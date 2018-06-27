Highlights: Raboutou, Kampf, Räuber, Hukkataival

Sarah Kampf (ehemals Seeger) klettert 'Battle Cat' (8c/+)

Erstbegehung: Alexander Megos (DE) klettert 9a in Céüse (FR)

Alexander Megos hat in Céüse eine von Quentin Chastagnier eingerichtete Route im Sektor Demi-Lune klettern können. Die Linie der Erstbegehung verläuft links von Lapinerie (7b). Alexander konnte die Route nach zwei Boulder-Durchgängen innerhalb eines Tages durchsteigen und schlägt als Bewertung ungefähr 9a vor. Die Wand scheint ihm zu gefallen: Hier hatte er schon Et dieu créa la flemme (9a) erstbegehen können. Alex beschreibt die Routen als einander ähnlich: "Die Route ist anfangs sehr leicht. In der Schlüsselstelle kommt dann ein harter Boulder an kleinen Griffen. Die Felsqualität ist gut und die Züge sind cool. Ich denke aber, dass die Route nicht viele Wiederholungen bekommen wird. (...) Entweder man kann die Züge klettern – oder eben nicht. Man kann sie nicht wirklich ausbouldern und jedes Mal etwas weiter klettern wie bei einer Ausdauer-Route. Ich bin gespannt, was andere über die Route und ihre Bewerung denken."

Quelle: Fanatic Climbing

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alexander Megos (@alexandermegos) am Sep 29, 2017 um 5:01 PDT

Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Tonfa' (Fb 8B), Frankenjura

Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'The Finnish Line' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)

Keenan Takahashi flasht 'Don't get to greedy' (V13) in RMNP (USA, Co)

Erstbegehung: Matty Hong & Jon Cardwell klettern 'Jon Foolery' (5.14c) in Rifle, CO (US)

Manon Hily (FR) klettert 'Era Vella' (9a) in Margalef (ES)

Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'Out of Balance' (Fb 8A) in Rocklands (ZA)

Michiel Nieuwenhuijsen (NL) klettert 'Stranger Things ' (Fb 8B) nach Griffausbruch in Albarracin (ES)

... und 'Ill Trill' (Fb 8B+) im Magic Wood (CH)

Erstbegehung: Martin Stranik (CZ) bouldert 'Tekute Stesti' (FB 8C) in Moravsky Kras (CZ)

Adam Ondra wiederholt 'Tekute Stesti' (FB 8C) in Moravsky Kras (CZ)

Erstbegehung: Domen Skofic (SI) klettert 'Dead Man fighting' (8c+) on Warmbad (SI)

Erstbegehung: Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert ‘Aeolis Mons’ (5.14a, 230m) in Mt. Charleston, NV (US)

Erstbegehung: Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Mato Oput' (Fb 8A) in den Rocklands (ZA)

Alfons Dornauer (AT) klettert 'Kein Licht kein Schatten' (8c+) im Ötztal (AT)

Emily Harrington (US) klettert 'Mind Control' (8c) in Oliana (ES)

Matthias Woidneck (DE) klettert 'The Windmill' in Fontainebleau (FR)

️'The windmill' by @sebastian_gebhardt Ein Beitrag geteilt von Matthias Woidneck (@mattwoidy) am Jun 21, 2018 um 7:37 PDT

David Fitzgerald (IE) klettert 'New Base Line' (Fb 8B+) in Magic Wood (CH)

Brooke Raboutou (US) klettert 'Royksopp' (Fb 8A) in Rocklands (ZA)

Thilo Schröter (NO) klettert 'King Air' (Fb 8B), ...

.... 'Dragon's Guardian' (Fb 8B) und...

.... 'Golden Shadow' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)

Martin Mobraten (NO) klettern 'Spray of Light' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)

Erstbegehung: Carlo Traversi (US) klettert 'Austere' (V13) in Lake Tahoe, CA (US)

Taylor McNeill (US) klettert 'Clan of the Cave Bears' & 'Mote in God's Eye' (beide V13) in Colorado (US)

Nalle Hukkataival (FI) räumt ab in den Rocklands (ZA)

Nalle Hukkataival (FI) erschließt den Sektor "The Realm" in Rocklands (ZA)

Ordentliche Ticklist: Piotr Schab (PL) in Cuenca (ES)

Gabriele Moroni (IT) crusht die Rocklands (ZA)

Clément Lechaptois (FR): Bouldern in Rioupéroux (FR)

Mit Malédiction (Fb 8C) hatte der Franzose bereits im März einen Coup gelandet. Hier ist nun das Video zur Erstbegehung und einige weitere Perlen des Bouldergebiets Rioupéroux bei Grenoble.

Niccolo Ceria (IT) flasht 'Trifecta Middle' (Fb 8B) in Flock Hill (NZ)

und kann als erster 'Gisele Bündchen' klettern.

Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA) in Alaska (US)

Erstbegehung: Arnaut Petit (FR) am Tsaranoro in Madagaskar

Piotr Schab (PL) klettert fast 8c+ onsight