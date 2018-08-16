klettern 6 - 2018

Highlights: Hanke, Wurm, Jung und mehr

Foto: Alizee Dufraisse Alizee Dufraisse klettert The Arch 8B
Wer hat was geklettert? Hier gibt es den Überblick über die härtesten Begehungen der letzten Wochen.

Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'The Path' (5.14a R) in Lake Louise, Alberta (CA)


This pitch has been on my ultimate tick list since I first saw the news of @sonnietrotter ‘s ascent in 2007. Well, in reality, back then it was nothing but a far-fetched dream because I had just climbed my very first 14a that summer and the thought of climbing a gear route that hard was utterly terrifying. Fast forward to 2011 when I first walked to the back of Lake Louise and laid eyes on it. Despite climbing 9a and a bunch of alpine trad routes at the time I did not have half the courage to truly inspect the Path. I love how adding the complications of risk and placing your own protection can completely change the experience and difficulty of climbing. It’s just another amazing facet of this pursuit that is so exciting to explore. In some not so awesome heat but with overwhelming stoke I finally had the opportunity to climb ‘The Path’ 14a R this last Monday. What an absolutely brilliant line! I must say, huge congrats to @babsizangerl on her recent ascent - I truly believe that this route is harder and more dangerous for a short climber, so much respect!! Thank you to @mikehopkinsphotography for the photographs just a couple days left in Canada unfortunately... @arcteryx @metoliusclimbing @lasportivana @maximropes @zealoptics @climbonproducts @theprobar @vertical.life.climbing #alberta #lakelouise

Babsi Zangerl (AT) und Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettern 'Magic Mushroom' (7c, 20 SL) und 'Deep Blue Sea' (7b+, am Eiger (CH)




Madeleine Cope (GB) klettert Internationale E7 6b) und 'Point Blank' (E8 6c) in Pembroke (GB)




Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'Sky' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Jule Wurm (DE) klettert 'Fragile Steps' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Alex Wurm (DE) klettert 'Mooiste Meisje' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




... und 'Narcotic direct' (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)




Toshi Takeushi (JP) klettert 'Monkey Wedding' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)




... und 'Executioner' (Fb 8B)




Aidan Roberts (GB) klettert 'Monkey Wedding' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)


Monkey Wedding 8c/V15 Finished this off over a week ago and I'm pleased with it. It was an interesting boulder for me and one which felt as though it should not have been too hard. Physically I felt comfortable on it and found the final roll into the break easy, even from before the crux moves. However, after adding 3 easier intro moves my foot would pop every single time. I stuck the crux slap 8 times before I could get my foot to stay! Maybe this makes my ascent even more satisfying. Climbing at such a grade has always been inspiring for me yet also intimidating. Now that I've done it and it did not feel too hard I think it will give me confidence to try boulders of similiar difficulty in the future @thenorthface @thenorthfaceuk @edenrockclimbing #neverstopexploring #climbing #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #bouldering #rocklands

Thomas Collignon (FR) klettert 'Ubuntu' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Daniel Jung (DE) klettert 'The Recovery Drink' (vermutlich härtester Riss der Welt) in Jossingford (NO)




Max Prinz (DE) klettert 'Unendliche Geschichte' (Fb 8B+) und weitere im Magic Wood (CH)




Stefano Ghisolfi (IT) klettert 'Pure Dreaming' (9a) in Massone (IT)




Mike Foley (US) klettert 'North Ridge' (V14) in Squamish, BC (CA)




Chiara Hanke (DE) klettert 'Battle Cat' (11-/11) im Frankenjura (DE)




Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Eskimo Bros' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Nathaniel Coleman (US) klettert 'The Escapist' (Fb 8B)...




... und 'Double or Nothing' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Daisuke Ichimiya (JP) klettert 'The Finnish Line' (Fb 8C) in Rocklands (ZA)




Erstbegehung: Nalle Hukkataival (FI) klettert 'Getting by' (Fb 8B+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Alizée Dufraisse (FR) klettert 'L'arche' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands /ZA)




Tom Lindinger (DE) klettert 'The Vice' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Isabelle Faus (US) klettert 'The Arch' (FB 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)

Außerdem gelang Isabelle Quintessential (Fb 8B).




Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert 'El Corazon' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands


El corazon, 8a+ (2nd go) @scarpaspa @prana @frictionlabs

... und 'The Executioner' (Fb 8B)


“The executioner” (8b) FA by @barefoot_charles @scarpaspa @prana @frictionlabs

Erstbegehung: Tom Livingstone (GB), Ales Cesen & Luka Strazar (beide SI) besteigen Latok I (7145m) über den Nordgrat; Karakorum, Pakistan




... und 'Cosmic Artifact' (Fb 8B+)




Matt Fultz (US) klettert 'We can build you' (V14) in Mt. Evans (US)




Annaliina Laitinnen (FI) klettert 'Law and Order' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Matthias Woidneck (DE) klettert 'Black Shadow' (Fb 8A+) in Rocklands (ZA)




Verrücktes zum Schluss: In Japan klettert man Wasserfälle




