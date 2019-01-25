Highlights
UPDATE: Der US-Amerikaner Keenan Takahashi hatte zwar schon vor einiger Zeit The Nest und Kintsugi (beide V15) klettern können, nun kam das Video dazu heraus.
Zweiter 9A-Boulder der Welt
Während sächsische Kletterer im Elbsandsteingebirge das barfuß Klettern auch heute noch praktizieren, gibt es wohl nur einen Boulderer auf der Welt, der barfuß von sich reden macht wie Charles Albert. Immerhin ist seine 9A-Erstbegehung auch am Sandstein. Mehr zu dem harten Boulder und weiteren Begehungen gibt's wieder in unserem Highlight-Überblick.
Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert 'Kintsugi' & 'The Nest' (beide V15)
Erstbegehung: Fabi Buhl (DE) und Luka Lindic (SI) klettern Sau hladno an der Brenta (IT)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
A few days ago @lindicluka and me climbed a new line he has spotted at #cimatosa . For me it was the first time in the #brenta group as usual, we have had an amazing time in the mountains, doing what we like! Also it was probably the coldest climbing day we have had so far in the #alps. We climbed a very logical and classic line, following a ramp system in the beginning to reach some mixed and very special alpine ice pitches. Hard to protect, a bit tricky to climb and a gift we climbed it before it is not there anymore! We called the route Sau hladno! Because we thought about bailing, but then kept the sportifs high and just handled it. #goodtime #mountaineering #alpinism #accesstheinaccessible #totemmt @adidasterrex @petzl_official @lasportivagram @deuter @totemmt @lyofood @skinourishment
Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'La Mongolfiera' (Fb 8B) in Varazze (IT)
Erstbegehung: Charles Albert (FR) klettert 'No Kpote only' (Fb 9A) in Fontainebleau
Der barfuße kletternde Franzose Charles Albert hat im Dezember in Fontainebleau den zweiten 9A-Boulder der Welt eröffnet. Die Linie befindet sich im Gebiet Rocher Brûlé am Roche à Claude Block auf dem Hügel, oberhalb von Théorie des jeux. Der damit nun zweitschwerste Boulder der Welt heißt No Kpote only, in Anlehnung an die Worte eines Graffitis an der Wand. Der Block war bereits Teil einer Kontroverse, weil ein im 19ten Jahrhundert angelegtes "Bivouac", also eine Art Schutzhütte von Steinbruch-Arbeitern daran eingerichtet war, und dieses vor einigen Jahren von Unbekannten zerstört wurde. Dann waren ab 2011 neue Boulder an dem Block entstanden. Obwohl nichts veröffentlicht worden war, bekam der Block weitere Zerstörung in Form von Graffitis ab. Im Frühjahr 2017 waren von Unbekannten am Roche à Claude Block Griffe gechippt, also geschlagen worden. Die von Charles Albert eröffnete circa 10 Züge lange Erstbegehung verläuft teilweise an den gechippten Griffen.
Charles Albert beschreibt seinen Boulder:
No Kpote only ist ein Sitzstart. Er beginnt im 8B-Boulder links am Block und folgt einem Riss nach rechts. Die drei traversierenden Züge sind ungefähr in der Schwierigkeit 8A+. Dann folgen zwei extrem schwere Züge bis zu einem Untergriff, an dem der Boulder Gaia (circa Fb 7C-8A) startet, siehe Video unten.
Charles hatte in Fontainebleau bereits einige Erstbegehungen im Bereich 8C+ vollendet, die meisten unwiederholt. Zu Bekanntheit gelangte der als "Mowgli" bekannt gewordene Kletterer, als er Gecko (Fb 8B+) abkletterte (siehe weiter unten).
