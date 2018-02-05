Krasse Aktionen von Colorado bis Patagonien

Die Kletterwelt steht nicht still: von der Boulder-Erstbegehung in Colorado über schwere Routen in Spanien bis zur Erstbegehung in Patagonien gibt es hier die neuesten Erfolgsmeldungen aus der Kletterwelt.
Viel Spaß mit David Firnenburg, Adam Ondra, Jakob Schubert, Chris Rauch, Paul Robinson, Janja Garnbret, Keenan Takahashi, Daniel Woods, Jessica Pilz, Stefano Ghisolfi und weiteren.
David Firnenburg klettert 'Vecchio Leone' (Fb 8B) im Tessin
David Firnenburg klettert 'Gioia stand' (Fb 8B) in Varazze
Chris Rauch klettert low start zu 'The Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8c+)
A dream became reality! Today I was able to climb the @dave_graham_ masterpiece "The story of 2 worlds" (8C). Afterwards I checked out the moves of @dai_koyamada 's low start. Since I was already pretty tired I pulled on with no big expectations. Sometimes it seems like this is the key to success. After a hell of a fight I stood on top of this amazing boulder and nabbed the second ascent. Congrats to @pawel.rambo.jelonek who made an impressive ascent of "The story" and thanks to the awesome crew who made this session possible! Photo by @florianschmalzl . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing #Swiss #Switzerland #Schweiz #Austria #Österreich #Tirol #Cresciano #Zillertal #dream #rock #boulder #klettern #climbing #mountains #Tessin #Ticino #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #extremebouldering
Keenan Takahashi klettert 'The Nest' (V15) in Red Rocks, Colorado
Samuel Ometz klettert 'The Great Escape' (Fb 8B), Tessin
Janja Garnbret klettert 'Seleccio Natural' (9a) in Santa Linya, Spanien
Janja Garnbret klettert 'Fabela pa la enmienda' (9a) and 'Blomu' (8c+)
Daniel Woods: Erstbegehung von ‘Nomadic Freaks’ (8c+/14c) in Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado
Stefano Ghisolfi wiederholt 'La Capella' (9b)
Jessica Pilz klettert 'Fabelita' (8c) im dritten Versuch
Adam Ondra chillt in 'Teoria del Gesto' (9a), Grotta dell'Aeronauta, Italien
... und in 'Mongo' (9a) am Schleier Wasserfall
Adam wiederholt 'Meiose' (9a+) in Charmey, Schweiz
On the way to France, we made a stip in Switzerland in Charmey and I managed to make the second ascent of Meiose on my 3rd go. This route was put up by Pirmin Bertle as 9b, I think 9a+ is closer to reality. This kneebar in the video was quite important to shake out before the resistant part on tiny holds. @montura_official @blackdiamond @mytendon @lasportivagram
Erstbegehung von Adam Ondra in St. Leger - La Castagne (Fb 9a+)
Jimmy Webb klettert ‘Saruman du bas’ (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau
Brennan Robinson klettert 'Mandala sit' (V13) in Bishop, Kalifornien
Alban Levier zieht 8As in Fontainebleau
Nina Williams klettert 'Super Botslayer' (V11) in Flagstaff Mountain, Colorado
Jacob Schubert flasht 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (Fb 8C)
Martin Keller klettert 'Ninja Skills' (Fb 8B+) im Tessin
Matt Fultz klettert 'The Wheel of Fortune' (V14) in Colorado
Paul Robinson Erstbegehung: La Plancha (V14) in den Flatirons, Colorado
Yess!!! Managed to make the first ascent of “La Plancha,” yesterday up in the flatirons. A huge thank you to @diegolmontull and @tchadx for showing me this amazing line. It is so rad to see new lines in a state where we already have so many incredible established lines. The line is an ode to the infamous “bugeleisen” in Austria and is shaped very similarly like that of an iron. My guess for the grade on the line is about low end v14/8B+. I can’t wait for others to go out and check this problem out. #bouldering thanks for the amazing photo: @punkaca
Siebe Vanhee gelingt 'kleine' Erstbegehung an der Ostwand der ‘Aguja desconocido’, nördlich vom Torre Mascara in Patagonien
- Squeezing into a small weatherwindow - We enjoyed the small window in the Paine on the 25th to climb a small first ascent on the east face of ‘Aguja desconocido’ North of the Torre Mascara! Although the climbing conditions looked horendous, we were super efficient! Good warm up for bigger pushes we’re planning! Let’s hope for better weather now cause 100km/h wind is not ideal to climb, and even worse to descent. @thenorthface @thenorthfaceuk @thenorthface_climb @petzl_official @avventuraoutdoor @fiveten_official @sportpraktijk #neverstopexploring #patagonia #torresdelpaine #badervalley #fastlightfree