Wer hat was geklettert? Die Highlights der letzten Wochen im Überblick. Dabei: Paul Robinson, Jimmy Webb, Dorothea Karalus, Jakob Schubert und mehr!

Der österreichische Spitzenkletterer Jakob Schubert hat es wieder getan: Er kletterte eine Linie von Chris Sharma und wertete sie danach kurzerhand ab. So hatte er es mit Catalan Witness the Fitness gemacht, diesmal traf es El bon Combat, ursprünglich mit 9b/9b+ bewertet. Jakob denkt, die Route sei "hart 9a+". Weitere Wiederholungen werden zeigen, ob und wo sich der Grad einpendeln wird.

Ebenfalls stark zeigen sich die Boulderer: Derzeit scheint sich die Weltspitze im texanischen Bouldergebiet Hueco Tanks die Griffe in die Hand zu geben. Paul Robinson konnte dort Karoshi erstbegehen, für das er V15, also 8C veranschlagt. Die starke Deutsche Dorothea Karalus hat in Hueco Dark Age (V11) klettern können – von dem sie beim letzten Versuch beim Ausstieg gefallen war und sich verletzt hatte.

Die Freundin von Jan Hojer, Molly Thompson Smith, hatte sich letzten Winter mehrere Ringbänder gerissen und scheint nun wieder in Form zu sein: Sie kletterte im katalonischen Santa Linya Fabelita (8c) und in Oliana Rollito Sharma Extension.

Der Italiener Stefano Ghisolfi konnte die von Alex Megos eröffnete Perfecto Mundo (9b+) in Margalef wiederholen, und dem Schweizer Giuliano Cameroni gelang eine Highend-Erstbegehung mit King Roger (Fb 8B). Doch es gab noch weitere Highlights in den ersten Dezember-Wochen – seht selbst.

Jakob Schubert klettert 'El bon Combat' (9b) in Cova de Ocell, Katalonien (ES)

Dorothea Karalus (DE) klettert 'Dark Age' (V11) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert 'King Roger' (Fb 8B)

Stefano Ghisolfi (IT) klettert 'Perfecto Mundo' (9b+)

Ben Spannuth (US) klettert 'Bone Tomahawk' (5.14d) in Utah (US)

Matty Hong (US) klettert 'Bone Tomahawk' (5.14d) in Utah (US)

Michaela Kiersch (US) klettert 'Phantom Limb', 'Tequila Sunrise' & 'Rumble in the Jungle' (alle V12) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Alex Megos (DE) klettert 'Alma Blanca' (V13) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Alex Megos (DE) klettert 'Esperanza' (V14) in Hueco Tanks, USA

Isabelle Faus (US) klettert 'Terre de Sienne' (V13) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Erstbegehung: Niky Ceria klettert 'The Education State' (?)

Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert 'Kintsugi' (V15) in Red Rocks, Nevada (US)

Guillaume Glairon Mondet flasht 'Beyond life sit' (V12) in Joe's Valley (US)

Molly Thompson-Smith (GB) klettert 'Fabelita' in Santa Linya und Rollito Sharma Extension (beide 8c) in Oliana (ES)

Erstbegehung: Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Karoshi' (V15) in Hueco Tanks (US)

Erstbegehung: Edu Marin (ES) klettert 'Valhalla' (9a+, 14SL) in China

Jerome Pouvreau (FR) klettert 'Supercrackinette' (9a+) in Saint-Léger-du-Ventoux (FR)

Dave Graham (US) klettert 'Wanderlust' (Fb 8B) in Colorado (US)

Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'Squoze' (V14)

Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert 'Atonement (5.14b), Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettert 'Necessary Evil' (5.14c) in Virgin River Gorge (US)

Erstbegehung: Alexander Huber (DE) klettert 'Mauerläufer' (8b+, 6SL) an der Steinplatte

Erstbegehung: Pol Roca (ES) klettert 'Boulder Blaster' (Fb 8C) in Katalonien (ES)

Erstbegehung: Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'Il Gusto della Liberta' (9a) auf Sardinien (IT)

Erstbegehung: Stefano Carnati (IT) klettert ''Vortex' (8c+) in Gajum (IT)

Stefano Carnati (IT) klettert 'La ley Innata' (8c+) in Margalef (ES)

... und 'A Muerte' (9a) in Siurana, Katalonien (ES)

Annaliina Laitinen (FI) klettert 'Lucifer' (5.14c) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Erstbegehung: Nathaniel Coleman (US) klettert 'Lee Majors' (5.14c/d) in Celebrity Cave, Arizona (US)

Erstbegehung: Ines Papert (DE) & Luka Lindic (SI) klettern 'Sharks of Königssee' (8a, 280m) am Hohen Göll

Matilda Söderlund (SE) klettert 'Pure Imagination' (5.14c) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Erstbegehung: Dai Kojamada (JP) klettert Projekt (V13/14) in Ena (JP)

Dai Koyamada (JP): casual training