Giuliano Cameroni (CH), Charles Albert (FR) und Shawn Raboutou (US) in Fontainebleau
Charles Albert (FR) klettert 'Gecko' (Fb 8B+) in Bleau ab
Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Sleepwalker' (V16) in Red Rocks (US)
Erstbegehung: Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert 'Polar Bear' (Fb 8B) in Prilep (MK)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
On the last day of short trip to Macedonia i made first ascent of Polar Bear 8B+ in Prilep! Powerful start with hard toehook into high 7C. Thanks a lot @adam.ondra to possibility to be there, i love it and hope for some more trips in future! We were filming for @ceskatelevize and in autumn is gonna be out episode from Prilep.By Jan Šimánek. #scarpaspa #singingrock #olymppraha #scarpaczech @boulderliberec
Oriane Bertone (FR) klettert 'Bio Affinity' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
... und 'The Master Key' (Fb 8B)
Vadim Timonov (RU) crushing Albarracin
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
9 days in Albarracín total 17 8A and harder: La teoria del todo 8B+ PFC 8B️ Helicopters on beaches 8B Call of silence 8B (2go) Mufasa 8B indian secret garden 8B (2go) Zarzaparrilla 8A+️ Esperanza sit 8A+ (2go) Bindu 8A+ Cosmos 8A️ Iker 8A El Astronave 8A Zombie nation 8A Apeadero sit 8A El camino del exceso 8A Fuerte a Muerte 8A Pinturas buldestres 8A Albarracín - great place for bouldering! ••• #adidasoutdoor #adidasterrex #albarracin #albarracín #albarracinbouldering #climbing #bouldering #escalada #klettern #bouldern #скалолазание #rockclimbing #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_photos_of_instagram #climbingrocks
Isabelle Faus (US) klettert 'Wheel of Fortune' (V13) in Clear Creek (US)
Niky Ceria (IT) klettert 'Just be bad' (Fb 8B) in Varazze (IT)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
After a whole month committing on the development of new problems, I took a week of rest doing some ready-to-send boulders. It was pleasant to go out and just think about climbing! One of the problems I was excited about was "Just be bad", in the classic spot of Varazze. This compression testpiece was put up by @corechristian, and, as long as I know, it has only been repeated by @dawoods89 Last November, after getting really close to finish it within a session, I injured my knee in a really bizzare way. Later that day, my leg couldn't bear the heavy compression of the upper moves so I had to quit. My knee improved during the last weeks, so I thought I was ready to try it again. Unfortunately, as soon as I re-checked the stand start version, the pain immediately came back. I knew I only had one try from the sit, then the climb would have become too painful to bear. Hence I set the camera and managed the third ascent of this atypical Varazze problem before the pain stopped me once again @adidasterrex @fiveten_official @frictionlabs @flathold
Philipp Gassner (DE) klettert 'Bumbayé' (8c+) in Margalef (ES)
Emilie Gerhardt (DE) klettert 'Dreams are full of maybes' (Fb 8A) im Tessin (CH)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
“Dreams are full of maybes” (8a) was the last boulder I did in Ticino just a good way to end our trip! But i’m sure we’ll be back soon Unfortunately the top out is missing in the video @juliuswestphal (“brauchst du chalk” ) @lowa.outdoor @berghausofficial @felsundeis #rock #climbing #bouldering #Ticino #lovelowa #Lowa #berghausofficial #felsundeis
Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Dirty old Bastard sit' (Fb 8B+)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Although my car broke down shortly before the weekend, I still managed to get out on the rocks with the help of my girl @julia_rechenmacher who borrowed me her 15 year old Opel Corsa. Thanks for the best support! ️ The trip to lower Austria was totally worth it! I was able to climb my project „Old dirty Bastard sit“ (8B+) and get the second ascent of „Durchsichtige Dinge low“ (8B). Thanks to @cdetschmann for the great shot of „Old dirty Bastard sit“! . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing @frictionlabs #frictionlabs #chalkupless #climbmore #Austria #Österreich #Wien #Vienna #Zillertal #klettern #Niederösterreich #project #climbing #mountains #boulder #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine
Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' (8C+) in RMNP (US)
Zwar hatte Shawn den Boulder im Rocky Mountain National Park bereits im Oktober 2018 klettern können, jetzt kam aber das Video-Material dazu. Der Clip ist eine einfache ungeschnittene Aufzeichnung von Shawns Begehung. Allerdings war dies nicht seine erste: Im Video erklärt er, wie er den Boulder zum zweiten Mal an dem Tag geklettert hat, weil er vorher nicht gefilmt hatte. Bitte waaas?
Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) in Cresciano
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Yesterday something special happened. After some really close goes in the sessions before I was finally able to climb "the story of 2 worlds" in #cresciano . This climb means a lot to me. I still remember how impressed I was when I first saw a picture of @dave_graham_ climbing it and how syked I got when I first saw it in reality. Years later when I tried the "Dagger" I decided to try the moves of "Story..." since the end of "Dagger" was wet. The idea of climbing the full line was born even tho I was still struggling with "Dagger". So over the years I tested my chances in "Story..." Last year I came painfully close before it got to warm. But this season was mine. After constantly thinking about it during my training sessions I'm really happy to close this chapter. . By @offtoclimb (changed the beta from the first picture but the shot is just too good, to see the other beta stay tuned for the send video) . @scarpa_de @moonclimbing @wataaah_climbing @kraftolizer @climbskin @tokyo_powder_germany
Alex Khazanov (IS) klettert 'Collateral' & 'Baby Mammoth' (beide Fb 8B)
Taylor McNeill (US) klettert 'Southern Drawl' (V15) in Chattanooga (US)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Southern Drawl—V15 — — Ultimate satisfaction. Belief beyond all doubt. Never giving up. — — After seven attempts of struggling on the lower moves and not improving, it all seemed unlikely. I sat deep in the cave out of sun and had a moment of realization. I already hadn’t climbed it and knew that I had to be okay with it. I accepted the failure and felt a wave of relief come over me. I was at peace with the situation, satisfied that I’d tried my best and knew I’d be back eventually. That said, I don’t quit, ever. I booted up for another attempt and sat down under the start. For the first time in 15 days I didn’t feel the pressure or the anxiety to preform and was rewarded with 45 seconds of pure bliss. — — As far as difficulty, @jwebxl proposed V14. This is without a doubt the hardest problem I’ve ever climbed and fits my style perfectly. Aggressive wide compression on slopers, this one was literally made for me. It feels a massive step above the Big Island, which has been climbed and confirmed at V15 by climbers from all over the world. @nalle_hukkataival and @paulrobinson87 tried it and speculated it’s much harder than Jimmy originally thought. I’m proposing an upgrade to V15, don’t believe it’s that hard??? Go prove me wrong, I’ll give you directions — — None of this would’ve been possible without the support and belief from @madrockclimbing — — Stay tuned for that footy coming soon — — Can’t thank everyone enough for all the encouraging messages and support, y’all are truly amazing!! Much love it’s been a journey. On to the next!!!
Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Flash Flood' (Fb 8B) in Brione (CH)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Fun times today out in Brione. Didn’t see a single other climber... the peace and quiet was nice. I was happy to send “Flash Flood,” 8B/V13 but unhappy I split my tip on the send go . I have a few more days left in Switzerland and need to heal this thing up ASAP! #bouldering NEW VIDEO FROM SWITZERLAND - LINK IN BIO!
Erstbegehung: Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert 'The Spectrum' (V13)
Erstbegehung: Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert Highball (V12)
Video: David Lama in der Sagzahn-Verschneidung
Bereits Anfang 2018 konnte Profi-Alpinist David Lama gemeinsam mit Peter Mühlburger die Sagzahn-Verschneidung (M6/A2) erstbegehen, hier gibt es nun das Video.
David Lama dazu:
"Schon beim ersten Versuch vor fünf Jahren dachte ich mir, dass ich diese Seillängen nie mehr führen will, nun bin ich sie in Summe viermal vorgestiegen. (...) Im Winter ist das Valsertal eines der kältesten Löcher in Tirol. Was einen nicht zu verachtenden Vorteil hat: Dann hält der Frost den Fels, der im Sommer immer brüchiger wird, einigermaßen zusammen. In den letzten Jahren war ich nur noch in der kalten Jahreszeit dort. Anfang 2013 realisierte ich mit Hansjörg Auer und Peter Ortner die erste Winterbegehung des Schiefen Risses. Das war eine der härtesten Aktionen, die wir drei überhaupt gemacht haben, bei unter minus 20 Grad (...).
