klettern 2 - 2018

Krasse Aktionen von Colorado bis Patagonien

Foto: Archiv Firnenburg David Firnenburg Veccio Leone 8B
Vom Hardcore-Boulder in Colorado zur Erstbegehung in Patagonien: Die krassesten Aktionen der letzten Wochen im Überblick. Firnenburg, Schubert, Garnbret und Webb sind nur einige.

Die Kletterwelt steht nicht still: von der Boulder-Erstbegehung in Colorado über schwere Routen in Spanien bis zur Erstbegehung in Patagonien gibt es hier die neuesten Erfolgsmeldungen aus der Kletterwelt.

Viel Spaß mit David Firnenburg, Adam Ondra, Jakob Schubert, Chris Rauch, Paul Robinson, Janja Garnbret, Keenan Takahashi, Daniel Woods, Jessica Pilz, Stefano Ghisolfi und weiteren.

David Firnenburg klettert 'Vecchio Leone' (Fb 8B) im Tessin




David Firnenburg klettert 'Gioia stand' (Fb 8B) in Varazze




Chris Rauch klettert low start zu 'The Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8c+)


A dream became reality! Today I was able to climb the @dave_graham_ masterpiece "The story of 2 worlds" (8C). Afterwards I checked out the moves of @dai_koyamada 's low start. Since I was already pretty tired I pulled on with no big expectations. Sometimes it seems like this is the key to success. After a hell of a fight I stood on top of this amazing boulder and nabbed the second ascent. Congrats to @pawel.rambo.jelonek who made an impressive ascent of "The story" and thanks to the awesome crew who made this session possible!

Keenan Takahashi klettert 'The Nest' (V15) in Red Rocks, Colorado




Samuel Ometz klettert 'The Great Escape' (Fb 8B), Tessin




Janja Garnbret klettert 'Seleccio Natural' (9a) in Santa Linya, Spanien




Janja Garnbret klettert 'Fabela pa la enmienda' (9a) and 'Blomu' (8c+)




Daniel Woods: Erstbegehung von ‘Nomadic Freaks’ (8c+/14c) in Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado




Stefano Ghisolfi wiederholt 'La Capella' (9b)




Jessica Pilz klettert 'Fabelita' (8c) im dritten Versuch




Adam Ondra chillt in 'Teoria del Gesto' (9a), Grotta dell'Aeronauta, Italien




... und in 'Mongo' (9a) am Schleier Wasserfall




Adam wiederholt 'Meiose' (9a+) in Charmey, Schweiz




Erstbegehung von Adam Ondra in St. Leger - La Castagne (Fb 9a+)




Jimmy Webb klettert ‘Saruman du bas’ (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau




Brennan Robinson klettert 'Mandala sit' (V13) in Bishop, Kalifornien




Alban Levier zieht 8As in Fontainebleau




Nina Williams klettert 'Super Botslayer' (V11) in Flagstaff Mountain, Colorado




Jacob Schubert flasht 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (Fb 8C)




Martin Keller klettert 'Ninja Skills' (Fb 8B+) im Tessin




Matt Fultz klettert 'The Wheel of Fortune' (V14) in Colorado




Paul Robinson Erstbegehung: La Plancha (V14) in den Flatirons, Colorado




Siebe Vanhee gelingt 'kleine' Erstbegehung an der Ostwand der ‘Aguja desconocido’, nördlich vom Torre Mascara in Patagonien