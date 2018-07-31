klettern 6 - 2018

Highlights: Wientjes, Ondra, Räuber, Hayes, Webb

Foto: Petzl / Tara Kherzner Margo Hayes klettert Waka Flocka Flame 5.14c Rifle
Die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen auf einen Blick: von Jimmy Webb, Margo Hayes, Max Räuber, Adam Ondra, Florian Wientjes und einigen mehr.

Erstbegehung: Flo Wientjes (DE) klettert 'Slip n Slide (Fb 8A) in der Silvretta (AT)




Erstbegehung: Nalle Hukkataival (FI) klettert 'Digital Populism' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Thomas Lindinger (DE) klettert 'Fragile Steps' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Skiroute Project' (Fb 8B) in der Silvretta (AT)




Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra klettert 'Disbelief' (9b) in Acephale, Canmore (CA)




Clement Lechaptois wiederholt 'Good Hope' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands, ZA




... und 'Master Key' (Fb 8B)




Nils Favre (CH) klettert 'Airstar' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Black Shadow' & 'Mooiste Meisje' (beide Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Martin Mayer (DE) klettert 'Arcoxia' (Fb 8A+) in Västervik (SE)




Ignacio Mulero (ES) klettert 'Book Club' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Alban Levier (FR) klettert 'Ubuntu' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'Mirta' (Fb 8B+) in Western Cape (ZA)


Daniel Beall klettert 'Rule of Thumb' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Anna Liina Laitinen (FI) klettert 'Fragile Steps' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Kyra Condie (US) klettert 'The Amphitheater' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Chaos Theory' (Fb 8B/+) in RMNP (US)


Success!! The last few days up in RMNP I’ve been focused on climbing an old project in the upper deck. It’s a low start to an existing boulder called ‘Normal Chaos’. On the 2nd day, 2nd try or so, I surprised myself and climbed into the stand start only to slip off the very last move to the finishing jug. Punter!!! Then after that I knew I could do the boulder but for some reason I couldn’t find my way back through the bottom crux. A full day later I continued to struggle connecting those bottom moves and had no clue why. The boulder was getting the better of me and frustration began to set in. Then, in typical “last day, best day” style, and after a long morning of meetings at the OR.. I hopped in the rig and raged towards the park. I hiked up, met up with @kevintakashismith, and climbed the boulder first go! The feeling of completion was grand and although it wasn’t my hardest ascent it definitely posed a challenge that forced me to focus and try hard. No matter the difficulty it’s always nice to stand on top of a badass climb and learn from your experience. Cheers Kev for the support, the pics, and strong work sending your project as well! Stoked on the next endeavor. ‘Chaos Theory’ V13/14 FA . #bouldering #rmnp #punted #travel @hippytree @fiveten_official @organicclimbing @metoliusclimbing

Margo Hayes klettert 'Waka Flocka Flame' (5.14c) in Rifle (US)




... und 'Black Shadow' (Fb 8A+)




Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Saturn Returnz' (Fb 8B) in RMNP (US)




Sonnie Trotter (CA) klettert 'First Flight' (5.14c) in Acephale (CA)


Well I never thought that was going to happen. Especially this summer, especially tonight, especially after that massive hail storm. Somehow, between writing, photography, the @bowvalleyrockfest, filming @adam.ondra for @reelrock as well as working with @sashadigiulian on her summer project, being a husband and father, I managed to sneak out to Acephale 3 times this July. On my first burn tonight I put down ‘First Flight’ 5.14c - which was bolted by my longtime friend (and bow valley visionary) @lev_pinter and first redpointed by @joshmuller - tonight feels pretty special having the whole crag to ourselves. Many thanks to those who offered beta and shared a belay. Also congrats again to Adam for his historic onsight. @patagonia_climb @blackdiamond_climb @fiveten_official @sloperclimbing @sterlingrope

Barbara Zangerl (AT) klettert 'The Path' (5.14a /R) in Lake Louise, Alberta (CA)




31.07.2018
Autor: Sarah Burmester