Den ersten Versuch machte ich mit einem Schulkollegen, doch ich merkte schnell, dass ich die Schwierigkeiten der Wand aus der Ferne unterschätzt hatte. Wir kamen nur drei Seillängen hinauf, etwa ein Drittel der Steilwand. Zwei Jahre darauf kehrte ich mit einem Osttiroler Kletterfreund zurück. Die ersten 200 Meter stellten sich als richtig anspruchsvolle Mixed-Kletterei heraus. Doch Uli und ich kamen durch, und wir waren schon am Ende der Schwierigkeiten, als es leider dunkel wurde. Aus Sicherheitsgründen seilten wir ab.
Zwei Wochen später standen wir wieder unter der Wand, diesmal am Abend. Wir schliefen am Wandfuß, um früh genug dran zu sein und im Hellen absteigen zu können. Unglücklicherweise bekam Uli in der zweiten Seillänge eine Eisplatte auf den Kopf und war so mitgenommen, dass wir ein weiteres Mal den Rückzug antreten mussten. (...)
2018 im Januar brach ich mit Peter Mühlburger auf – Uli mochte nicht noch einmal mitkommen. Ich wollte die Erstbegehung endlich zum Abschluss bringen und dabei auf Nummer sicher gehen, deshalb stiegen wir wieder am Vortag zum Wandfuß, auf Skiern und mit überdimensionierten Rucksäcken, und übernachteten im Zelt. Am nächsten Morgen brachen wir früh auf, brachten in eineinhalb Stunden das Schneefeld hinter uns und seilten uns an. (...)
Peter stieg die erste Seillänge vor; die zweite und die dritte, die schwierigsten der ganzen Route, waren dann mein Part. Der unzuverlässige Fels und die winterlichen Verhältnisse machten das Absichern anspruchsvoll. Während die zweite Seillänge durch die seichte Verschneidung führte, querte die dritte nach rechts hinaus, zog über ein Dach und dann über dünne Glasuren weiter nach oben. Ich bewegte mich wie auf rohen Eiern nach rechts und suchte vorsichtig mit den Zacken der Steigeisen nach Halt, während ich mit den Eisgeräten immer wieder Schneepilze wegschlagen und aufpassen musste, dass sie mich nicht mitzogen. Zweimal brach mir ein Tritt aus – ich erschrak jedes Mal und sah mich schon hinunterfliegen.
Über das Dach kletterte ich technisch, sonst wäre das Sturzrisiko zu hoch geworden – in diesem Gelände, mit dieser Absicherung und mit Steigeisen an den Füßen will man nicht wirklich abgehen, selbst wenn es steil genug zum Stürzen wäre. Als ich mich fast über das Dach gearbeitet hatte, brach mir plötzlich der Griff halb aus, und mich durchfuhr ein solcher Schreck, dass mir fast die Luft wegblieb. Ich konnte mich gerade noch fangen.
Nach sechs Seillängen, mit immer wieder anspruchsvollen Passagen, die ich nur in technischer Kletterei überwinden konnte, hatten wir den steilsten Bereich der Wand hinter uns. Zum Gipfel ging es noch einmal genauso lang, durch eine Schneerinne mit zahlreichen Aufschwüngen, aber das Gelände wurde spürbar leichter, und wir konnten Meter machen. Trotzdem war es, als wir am Gipfel ankamen, doch schon wieder 17 Uhr.
Die technische Kletterei – Peter und haben uns bei der Bewertung auf M6/A2 verständigt – benötigt einfach viel Zeit. Jedenfalls zählt die »Sagzahn-Verschneidung« zu den schwierigsten Linien, die ich bislang an der Sagwand geklettert bin. (...) Es war so, wie es mir eigentlich am besten taugt: richtig hartes Bergsteigen, bei dem man mit allen Mitteln schauen muss, dass man durchkommt."
