David Firnenburg (DE) klettert 'Le Cadafist' (9a) in St. Leger (FR)
„Le Cadafist“ (9a) • Good news from Saint-Léger. Yesterday David sent this beautiful line after a heartbreaking fall from the very top because of a foot slip. It‘s the 2nd ascent after Gerome Pouvreau‘s FA in 2017. • As far as we know @adam.ondra broke off a key hold during his onsight attempt but the route still climbs really well. Bouldery moves on clean rock with mini tufa-pinches, pockets and crimps. Pumpy when you link them! • One more week to come with @andrea_kuemin here in Southern France We still want to check out Mollans. A nearby area with steep overhangs and tons of hard routes. It looks impressive. Allez • #makemovesnowar @scarpa_de @sporthilfe @frictionlabs @neprosport @haglofs @escaladrome_hannover @scarpaspa #davsektionrheinlandköln • #climbing #grimper #klettern #stleger #saintleger #rockclimb #montventoux #lifeisgood #psyched #chalkmatters #keepclimbing #noplacetoofar #beattheelements #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram
... und 'Molasse'son' (8c+/9a) in Mollans (FR)
„Mollasse‘son“ (8c+/9a) • Sweet ending for David of an amazing rock climbing trip to Southern France with @andrea_kuemin which unfortunately came to an end • We spent 3 weeks in St. Leger and Mollans-sur-Ouveze and did tons of hard climbing meters on the rope. Redpoint and onsight. • We definitely have to come back one day because we left so many nice lines unclimbed. But now it‘s time for one more week rock climbing in Switzerland and then back to serious winter training in the gym as #brothersinarms for next comp season️️ • #makemovesnowar @sporthilfe @scarpa_de @neprosport @haglofs @frictionlabs @scarpaspa @escaladrome_hannover #davsektionrheinlandköln • #climbing #rockclimb #mollans #stleger #mtventoux #firnenburgbrothers #rockclimbing_pictures_of_instagram #klettern #chalkmatters #keepclimbing #noplacetoofar #beattheelements
Erstbegehung: Daniel Jung (DE) klettert 'Karamba Karacho' (9a?)
Karamba Karacho is done. Finally I was lucky to link everything to one big line! 50 moves of powerful roof climbing. The crux is at the ende: fighting on very sharp- skin cutting crimps and little pinches. Now it’s time to focus on training, I need to gain my pinch power and a bit of power resistance.. Picture by @hanneskutza @blackdiamond @fiveten #liveclimbrepeat #brandofthebrave #phantasialand #schlüsselstelle #jungsboulderhalle
Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra (CZ) klettert Moldawiens erste 9a
Another Balcan destination, another country, another awesome bunch of people, another great place to climb and another great routes and projects to climb. For the last two days, I climbed in Mavrovo, Macedonia. I managed to climb a mindblowing @kbecan25 's project and it became the Macedonian's first 9a. Yesterday I bolted and cleaned harder exit. @blackdiamond @montura_official @lasportivagram @mytendon Pic by @bernardo_gimenez
Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra (CZ) klettert 'Czech Trip' (9a+) in Mazedonien
After making the first ascent of @kbecan25 's project, Macedonian Trip 9a, I bolted considerably harder exit, making a 50m long king line. Yesterday, on my first serious try after a day of bolting and cleaning, I made the first ascent of Czech Trip 9a+ (hard). Pic by @bernardo_gimenez @montura_official @mytendon @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @gardatrentino
Martin Mayer (DE) klettert 'Burn for you' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)
Had a great weekend in frankenjura. Sun, no clouds and finally some could conditions. Really happy to have finished this beautiful line 'Burn4u, 8c' thanks to everybody, wo supported me trying this beast. #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #oldschoolrocks #rockclimbing #noplacetoofar #chalkiswhite #getmoregrip #frankenjura #climbing @scarpa_de @abk_company @climbskinspain @goodgripinfo @whiteoutclimbing @caspersclimbingshop
Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'Headcrash' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)
What a perfect #autum day. Could climb "Headcrash" (8c) (finally, after falling 5 times at the top!). Afterwards could make a quick ascent of the great "Mastermind" (8b+). Quite lucky to get that I sticked the moves at the top, after I could climbing the crux. Great fun! Thanks @juliansoehnlein for bolting this route. . is from a try in Headcrash . . @dmm_wales @scarpa_de #climbnowworklater #noplacetoofar #frankenjura
