Margo Hayes (19) hat nach La Rambla (siehe unten) nun ihre zweite 9a+ klettern können. Mit Realization (9a+) in Céüse kletterte sie die Route, die Chris Sharma berühmt machte.

Schon auf den ersten Metern wartet ein brettharter Boulder, auch danach muss man noch ganz schön dranbleiben in dem Testpiece im Kalk des südfranzösischen Céüse.

Sie schreibt zu dem von ihr auf Instagram geposteten Bild:

"MY HEART IS FULL

I am grateful to Jean-Christophe Lafaille for envisioning this graceful line, Biographie, in 1989. In 1996, Arnaud Petit completed the pitch to the first anchor, and five years later, in 2001, Chris Sharma became the first person to complete the line to the highest anchor, simultaneously sending the first ever 9a+. Thank you for giving Biographie / Realization to our community! In life, we are tested. Biographie tested my commitment, my fortitude, and my belief in myself. In May, I touched Biographie for the first time. Ever since, the route has been ingrained in my mind and body. In one week, I will leave France, the country that I have lived in and learned from for the past year. Just yesterday, I realized this dream. The difficulties of this endeavor were overshadowed by the sound of the birds, laughter of friends, and the changing of the seasons. To experience the delicate power that Biographie holds is a true privilege. I am so grateful for the support that I have received from the climbing community throughout this process, especially from Arnaud Petit, my mentor on this journey. Thank you, Alexander Megos for the send belay and Jan Novak for this image."

Älterer Beitrag: Margo Hayes klettert 'La Rambla' (9a+)

Die 19-jährige Margo Hayes aus Boulder, Colorado (USA) hat die legendäre La Rambla (9a+) in Siurana klettern können. Die Route in dem spanischen Topgebiet wurde auch von anderen starken Kletterinnen bereits versucht, Margo gelang nun als erster Frau diese Route und damit auch der Grad Elf Plus.

Zwar hatte die ebenfalls aus den USA kommende Ashima Shiraishi letztes Frühjahr bereits an dem Grad gekratzt, doch ist Margo die erste Frau, die glatt 9a+ klettern konnte.

Die erste Frau, die in diese Grade vordringen konnte, war die Baskin Josune Bereziartu, die 2005 mit ihrer Begehung von Bimbaluna in St. Loup in der Schweiz auch schon eine Route im Grad 9a/9a+ klettern konnte.

Margo Hayes klettert 'La Rambla' in Siurana

That moment...

Matty Hong kommentiert sein Foto von Margo nach der Begehung:

"That moment when you send La Rambla and become the first woman to climb (9a+ or 5.15a). Congratulations Margo, a very well deserved send, and a big day for climbing."

Margo Hayes

Margo klettert seit sie 10 Jahre alt ist und hat im letzten Jahr allein 14 Routen im Grad 10+ und schwerer klettern können. Darunter war unter anderem auch Bad Girls Club (5.14d oder UIAA 11)in Rifle, Colorado, die bis dahin nur acht Begehungen insgesamt hatte.

Margo bei ihren Versuchen in 'La Rambla'