Alex Khazanov (IL) klettert 'General Disarray' und 'Amber' (beide Fb 8C) in Brione
Thilo Schröter (NO) flasht 'Full Monty' (v12) in Hueco Tanks, Texas (US)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Full Monty • V12 • Flash ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The first few days were hard fighting jet lag, and I’ve also had an inflamed finger that’s only been cooperative to various degrees. We’re feeling a lot better now though after our first rest day, and we’re psyched!! Fingers crossed for healthy finger
Thilo Schröter (NO) klettert 'Thrilla Manilla' (V13) in Hueco Tanks (US)
Moritz Perwitzschky (DE) klettert 'Semper Fi' (Fb 8B) im Franken (DE)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
"Semper Fi" 8b, Frankenjura One of the best shields, I've ver seen, 3 monos and a final dyno. At first I thought it would take some time as monos are absolutely not my cup of tea but in the end I found a pretty nice beta and walked away with a quick send. I will come back for a topout!! Syked for more of this @scarpa_de
David Mason (GB) klettert 'Voyager' (Fb 8B) in Burbage (GB)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Come on yes!! Voyager at Burbage North in the Peak District. I have tried this problem a few times over the years but it has always felt like something I should do, rather than wanted to do. The should is because it is a hard test piece 10 minutes from my front door and the reason for not wanting to try it is the sharp nature of the rock combined with my propensity to split. But this year I decided I would commit some time to the cause. My plan of attack was simple, short sharp sessions but as frequent as my skin, and the weather, would allow. I had to be disciplined, if I wasn’t then my skin would be shredded and any continuity would be out the window. After a few sessions the moves were done and I’d fallen past where I thought I would, I’d even started to enjoy the process and it changed from feeling like I should try the problem to a wanting to try it. Yesterday was a perfect gritstone day but my skin needed more time so I decided to suck it up and rest. This morning was bitterly cold, those that know me know that I don’t say that very often, but after a good warm up at home I felt ready. My first attempt was perfect, I hit every hold just right and it felt “easy” but my right foot caught on something stopping my upward trajectory on the penultimate move. Doh ️! The next attempt was the opposite, I hit every hold badly and just didn’t have the beans for that last move. Third time lucky?! I guess the third go was a mixture of the first two, it didn’t feel easy but I battled upwards until I was standing on top. Whoop! Sorry for the long post but I thought there were a few valid lessons to be learnt from this experience - 1. Do something because you want to and not because you feel you should, you may even enjoy it. 2. Discipline goes a long way in rock climbing, as I am sure it does in many walks of life. 3. A go where you battle is much more rewarding than when it feels easy. : Andy Jennings from my annual pull on to voyager in 2017. @moonclimbing @fiveten_official #ukbouldering #gritstone #discpline #voyager #comeonyes #moonclimbing
Sean Bailey (US) klettert 'First Ley' (9a+) in Margalef (ES)
Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert 'La Novena Enmienda' (9a) und 'La ultima Ola' (8c)
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Back in snowy Austria for a week now! My last days in Spain were pretty successful I sent the last two hard routes I had left in the Santa Linya cave: ‚La Novena Enmienda‘ 9a] another 100+ moves king line and ‚La Ultima Ola‘ 8c]. The whole trip was amazing again, I‘ll never get tired of the winter catalunya trips! Thanks to @pumkin_honey @georgparma @michael.piccolruaz @alexandra.ladurner and @rainer_eder for the great vibes • Photo by @rainer_eder • #rockclimbing #climbing_is_my_passion #catalunya #santalinya #leadclimbing #climbingpicturesofinstagram
Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Squoze' (Fb 8B+) in
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
