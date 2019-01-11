Boulder Bundesliga Finale 2018 Sie können die Fotostrecke mit den Richtungspfeilen der Tastatur bedienen ← → Foto: Simon Grundmann Boulder Bundesliga Finale 2018 Hier gibt's die Bilder vom Finale der Boulder Bundesliga 2018. Auf geht's in die nächste Spielzeit! Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Jule Wurm Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Martha Karpeter Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Boulder Bundesliga Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Alma Bestvater Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Foto: Simon Grundmann Finale Boulder Bundesliga 2018 Weitere Fotostrecken Foto: Ralph Stöhr Aktuelle Sicherungsgeräte Foto: Alvivo Winterjacken-Test Foto: Markus Ixmeier | www.boulderclassics.com Boulder-Kalender 2019 Foto: Kletter-Werkstatt Tipps von Kletter-Coaches Foto: Dynafit Skitouren-Equipment 2018 Foto: Armada Test 2018: 33 Tourenski Mehr zu dieser Fotostrecke: Boulder-Bundesliga Finale (+Videos) Themen-Special Bouldern & Training Besser Bouldern: Technik Crashpad Knowhow Kletter-Coaching: Tipps vom Trainer Tipps von Kletter-Coaches 7 Calisthenics-Übungen für Boulderer Fußtechnik beim Klettern Weitere Artikel Artikel teilen Mehr zum Thema: Bouldern Wettkampf 11.01.2019 Autor: Sarah Burmester © klettern