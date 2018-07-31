Highlights: Wientjes, Ondra, Räuber, Hayes, Webb

Erstbegehung: Flo Wientjes (DE) klettert 'Slip n Slide (Fb 8A) in der Silvretta (AT)
Erstbegehung: Nalle Hukkataival (FI) klettert 'Digital Populism' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
I found this striking boulder 11 years ago but discarded it in the maybe pile speculating that it probably doesn't go by the looks of it. Today I opened it and called it Digital Populism. Might just be 8B+ but let's go with a good old fashioned 8B for now. Five-star that's up there even by Rocklands' lofty standards
Thomas Lindinger (DE) klettert 'Fragile Steps' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Skiroute Project' (Fb 8B) in der Silvretta (AT)
"Skiroute Project" (8B), my favourite problem in Silvretta.
Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra klettert 'Disbelief' (9b) in Acephale, Canmore (CA)
"Disbelief" 5.15b (9b), probably upper end of the grade. Acephale, Canmore, Canada. It was a crazy day. I almost wanted to give up. After two tries, when I got to the crux move (which is actually a foot move) totally fresh, I would slip off for like 15th time. No light in the end of the tunnel, despite the fact I stuck the move 10 days ago once, only to fall off 2 moves higher. On my 3rd try of the day, I somehow did not slip and did bot fall. I cannot think many other routes where I climbed so close to my limit.
Clement Lechaptois wiederholt 'Good Hope' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands, ZA
I had a kind of expedition yesterday, hiking up to @nalle_hukkataival 'Good Hope' 8B] in good company of an American/Autralian crew! Luckily I managed to climb it in a session Honestly this is for sure one of the best line I climbed yet, and the picture doesn't get justice to how incredible this boulder is! That was a big and good day!
... und 'Master Key' (Fb 8B)
Enjoying my last days in Rocklands with the Swiss crew! Like here, derviche-ing to get the 'Master Key' 8B] at Eland yesterday night! Thanks Bfx for the good support Loving this place so much...
Nils Favre (CH) klettert 'Airstar' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
AIRSTAR, 8B Masterpiece from @kilifish. I saw this line in 2012 and was really impressed. I tried briefly but couldn't imagine myself doing this big move. Times changed . I stopped to try my main project to due extremely warm conditions, consequently I can try other lines like this one and really enjoy the place .
Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Black Shadow' & 'Mooiste Meisje' (beide Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
Yesterday was a really good day. The plan was to warmup, tick Black Shadow as fast as possibel and then move over to Mooiste Meisie and give it some good burns. The plan worked better than expected, I warmed up in Black Shadow and did it on my first go of the day (tried it before tho) and the same goes for Mooiste Meisie super syked for the rest of the trip .
Martin Mayer (DE) klettert 'Arcoxia' (Fb 8A+) in Västervik (SE)
Another one from Västervik. Nether felt this streched before in a boulderproblem, like I did in '' Arcoxia, 8A+''. Didn't think I could climb that piece of rock and also concidered to take off my glasses, cause they touched the rock during the move. Somehow my span was just enough. Rally happy about this one. Thanks @stefan_rasmussen_71 for putting up all these great boulders.
Ignacio Mulero (ES) klettert 'Book Club' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)
Alban Levier (FR) klettert 'Ubuntu' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)
Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'Mirta' (Fb 8B+) in Western Cape (ZA)
Daniel Beall klettert 'Rule of Thumb' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)
Tried hard on this one. Damp foggy weather made it full value, but with the trip coming to a close, there was no time to waste. Huge thanks to @kyra_condie and @mattiasbmclimbs for the psyche and support. It's been quite a while since I've succeeded on a boulder I couldn't quite believe was possible. So psyched. "Rule of Thumb" V14 / 8B+
Anna Liina Laitinen (FI) klettert 'Fragile Steps' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
The send of the "Fragile Steps", 8A+/B which @chadurif got on tape a couple of days ago @coldhousemedia @coldhousemedia And in case you were wondering I said "Omg Did I just did it!" . Thanks Charlotte for coming over there on that day and bring some good vibes She also crushed her proj the "Röyksopp" right after!! YAYA!!!
Kyra Condie (US) klettert 'The Amphitheater' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)
Stoked to have done The Amphitheater 8A/+ (v11/12)! This one feels really hard to me because I can't use the normal, left heel hook beta . I was able to find a way around it by toeing-in which I was super excited about because this is one of the most perfect boulders I've ever seen! Just look at that left hand pinch !! I had a really good time working this over two sessions with @lisa_chulich and @_shuster_ thanks for videoing @daniel_beall
Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Chaos Theory' (Fb 8B/+) in RMNP (US)
Success!! The last few days up in RMNP I've been focused on climbing an old project in the upper deck. It's a low start to an existing boulder called 'Normal Chaos'. On the 2nd day, 2nd try or so, I surprised myself and climbed into the stand start only to slip off the very last move to the finishing jug. Punter!!! Then after that I knew I could do the boulder but for some reason I couldn't find my way back through the bottom crux. A full day later I continued to struggle connecting those bottom moves and had no clue why. The boulder was getting the better of me and frustration began to set in. Then, in typical "last day, best day" style, and after a long morning of meetings at the OR.. I hopped in the rig and raged towards the park. I hiked up, met up with @kevintakashismith, and climbed the boulder first go! The feeling of completion was grand and although it wasn't my hardest ascent it definitely posed a challenge that forced me to focus and try hard. No matter the difficulty it's always nice to stand on top of a badass climb and learn from your experience. Cheers Kev for the support, the pics, and strong work sending your project as well! Stoked on the next endeavor. 'Chaos Theory' V13/14 FA .
Margo Hayes klettert 'Waka Flocka Flame' (5.14c) in Rifle (US)
... und 'Black Shadow' (Fb 8A+)
So excited!! Coming to the #Rocklands this year, one of my main goals was to finish of Black Shadow (8A+/v12). During my last trip two years ago I started projecting it but didn't have enough time left to finish it off. Glad it went down quickly this time!! Psyched to start working on other projects now!! Thanks for videoing @daniel_beall
Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Saturn Returnz' (Fb 8B) in RMNP (US)
Sonnie Trotter (CA) klettert 'First Flight' (5.14c) in Acephale (CA)
Well I never thought that was going to happen. Especially this summer, especially tonight, especially after that massive hail storm. Somehow, between writing, photography, the @bowvalleyrockfest, filming @adam.ondra for @reelrock as well as working with @sashadigiulian on her summer project, being a husband and father, I managed to sneak out to Acephale 3 times this July. On my first burn tonight I put down 'First Flight' 5.14c - which was bolted by my longtime friend (and bow valley visionary) @lev_pinter and first redpointed by @joshmuller - tonight feels pretty special having the whole crag to ourselves. Many thanks to those who offered beta and shared a belay. Also congrats again to Adam for his historic onsight.