Markus Bock (DE) klettert 'The Funeral' (Fb 8B+) im Frankenjura (DE)
Erstbegehung: Thilo Schroeter (NO) klettert 'Agnes Buen' (9a) in Oslo (NO)
Agnes Buen was bolted about 25 years ago and has become the most notorious project in Oslo since then. All the Norwegian strong men and a few international stars tried the route back in the 90s but got shut down. I think it was written off for many years until it was tried again by some friends of mine and I went out to try it myself. All the moves went within a session or two but they all felt really hard and linking them impossible. That season I had about five days on it, and ultimately I was able to make a link up to the crux, but there was just no way that the crux would go ground up anytime soon. The weather got bad and that was that. Two years passed without trying, but the route was still in the back of my mind. Fast forward to 2018, and after a long competition season I was very motivated to give myself the time to just maybe get it done this season. With no trips planed for a few months I started trying the route mid August in bad conditions to get it dialed for when the crisp conditions would arrive, as the window for good conditions in Norway is often very short. Minimum once a week I went out to try it. After about five sessions of working on it conditions arrived, and I had three solid sessions with exceptionally good friction. I was linking up to the crux most of my attempts but the low percentage crux move eluded me time and time again. The more I fell on the move the more I lost hope. As long as there is progress everything is cool, and generally I'm good at seeing progress in small details and not only in new high points, but eventually also the details were perfected and I was still falling over and over again on the same move. I even knew from the beginning that this stagnation probably would occur, and I thought I was prepared, but I wasn't, it was getting to me mentally. A lot of rain came in and made it impossible to try the route, I went to check the route a few times just to find it soaked. I thought thats it. I almost wanted the weather to suck so that I didn't have to keep failing. Continuation in the comment section!
Margo Hayes (US) klettert 'Mind Control' (8c) in Oliana (ES)
Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'King of the Jungle' (V13) in Tahoe (US)
Stoked on a productive season up at a new zone we call “The Den”. @ramrod92 and I cleaned and sussed this incredible compression feature and it ended up being one of the best hard lines I’ve done in quite some time. Cheers @carolinelovesphotos for the beautiful photo! :) ‘King of the Jungle’ V13 FA. #bouldering #southlaketahoe #theden @hippytree @fiveten_official @organicclimbing @metoliusclimbing
Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert 'Sangre de Toro' (8b+, 6SL) an der Roten Wand (AT)
“Sangre de Toro” (8b+/5.14a) what a route. Thanks to @luger_alex for the inspiration. 6 pitches of pure joy and some spicy runouts as well Big thanks to @paolosartophoto for following us with your camera on our latest adventures. And big thanks to the over-stoker Walli! @nadinewallner for the motivation belay.... (already a month ago) now it’s your turn.... #liveclimbrepeat @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @verivalbio @frictionlabs @fazabrushes @katadyn_group @climbskinspain
Guillaume Glairon Mondet (FR) klettert 'Asymptote' (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)
-1 on the list!! Did Asymptote the other day, an rarelly reapeted 8B, finishing in the ️️️️️7C of Elementary. It’s probably soft for the grade once you find your proper beta. Thanks @pascalgagneux and @baptbincz for the pics, beta and motivation! @madrockclimbing @madrockeurope @blockoutofficiel #teambo #sharks
Beto Rocasolano klettert 9a-Erstbegehung
Days ago @betoboulder , known as a hard boulders climber, sent a project route at La #Pedriza (around 9a). Past weekend, just in Two days he could send Seta Negra 8c+ (#Cuenca). Really impressed by his progression in lead #climbing. Vamos Beto! @lasportivaspain @patxiusobiaga_pucseries @climbskinspain #climbing #rockclimbing #escalada #arrampicata #klettern #outdoorstyle #outdoor #outdoorsports #outdoors @canonespana