"Squoze" (past tense of squeeze) I just done gone n squoze myself up this @jwebxl testpiece. First tried this line 3 weeks ago and damnnn it got me good. savage first move (pictured here) involving a desperate slap to a slope... 2nd move is a violent right hand mini compress into a flat edge that gave me elbow tendinitis... 3rd is another desperate slap to a left hand false grip on the arete.. after this you have a nice lil 7C+(v10) outro. @jwebxl proposed 8B+(v14) but hes too damn strong in this style... i dont suck at compression nor is it my forte, but felt it took a shit on all the v14 compression lines I have done. will leave it at 14/15 and others can confirm. Its in BV on the far left side of the Wet Dream bloc.. left hand pinch low on arete and right hand undercling to start (no shit start though ) photo @kevintakashismith
Matty Hong (US) klettert 'A Maze of Death' (V12) in Bishop (US)
Dalton Bunker (US) klettert 'In Hell, I'll be in Good Company' (5.14d) in American Fork (US)
Siebe Vanhee (BE) klettert in Patagonien
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
* Summit Hopping despite Patagonian Conditions * Summits, attempts and weird conditions. It has been a short Patagonia season for me, but check out the images, it has been a beautiful one! We have been able to climb four summits, but this wasn’t because of some good conditions. On the contrary, we never had a great window of more then 24 hours and the mountains have been in difficult conditions. Because of the warm months November and December not many climbs are in good mixed climbing conditions, the ice couloirs are empty (Super Canalletta and Exocet for example). So let’s go rock climbing then…? Hmm… also difficult at times. Because of the cold temperatures and many precipitation the rock is covered in snow, cracks are often icy and the temps are often too low to properly climb with bare hands and rock climbing shoes. For rock climbing this season we needed a long window that clears the ice out of the cracks, dries the rock and still offers at least 12 hours to rock climb in warmer conditions. But still, we managed to get out into the mountains 5 times! It’s all about choosing your objective carefully, analysing the weather forecast over and over again and be flexible with your objectives. This last one caused me often difficulties, but that’s the school of Patagonia. It was intense, physically and emotionally. Decision making has to go quick, from relaxed situations you switch to focus and pure concentration and vice versa! 1* from Rafael Juarez gully. 2* ‘Coqueugniot-Guillot’ 250m, 70° 5 with @macodidier . Accompanied by @austin_siadak , @iansiadak and @stoneymtnphoto ! 3* ‘Italiana’ 700m, 60° 7a with @macodidier .‘ 4* ‘Blood on the Tracks’ 350m, 7b with @matt_cornell25 and @_dodd_z .‘ 5* Attempt on ‘Franco-Argentina’ (Fitz Roy) up to the Brecha with Max Didier. Last summit => first free ascent of ‘Patagónicus Desesperados’, 550m 6c A3, free at 7a+ with Max! #neverstopexploring #alpinism #patagonia #rockclimbing #climbing #climbingphotography #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #alpinist #multipitchclimbing #bigwall @thenorthface @thenorthface_climb @petzl_official @lasportivagram @avventuraoutdoor @totemmt @climbskinspain @frigyesvandenauweele
Erstbegehung: Siebe Vanhee (BE) klettert 'Patagonicos Desesperados' (6C A3) in Patagonia
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
* Patagónicos Desesperados - First Free Ascent * Desperate in Patagonia, that’s how I felt the last two years spending time in El Chalten. But now… I ended a great Patagonia season with the first free ascent of ‘Patagónicos Desesperados’ on the East face of Poincenot! Cloudy weather made free climbing cold and hard but we were so psyched for our objective. Every pitch needed focus and concentration due to the flaky rock quality and technical climbing. Almost the whole climb is protected from the wind, we were lucky! Although our goal was the big brother of Poincenot, we are happy with this great ascent and new summit! Thanks to @macodidier for being such a flexible and supportive partner. It’s good to feel safe with someone in these mountains, a partner you can count on! Check the picture: I love wide cracks!!! For the curious climbers: this granite line is 550m (14 pitches) and goes at 6c A3, first ascent by Daniel Anker and Michel Piola in 1989. Free climbing it all I would give it 7a+ (5.12a), Patagonia grades . #neverstopexploring #poincenot #freeclimbing #freeascent #rockclimbing #patagonia #desesperados #elchalten #climbing_lovers #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #crackclimbing #weatherwindow #alpinist #andinismo #basecamp #pasosuperior @thenorthface @thenorthface_climb @thenorthfaceuk @thenorthfacede @lasportivagram @petzl_official @avventuraoutdoor @totemmt @climbskinspain @sportpraktijk @klimclubhungaria