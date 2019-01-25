Highlights

UPDATE: Der US-Amerikaner Keenan Takahashi hatte zwar schon vor einiger Zeit The Nest und Kintsugi (beide V15) klettern können, nun kam das Video dazu heraus.

Zweiter 9A-Boulder der Welt

Während sächsische Kletterer im Elbsandsteingebirge das barfuß Klettern auch heute noch praktizieren, gibt es wohl nur einen Boulderer auf der Welt, der barfuß von sich reden macht wie Charles Albert. Immerhin ist seine 9A-Erstbegehung auch am Sandstein. Mehr zu dem harten Boulder und weiteren Begehungen gibt's wieder in unserem Highlight-Überblick.

Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert 'Kintsugi' & 'The Nest' (beide V15)

Erstbegehung: Fabi Buhl (DE) und Luka Lindic (SI) klettern Sau hladno an der Brenta (IT)

Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'La Mongolfiera' (Fb 8B) in Varazze (IT)

Erstbegehung: Charles Albert (FR) klettert 'No Kpote only' (Fb 9A) in Fontainebleau

Der barfuße kletternde Franzose Charles Albert hat im Dezember in Fontainebleau den zweiten 9A-Boulder der Welt eröffnet. Die Linie befindet sich im Gebiet Rocher Brûlé am Roche à Claude Block auf dem Hügel, oberhalb von Théorie des jeux. Der damit nun zweitschwerste Boulder der Welt heißt No Kpote only, in Anlehnung an die Worte eines Graffitis an der Wand. Der Block war bereits Teil einer Kontroverse, weil ein im 19ten Jahrhundert angelegtes "Bivouac", also eine Art Schutzhütte von Steinbruch-Arbeitern daran eingerichtet war, und dieses vor einigen Jahren von Unbekannten zerstört wurde. Dann waren ab 2011 neue Boulder an dem Block entstanden. Obwohl nichts veröffentlicht worden war, bekam der Block weitere Zerstörung in Form von Graffitis ab. Im Frühjahr 2017 waren von Unbekannten am Roche à Claude Block Griffe gechippt, also geschlagen worden. Die von Charles Albert eröffnete circa 10 Züge lange Erstbegehung verläuft teilweise an den gechippten Griffen.

Charles Albert beschreibt seinen Boulder:

No Kpote only ist ein Sitzstart. Er beginnt im 8B-Boulder links am Block und folgt einem Riss nach rechts. Die drei traversierenden Züge sind ungefähr in der Schwierigkeit 8A+. Dann folgen zwei extrem schwere Züge bis zu einem Untergriff, an dem der Boulder Gaia (circa Fb 7C-8A) startet, siehe Video unten.

Charles hatte in Fontainebleau bereits einige Erstbegehungen im Bereich 8C+ vollendet, die meisten unwiederholt. Zu Bekanntheit gelangte der als "Mowgli" bekannt gewordene Kletterer, als er Gecko (Fb 8B+) abkletterte (siehe weiter unten).

Giuliano Cameroni (CH), Charles Albert (FR) und Shawn Raboutou (US) in Fontainebleau

Charles Albert (FR) klettert 'Gecko' (Fb 8B+) in Bleau ab

Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Sleepwalker' (V16) in Red Rocks (US)

Erstbegehung: Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert 'Polar Bear' (Fb 8B) in Prilep (MK)

Oriane Bertone (FR) klettert 'Bio Affinity' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)

... und 'The Master Key' (Fb 8B)

Vadim Timonov (RU) crushing Albarracin

Isabelle Faus (US) klettert 'Wheel of Fortune' (V13) in Clear Creek (US)

Niky Ceria (IT) klettert 'Just be bad' (Fb 8B) in Varazze (IT)

Philipp Gassner (DE) klettert 'Bumbayé' (8c+) in Margalef (ES)

Emilie Gerhardt (DE) klettert 'Dreams are full of maybes' (Fb 8A) im Tessin (CH)

Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Dirty old Bastard sit' (Fb 8B+)

Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' (8C+) in RMNP (US)

Zwar hatte Shawn den Boulder im Rocky Mountain National Park bereits im Oktober 2018 klettern können, jetzt kam aber das Video-Material dazu. Der Clip ist eine einfache ungeschnittene Aufzeichnung von Shawns Begehung. Allerdings war dies nicht seine erste: Im Video erklärt er, wie er den Boulder zum zweiten Mal an dem Tag geklettert hat, weil er vorher nicht gefilmt hatte. Bitte waaas?

Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) in Cresciano

Alex Khazanov (IS) klettert 'Collateral' & 'Baby Mammoth' (beide Fb 8B)

Taylor McNeill (US) klettert 'Southern Drawl' (V15) in Chattanooga (US)

Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Flash Flood' (Fb 8B) in Brione (CH)

Erstbegehung: Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert 'The Spectrum' (V13)

Erstbegehung: Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert Highball (V12)

Video: David Lama in der Sagzahn-Verschneidung

Bereits Anfang 2018 konnte Profi-Alpinist David Lama gemeinsam mit Peter Mühlburger die Sagzahn-Verschneidung (M6/A2) erstbegehen, hier gibt es nun das Video.