Tilo Moser klettert 'Kanal im Rücken' (10) grünpunkt / clean
Orrin Coley klettert 'Sean’s Roof' (Fb 8A+) in the Peak District (GB)
Mina Leslie-Wujastyk klettert 'Raining Bats and Dogs' (8c) in Malham (GB)
Raining Bats and Dogs (8c) . After falling off the same move (pictured) high on the headwall eleven (!) times, I was beyond psyched to get through it and climb to the top yesterday! Sometimes you have to just keep turning up and trying hard and hoping one day you don’t fall off. All it needed was Haribo Strawbs, some high pitched power screams, a bit of luck and a lesson in patience! Photo thanks to @johnthornton_photography Thanks to @jamesalexanderturnbull for all the belays, @tanya_meredith for getting me hooked on Strawbs and everyone else for making Malham such a fun place to be . Best part is I can stop resting as much now . #celebratewild #brandofthebrave #arcteryx #malham #batsanddogs #patience #routes #climbing @arcteryx @fiveten_official @dmm_wales @betaclimbingdesigns @organicclimbing
Cedric Lachat (CH) klettert 'Jungfraumarathon' (9a) in Gimmelwald (CH)
Voici un petit extrait de mon enchaînement hier après-midi. Accompagnée de @choongkatherine, j'enchaîne au 4ème essais "Jungfraumarathon" 9a à Gimmelwald. Kathy est très proche de l'enchaînement, on attend avec impatience la perf;-) autant dire qu'elle est en forme la machine choong.. @petzl_official @karpos @scarpaspa #gimmelwald #suisse #climbing #climbingrocks
Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Delirium' (V15), Lincoln Lake (US)
I have been stressing hard over this line for the past week or so. After falling off the final move to the jug a few days back, it feels great to finish up “Delirium,” V15/8C up at Lincoln lake! This boulder is 18 moves long out a roof and sits at about 12,000 ft above sea level (~3,700 m)! It really required a sport climbing mentality of utilizing the rest in the middle and keeping it all together for the hard exit sequence. Thanks to @lancecarrera @punkaca @jeremy_fullerton , @isaac_palatt , nuno, Steven, frank, etc for hiking down there, moving pads, blocking sun, and motivating me to climb this thing! Can’t wait to train more and start working the next project of the season soon!#bouldering
Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert 'Wendelove' (Fb 8B) in Modrin (CZ)
Wendolové 8B Modřín, great powerful line by @magnussbor! Love the rock around Děčín, there is still so much potential to find world class boulder like this one! On YouTube Wonderful day with @kac_stranik. #scarpaspa #singingrock #olymppraha #scarpacze @boulderliberec
Kim Marschner (DE) rockt die Rocklands (ZA)
Erstbegehung: Joe Kinder (US) klettert 'Diarrhhea Mouth' (9a) in Rifle (US)
And another one becomes a reality. I really needed this one. It’s great to feel centered again and know what makes me happy. I introduce to you the first ascent of Diarrhea Mouth, 9a. Bolted in May 2017, Rifle’s newest hard line. A hideous name, yup, but very appropriate on multiple levels so fu** it. Have at it kids. LOV Joe @steverokks photo on the last crux.
Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Ace of Spade' (5.14d/15a) in Utah (US)
Ace of Spade (14d/15a) 2nd asc. made a spontaneous trip out to UT to check out the poptire cave with @eline_lemenestrel. I have heard about this cave but had no idea what to expect. It is super remote and rugged. . I was shown an unrepeated James Litz line called Peruvian Necktie (15a). It had an alternate exit called Ace of Spade (14d). Both these lines immediately caught my eye. After a couple days of work I repeated Ace of Spade (fell twice at the v4 crux near the anchor haha due to 0 endurance) then began to try Peruvian Necktie. I ended up falling near the end of the final boulder a couple times. . Breakdown of Ace is intro 10 move v12/13 bloc, ok rest, 5 move v10, bad rest, 8 move v10 to 13a outro. I felt this line could be more 15a than 14d. peruvian is same first two boulders but finishes with a final v11/12 to 13b. this thing felt more 15b. . it felt good to get pumped again after taking 5 months off sport climbing. will return back for the necktie!! awesome effort with these two routes James!!!! . photos @mikecall