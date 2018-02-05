Krasse Aktionen von Colorado bis Patagonien

Vom Hardcore-Boulder in Colorado zur Erstbegehung in Patagonien: Die krassesten Aktionen der letzten Wochen im Überblick. Firnenburg, Schubert, Garnbret und Webb sind nur einige.

Die Kletterwelt steht nicht still: von der Boulder-Erstbegehung in Colorado über schwere Routen in Spanien bis zur Erstbegehung in Patagonien gibt es hier die neuesten Erfolgsmeldungen aus der Kletterwelt.

Viel Spaß mit David Firnenburg, Adam Ondra, Jakob Schubert, Chris Rauch, Paul Robinson, Janja Garnbret, Keenan Takahashi, Daniel Woods, Jessica Pilz, Stefano Ghisolfi und weiteren.

David Firnenburg klettert 'Vecchio Leone' (Fb 8B) im Tessin

David Firnenburg klettert 'Gioia stand' (Fb 8B) in Varazze

Chris Rauch klettert low start zu 'The Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8c+)

Keenan Takahashi klettert 'The Nest' (V15) in Red Rocks, Colorado

Samuel Ometz klettert 'The Great Escape' (Fb 8B), Tessin

Janja Garnbret klettert 'Seleccio Natural' (9a) in Santa Linya, Spanien

Janja Garnbret klettert 'Fabela pa la enmienda' (9a) and 'Blomu' (8c+)

Daniel Woods: Erstbegehung von ‘Nomadic Freaks’ (8c+/14c) in Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado

Stefano Ghisolfi wiederholt 'La Capella' (9b)

Jessica Pilz klettert 'Fabelita' (8c) im dritten Versuch

Adam Ondra chillt in 'Teoria del Gesto' (9a), Grotta dell'Aeronauta, Italien

... und in 'Mongo' (9a) am Schleier Wasserfall

Adam wiederholt 'Meiose' (9a+) in Charmey, Schweiz

Erstbegehung von Adam Ondra in St. Leger - La Castagne (Fb 9a+)

Jimmy Webb klettert ‘Saruman du bas’ (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau

Brennan Robinson klettert 'Mandala sit' (V13) in Bishop, Kalifornien

Alban Levier zieht 8As in Fontainebleau

Nina Williams klettert 'Super Botslayer' (V11) in Flagstaff Mountain, Colorado

Jacob Schubert flasht 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (Fb 8C)

Martin Keller klettert 'Ninja Skills' (Fb 8B+) im Tessin

Matt Fultz klettert 'The Wheel of Fortune' (V14) in Colorado

Paul Robinson Erstbegehung: La Plancha (V14) in den Flatirons, Colorado

Siebe Vanhee gelingt 'kleine' Erstbegehung an der Ostwand der ‘Aguja desconocido’, nördlich vom Torre Mascara in Patagonien