David Lama dazu:

"Schon beim ersten Versuch vor fünf Jahren dachte ich mir, dass ich diese Seillängen nie mehr führen will, nun bin ich sie in Summe viermal vorgestiegen. (...) Im Winter ist das Valsertal eines der kältesten Löcher in Tirol. Was einen nicht zu verachtenden Vorteil hat: Dann hält der Frost den Fels, der im Sommer immer brüchiger wird, einigermaßen zusammen. In den letzten Jahren war ich nur noch in der kalten Jahreszeit dort. Anfang 2013 realisierte ich mit Hansjörg Auer und Peter Ortner die erste Winterbegehung des Schiefen Risses. Das war eine der härtesten Aktionen, die wir drei überhaupt gemacht haben, bei unter minus 20 Grad (...).

Den ersten Versuch machte ich mit einem Schulkollegen, doch ich merkte schnell, dass ich die Schwierigkeiten der Wand aus der Ferne unterschätzt hatte. Wir kamen nur drei Seillängen hinauf, etwa ein Drittel der Steilwand. Zwei Jahre darauf kehrte ich mit einem Osttiroler Kletterfreund zurück. Die ersten 200 Meter stellten sich als richtig anspruchsvolle Mixed-Kletterei heraus. Doch Uli und ich kamen durch, und wir waren schon am Ende der Schwierigkeiten, als es leider dunkel wurde. Aus Sicherheitsgründen seilten wir ab.

Zwei Wochen später standen wir wieder unter der Wand, diesmal am Abend. Wir schliefen am Wandfuß, um früh genug dran zu sein und im Hellen absteigen zu können. Unglücklicherweise bekam Uli in der zweiten Seillänge eine Eisplatte auf den Kopf und war so mitgenommen, dass wir ein weiteres Mal den Rückzug antreten mussten. (...)

2018 im Januar brach ich mit Peter Mühlburger auf – Uli mochte nicht noch einmal mitkommen. Ich wollte die Erstbegehung endlich zum Abschluss bringen und dabei auf Nummer sicher gehen, deshalb stiegen wir wieder am Vortag zum Wandfuß, auf Skiern und mit überdimensionierten Rucksäcken, und übernachteten im Zelt. Am nächsten Morgen brachen wir früh auf, brachten in eineinhalb Stunden das Schneefeld hinter uns und seilten uns an. (...)

Peter stieg die erste Seillänge vor; die zweite und die dritte, die schwierigsten der ganzen Route, waren dann mein Part. Der unzuverlässige Fels und die winterlichen Verhältnisse machten das Absichern anspruchsvoll. Während die zweite Seillänge durch die seichte Verschneidung führte, querte die dritte nach rechts hinaus, zog über ein Dach und dann über dünne Glasuren weiter nach oben. Ich bewegte mich wie auf rohen Eiern nach rechts und suchte vorsichtig mit den Zacken der Steigeisen nach Halt, während ich mit den Eisgeräten immer wieder Schneepilze wegschlagen und aufpassen musste, dass sie mich nicht mitzogen. Zweimal brach mir ein Tritt aus – ich erschrak jedes Mal und sah mich schon hinunterfliegen.

Über das Dach kletterte ich technisch, sonst wäre das Sturzrisiko zu hoch geworden – in diesem Gelände, mit dieser Absicherung und mit Steigeisen an den Füßen will man nicht wirklich abgehen, selbst wenn es steil genug zum Stürzen wäre. Als ich mich fast über das Dach gearbeitet hatte, brach mir plötzlich der Griff halb aus, und mich durchfuhr ein solcher Schreck, dass mir fast die Luft wegblieb. Ich konnte mich gerade noch fangen.

Nach sechs Seillängen, mit immer wieder anspruchsvollen Passagen, die ich nur in technischer Kletterei überwinden konnte, hatten wir den steilsten Bereich der Wand hinter uns. Zum Gipfel ging es noch einmal genauso lang, durch eine Schneerinne mit zahlreichen Aufschwüngen, aber das Gelände wurde spürbar leichter, und wir konnten Meter machen. Trotzdem war es, als wir am Gipfel ankamen, doch schon wieder 17 Uhr.

Die technische Kletterei – Peter und haben uns bei der Bewertung auf M6/A2 verständigt – benötigt einfach viel Zeit. Jedenfalls zählt die »Sagzahn-Verschneidung« zu den schwierigsten Linien, die ich bislang an der Sagwand geklettert bin. (...) Es war so, wie es mir eigentlich am besten taugt: richtig hartes Bergsteigen, bei dem man mit allen Mitteln schauen muss, dass man durchkommt."

Alex Khazanov (IL) klettert 'General Disarray' und 'Amber' (beide Fb 8C) in Brione

Thilo Schröter (NO) flasht 'Full Monty' (v12) in Hueco Tanks, Texas (US)

Thilo Schröter (NO) klettert 'Thrilla Manilla' (V13) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Moritz Perwitzschky (DE) klettert 'Semper Fi' (Fb 8B) im Franken (DE)

David Mason (GB) klettert 'Voyager' (Fb 8B) in Burbage (GB)

Sean Bailey (US) klettert 'First Ley' (9a+) in Margalef (ES)

Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert 'La Novena Enmienda' (9a) und 'La ultima Ola' (8c)

Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Squoze' (Fb 8B+) in

Matty Hong (US) klettert 'A Maze of Death' (V12) in Bishop (US)

Dalton Bunker (US) klettert 'In Hell, I'll be in Good Company' (5.14d) in American Fork (US)

Siebe Vanhee (BE) klettert in Patagonien

Erstbegehung: Siebe Vanhee (BE) klettert 'Patagonicos Desesperados' (6C A3) in Patagonia

