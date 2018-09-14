... und 'Black Eagle' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)

Daniel Woods (US) wiederholt 'Skadoosh' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)

Marine Thevenet (FR) klettert 'Law and Order' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)

Matt Fultz (US) klettert 'Let the Right one in' (V14) in Mt Evans (US)

Chaehyeon Seo (KOR), 14 Jahre alt, klettert 'Bad Girls Club' (5.14d) in Rifle (US)

Erstbegehung: Nicoas Favresse, Mathieu Maynadier, Carlitos Molina, Jean-Louis Wertz eröffnen Routen im Thagas Valley, Pakistan

Nicos Kurzbericht:

"Thagas Valley remains with several beautiful unclimbed peaks and great objectives rock and mix climbs. From our experience the rock was generally not as good as it looked like from a distance but still good fun.

This is the two climbs we opened in Thagas valley.

- 31/07-5/08 First ascent of Pathan peak (+-6000m) via The Pathan pillar - 6b - A1 (which could be free climbed at around 7a) - 900meters. Over the course of 3 days we fixed the first 300 meters then we spent another 2 days on the wall fixing some extra meters above our portaledges before making our push to the summit. Team : Mathieu Maynadier, Carlitos Molina, Jean-Louis Wertz and Nicolas Favresse

-15/08 First ascent of Pathani Peak (+- 6000m) via Pathani 6a ,M6, 600m (300m of snow ramp + 300m of technical climbing) opened by Carlitos Molina and Nicolas Favresse in a 17h round trip from camp to camp."

Im 4. Monat schwanger: Caroline Ciavaldini (FR) klettert 8a onsight