 16. September
11:00 - 14:00 Uhr: Finale Combined Damen
14:30 - 17:00 Uhr: Finale Combined Herren
18:00 Uhr: Abschlussfeier
Video Lead Finale Damen WM 2018
Video Lead Finale Herren WM 2018
Video Paraclimbing Finale WM 2018
Video Boulder Finale Damen WM 2018
Video Boulder Finale Herren WM 2018
Video Finale Combined Damen WM 2018
Video Finale Combined Herren WM 2018
Ergebnisse Lead
Damen
1 Pilz Jessica AUT
2 Garnbret Janja SLO
3 Kim Jain KOR
4 Kotake Mei JPN
5 Shiraishi Ashima USA
6 Verhoeven Anak BEL
7 Krampl Mia SLO
8 Noguchi Akiyo JPN
8 Schubert Hannah AUT
10 Rogora Laura ITA
72 Bestvater Alma GER
Herren
1 Schubert Jakob AUT
2 Ondra Adam CZE
3 Megos Alexander GER
4 Narasaki Meichi JPN
5 Skofic Domen SLO
6 Konecny Jakub CZE
6 Takata Tomoaki JPN
8 Lehmann Sascha SUI
9 Bombardi Marcello ITA
10 Harada Kai JPN
29 Flohé Yannick GER
29 Hojer Jan GER
Ergebnisse Speed
Herren
1. Reza Alipour (IRI)
2. Bassa Mawem (FRA)
3. Stanislav Kokorin (RUS)
33 Hojer Jan GER
56 Flohé Yannick GER
109 Megos Alexander GER
Damen
1. Aleksandra Rudzinska (POL)
2. Anna Brozek (POL)
3. Mariia Krasavina (RUS)
Ergebnisse Paraclimbing
Damen
B2
1. Abigail Robinson (GBR)
2. Whitney Pesek (USA)
3. Tanja Glusic (SLO)
AU2
1. Solenne Piret (FRA)
2. Melinda Vigh (HUN)
3. Maureen Beck (USA)
RP2
1. Hannah Baldwin (GBR)
2. Marlene Prat (FRA)
3. Anita Aggarwal (GBR)
RP3
1. Aika Yoshida (JPN)
2. Momoko Yoshida
3. Elodie Orbaen (BEL)
AL2
1. Lucie Jarrige (FRA)
2. Kate Sawford (CAN)
3. Emily Stephenson (USA)
Herren
RP1
1. Alessio Cornamusini (ITA)
2. Korbinian Franck (GER)
3. Nils Helsper (GER)
RP3
1. Romain Pagnoux (FRA)
2. Michael Cleverdon (GBR)
3. Gregor Selak (SLO)
RP2
1. Behnam Khalaji (IRI)
2. Nive Porat (ISR)
3. Manikandan Kumar (IND)
B1
1. Koichiro Kobayashi (JPN)
2. Matteo Stefani (ITA)
3. Francisco Javier Aguilar Amoedo (ESP)
B2
1. Justin Salas (USA)
2. Raul Simon Franco (ESP)
3. Fumiya Hamanoue (JPN)