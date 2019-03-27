Highlights: Margo Hayes, Sachi Amma, Giuliano Cameroni und mehr

Margo Hayes klettert mit Papichulo in Oliana erneut 9a+, Sachi Amma punktet Stoking the Fire (9b) und Giuliano Cameroni eröffnet mit REM (8C) einen Hardcore-Boulder. Diese und viele weitere Höchstleistungen gibt's in unseren Highlights.

Eine Erwähnung wert ist sicherlich Edu Marin, der mit Valhalla (9a+, 14SL) in Getu in China ein ungewöhnliches Projekt abhaken kann. Ähnlich monströs, obwohl nur eine Länge, mutet die Erstbegehung von Jacopo Larcher an: Über sechs Jahre probierte er die Linie in Cadarese, die er nun nach dem Durchstieg Tribe getauft hat, allerdings ohne eine Bewertung abzugeben. Den Titel schwerste Trad-Route der Welt hat sie aber vermutlich verdient.

Die vielen anderen krassen Züge und Durchstiege gibt's wie immer hier im knappen Überblick.

Margo Hayes (US) klettert 'Papichulo' (9a+) in Oliana (ES)

Erstbegehung: Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettert 'Tribe' in Cadarese (IT)

Sachi Amma (JF) klettert 'Stoking the Fire' (9b) in Santa Linya (ES)

Anna Stöhr (AT) klettert 'Cinque Uve' (8c) in Arco (IT)

Jimmy Webb (US) klettert 'From Dirt grows the Flowers' (Fb 8C)

Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'Fata mogana bas' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Luis Gerhardt (DE) klettert 'The Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) in Cresciano (CH)

Nina Williams (US) klettert 'Too big to flail' (V10/5.13d) in den Buttermilks (US)

Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'Transworld Depravity' (5.14a) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Stefano Carnati (IT) klettert 'Sid lives' (9a) in Arco (IT)

Erstbegehung: Thomas Collignon (FR) klettert 'Saoutouba' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Gourmandise raccourci' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Thilo Schroeter (NO) klettert 'Eurofighter' (Fb8B) in

Erstbegehung: Yuji Hirayama (JP) klettert 'Time Machine' (8c+) in Gozeniwa (JP)

Ashima Shiraishi (US) flasht 'Lethal Design' (V12) in Red Rock Canyon (US)

Manu Cornu (FR) klettert 'Quoi de Neuf' (Fb 8C) in Orsay (FR)

Alex Puccio (US) klettert 'Amber' (Fb 8B) in Brione (CH)

Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Nanuk' (Fb 8B+) bei Berchtesgaden (DE)

Erstbegehung: Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert Projekt (V15) am Mt. Hiei (JP)

Flash: Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'Kaleidoscope' (5.13c) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Taylor McNeill (US) klettert 'Squoze' (V15) in Nevada (US)

Edu Marin (ES) klettert 'Valhalla' (9a+, 14SL) in Getu (CN)

Niky Ceria (IT) sammelt harte Boulder in Italien

Federica Mingolla (IT) klettert 'Itaca nel Sole' (8b, 180m) im Valle d'Orco (IT)

Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert 'Pata Ledovce' (Fb 8C) in

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni '(CH) klettert 'REM' (Fb 8C+) in Cresciano (CH)

Nadine Wallner (AT) klettert 'Prinzip Hoffnung' (8b/+ E9/E10) an der Bürser Platte (AT)

Reminder aus Ceredo (IT)