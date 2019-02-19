Mehr zum Thema:

Mit 3 mal V11 und 2 V12 gewinnt Michaela Kiersch das Hueco Tanks Rock Rodeo. Piotr Schab klettert La Rambla, Max Räuber wiederholt The Story of two Worlds und Adam Ondra erledigt Neanderthal.