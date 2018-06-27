klettern 5 - 2018

Highlights: Raboutou, Kampf, Räuber, Hukkataival

Foto: Matty Hong Instagram Matty Hong klettert in Rifle Colorado
Die schwersten Routen und Boulder der Welt, die krassesten Züge und neuesten Erstbegehungen: in diesen Highlights.

Sarah Kampf (ehemals Seeger) klettert 'Battle Cat' (8c/+)




Erstbegehung: Alexander Megos (DE) klettert 9a in Céüse (FR)

Alexander Megos hat in Céüse eine von Quentin Chastagnier eingerichtete Route im Sektor Demi-Lune klettern können. Die Linie der Erstbegehung verläuft links von Lapinerie (7b). Alexander konnte die Route nach zwei Boulder-Durchgängen innerhalb eines Tages durchsteigen und schlägt als Bewertung ungefähr 9a vor. Die Wand scheint ihm zu gefallen: Hier hatte er schon Et dieu créa la flemme (9a) erstbegehen können. Alex beschreibt die Routen als einander ähnlich: "Die Route ist anfangs sehr leicht. In der Schlüsselstelle kommt dann ein harter Boulder an kleinen Griffen. Die Felsqualität ist gut und die Züge sind cool. Ich denke aber, dass die Route nicht viele Wiederholungen bekommen wird. (...) Entweder man kann die Züge klettern – oder eben nicht. Man kann sie nicht wirklich ausbouldern und jedes Mal etwas weiter klettern wie bei einer Ausdauer-Route. Ich bin gespannt, was andere über die Route und ihre Bewerung denken."

Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Tonfa' (Fb 8B), Frankenjura




Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'The Finnish Line' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)




Keenan Takahashi flasht 'Don't get to greedy' (V13) in RMNP (USA, Co)


Back on track // Ramping A couple of weeks ago I heard a loud crunch while doing a dropknee and a visit confirmed I'd sprained my MCL. Since then I've been hiking a bunch and climbing with a knee brace to help it heal quickly. The other day, I went to the Green 45 as I'd only been once, on my first day to the park last year. After a thorough humbling on Jade, I meticulously studied DGTG and tried to calm myself. I knew the style suited me to a T, but was a bit nervous with my knee. As I climbed up to the crux, everything fell into place. I took some extra time placing the toe, and surged to the wrap. I'd looked over the end, but couldn't tell whether to go left or right to a good edge up high. A few stressful moments later, I barely latched it, going slightly too far left. Aside from those few seconds of doubt, I don't know if I've ever felt so in tune on a flash effort, surreal and focused at the same time. Absolutely elated with this one and stoked for more!!!

Erstbegehung: Matty Hong & Jon Cardwell klettern 'Jon Foolery' (5.14c) in Rifle, CO (US)




Manon Hily (FR) klettert 'Era Vella' (9a) in Margalef (ES)




Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'Out of Balance' (Fb 8A) in Rocklands (ZA)




Michiel Nieuwenhuijsen (NL) klettert 'Stranger Things ' (Fb 8B) nach Griffausbruch in Albarracin (ES)




... und 'Ill Trill' (Fb 8B+) im Magic Wood (CH)




Erstbegehung: Martin Stranik (CZ) bouldert 'Tekute Stesti' (FB 8C) in Moravsky Kras (CZ)




Adam Ondra wiederholt 'Tekute Stesti' (FB 8C) in Moravsky Kras (CZ)




Erstbegehung: Domen Skofic (SI) klettert 'Dead Man fighting' (8c+) on Warmbad (SI)




Erstbegehung: Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert ‘Aeolis Mons’ (5.14a, 230m) in Mt. Charleston, NV (US)




Erstbegehung: Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Mato Oput' (Fb 8A) in den Rocklands (ZA)




Alfons Dornauer (AT) klettert 'Kein Licht kein Schatten' (8c+) im Ötztal (AT)




Emily Harrington (US) klettert 'Mind Control' (8c) in Oliana (ES)




Matthias Woidneck (DE) klettert 'The Windmill' in Fontainebleau (FR)


️'The windmill' by @sebastian_gebhardt

David Fitzgerald (IE) klettert 'New Base Line' (Fb 8B+) in Magic Wood (CH)




Brooke Raboutou (US) klettert 'Royksopp' (Fb 8A) in Rocklands (ZA)




Thilo Schröter (NO) klettert 'King Air' (Fb 8B), ...




.... 'Dragon's Guardian' (Fb 8B) und...




.... 'Golden Shadow' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Martin Mobraten (NO) klettern 'Spray of Light' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)


Spray of light

Erstbegehung: Carlo Traversi (US) klettert 'Austere' (V13) in Lake Tahoe, CA (US)




Taylor McNeill (US) klettert 'Clan of the Cave Bears' & 'Mote in God's Eye' (beide V13) in Colorado (US)




Nalle Hukkataival (FI) räumt ab in den Rocklands (ZA)




Nalle Hukkataival (FI) erschließt den Sektor "The Realm" in Rocklands (ZA)




Ordentliche Ticklist: Piotr Schab (PL) in Cuenca (ES)


This is how I feel about the first week in here The ticklist ️ La Esencia de Reptil 8c/+ 2nd go️ Nuria 8c OS ️ Neo 8c (8b+) OS ️ Nikita 8b OS ️ Luke Skywalker 8b OS ️ 6 x 8a+ OS ️ 4 x 8a OS ️

Gabriele Moroni (IT) crusht die Rocklands (ZA)




Clément Lechaptois (FR): Bouldern in Rioupéroux (FR)

Mit Malédiction (Fb 8C) hatte der Franzose bereits im März einen Coup gelandet. Hier ist nun das Video zur Erstbegehung und einige weitere Perlen des Bouldergebiets Rioupéroux bei Grenoble.




Niccolo Ceria (IT) flasht 'Trifecta Middle' (Fb 8B) in Flock Hill (NZ)




und kann als erster 'Gisele Bündchen' klettern.




Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA) in Alaska (US)




Erstbegehung: Arnaut Petit (FR) am Tsaranoro in Madagaskar




Piotr Schab (PL) klettert fast 8c+ onsight


Best/worst climbing day ever? Today everything was surreal. Woke up at 5:30 to avoid the 35 degree heat. Started with a long-awaited try on Potemkin 8c+ and I must admit that I've never come so close to onsighting a route. Fought super hard to fall on the very last move, basically holding the top jug. No words to describe my disappointment at that moment... 3h later, another sector, Punch on Ire 8c. No chalk, No draws, super sandy. I gave it all, barely passed through the crux, then rested well before the last moves that turned out to be very easy. Grabbed the top of the rock that was full of mud and moss, so I decided to take a step back and clip from the smaller holds below.. Then the foothold broke, I fell, the chain remained unclipped. „Screw this, I've done the whole route, I take it" - these were my first words. Now, few hours later, I simply cannot. To onsight an 8c+ is my dream. Today I've ALMOST fulfilled the dream and then basically climbed another 8c. I am frustrated, but on the other hand I'm proud. I'll try to pick myself up and keep on fighting. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?‍️

27.06.2018
Autor: Sarah Burmester
© klettern