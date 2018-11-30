Mit dem Sitzstart zu Off the Wagon gelang Shawn Raboutou der härteste Boulder der Schweiz. Schon die originale Linie ist mit Fb 8C ein begehrtes Testpiece, das viele Aspiranten abgeworfen hat. Shawn stammt aus der Kletterer-Familie Erbesfield-Raboutou: Sein Vater Didier war französischer Topkletterer, er gewann 1089 den Arco Rockmaster. Seine Mutter Robyn Erbesfield wurde 1995 Weltmeisterin im Lead, Shawns Schwester Brooke gewann 2018 die Jugendweltmeisterschaft im Lead. Shawn bewegt sich eher am Fels als am Plastik und hat sich nahezu unbemerkt an den härtesten Linien profiliert.

Neben Off the Wagon sit gelang ihm noch die Erstbegehung von Buddah (8c+/9a) im Valais (CH) (siehe weiter unten). In Fionnay gelang Shawn noch die erste Wiederholung des David-Graham-Boulders Foundation’s Edge (Fb 8C). Nach Shawns Wiederholung von Creature of the Black Lagoon im Rocky Mountain National Park im September ist Off the Wagon sit sein zweiter Boulder im Grad 8C+, oder dritter, wenn man The Finnish Line (Fb 8C/C+) in Rocklands dazu zählt.

Erstbegehung: Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert Sitzstart zu 'Off the Wagon' im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Shawn Raboutou eröffnet 'Buddah' (8c+ / 9a)

David Firnenburg (DE) klettert 'Modified' (9a+) im Frankenjura (DE)

Felipe Camargo (BR) klettert 'Gancho perfecto' (9a+) in Margalef (ES)

Flash: Sebastian Halenke (DE) klettert 'Le Labyrinthe de Pan' (8c+) im Kronthal (FR)

Sebastian Halenke gelangen im Kronthal, Elsaß, zwei herausragende Begehungen. Erst stieg er in L'âme du Phéni (8c) ein. Zwar kannte er den Einstieg der Route von einem vergangenen Besuch, den Rest der Route konnte aber direkt klettern. Laut Zeugen sah es aus "wie ein Spaziergang". Der Franzose Thomas Wendling hatte Basti die Züge angesagt. Danach gelang ihm noch das zweite Testpiece der großen Grotte, Le labyrinthe de pan (8c+) im Flash.

Erstbegehung: Lonnie Kauk (US) klettert 'The Magic Line' (5.14c) im Yosemite-Valley (US)

Denkwürdige Familie, die zweite: Lonnie Kauk gelang die erste freie Begehung von The Magic Line, bei der er alle Klemmgeräte während des Kletterns legte. Sein Vater, Yosemite-Legende Ron Kauk, hatte die Linie zwar 1996 frei klettern können, aber mit dem Gear bereits in situ.

Erstbegehung: Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert 'Synergieeffekt' (8c+) im Ötztal (AT)

Geboltet hatte Heiko Wilhelm die Linie, Jakob Schubert konnte sie nun befreien. Damit erhält das Ötztal eine weitere High-End-Route. Etwas später gelang ihm noch die Wiederholung des Boulders Sierra Madre, Bild dazu weiter unten.

Tom Lindinger (DE) klettert 'Hips don't lie' (Fb 8B+) im Frankenjura (DE)

... und 'Pushed aside' (fb 8B) im Saalachtal (AT)

Erstbegehung: Theo Chappex (CH) klettert 'Méithra' (Fb 8C) im Valais (CH)

Melissa Le Neve (FR) klettert 'Golden Ticket' (5.14c) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Erstbegehung: Stefano Ghisolfi (IT) klettert 'Terra Piatta' (8c) in Arco

Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Botchla’ (V14) in Tahoe (US)

Toshi Takeushi (JP) klettert 'The Swarm' (V14) in den Buttermilks (CA, US)

Der starke Japaner Toshi Takeushi konnte in Bishop noch weitere Toplinien klettern. Hier kommt ein Überblick in Video-Form.

Erstbegehung: Sachi Amma (JP) klettert 'Sho' ('Rise') (5.15a)

Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'The Anthem' (Fb 8A+), Klausenalm, Zillertal (AT)

Erstbesteigung: David Lama (AT) besteigt Lunag Ri (6907m) im Himalaya

Am Lunag Ri, einem bislang unbestiegenen Gipfel an der Grenze von Nepal und Tibet im Himalaya, musste David schon zwei Mal umkehren. Nun gelang ihm die Erstbesteigung des anspruchsvollen Bergs. Hier geht es zum Video über die vergangenen Versuche von David Lama und Conrad Anker, bei denen nicht nur der Berg die zwei Alpinisten mit Hindernissen konfrontierte.

Griff-Ausbruch am 'Mandala' von Chris Sharma in Bishop (US)