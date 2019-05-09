Piotr Schab und Jonathan Siegrist klettern 9b, Solveig Korherr klettert 8c, Leon Fraunholz klettert einen harten Boulder nach dem anderen... in unseren Highlights gibt's die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen im Überblick.
Außerdem on Fire: Doro Karalus (DE) klettert Säbelzahn (Fb 8B) im Frankenjura, Jonas Winter (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B) im Tessin, Leon Fraunholz klettert Story of two Worlds (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH), Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert Artist (Fb 8A) im Bahratal (DE), Alex Rohr (CH) klettert Powerplay (11-) im Frankenjura, Thomas Dauser klettert Wallstreet (11-), Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert God's own Stone (8b+) in der Red River Gorge (US), Lara Neumeier klettert Pandaemonium (8c/+) in Pinswang (AT), Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert Story of two Worlds (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH), Solveig Korherr klettert Nobody is perfect (8c) in Bürs (AT), Isabelle Faus (US) klettert noch unbenamste 8B von Jimmy Webb im Valle Bavona, Daniel Woods (US) klettert Rustica (Fb 8C) im Tessin...
Doro Karalus (DE) klettert 'Säbelzahn' (Fb 8B) im Frankenjura (DE)
The dabbiest problem I've done? 'Säbelzahn' 8A+ (fits better than 8B imo) in the #frankenjura climbs the whole line of a tooth wedged in-between to other blocks. The proximity of the other blocks on each side means you have to climb super precise and keep your body positions and tension perfectly the whole way... A challenge which I admittedly liked a lot! As well as the super peaceful location. The birds are enjoying spring so much they were sometimes almost noisy #liveclimbrepeat @blackdiamond @evolv_worldwide
Dimitri Vogt (CH) klettert 'Coup de Grace' (9a) im Val Bavona (CH)
Erstbegehung: Martin Keller (CH) klettert 'Ninja Skills low' (Fb 8C/8C+) im Tessin (CH)
Leon Fraunholz (DE) klettert 'Lazarus' (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)
“Lazarus” 8b], a newer addition to the forest and what a great one . Really happy to climb this problem. A powerful start is followed by a slopy finish with some far moves. The danger of getting pumped on this one exists...I almost fell of at the very very end. À bientôt Fontainebleau! @frictionlabs #frictionlabs #chalkupless #climbmore
Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert 'Missing Link' (8c+) am Voralpsee (AT)
And there was another gem around the corner. Can‘t tell how surprised I was to clip the chains of the @kammerlander_beat masterpiece „missing link“ on my 4th try. It wouldn‘t be as good without Jacopo‘s „speed integrale“ crush the day before. #teamsend️ @jacopolarcher @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @vibram @verivalbio @powerbar_europe @fazabrushes @frictionlabs @climbskinspain
Erstbegehung: Manuel Brunn (DE) klettert 'Inkognito' (Fb 8B+) im Allgäu
Super happy to finish off my project at home right before our second baby arrives! „Inkognito“ is for me the hardest problem in the Allgäu. So I’ll give it 8B+, let’s see what others will say. Now I’m ready for all upcoming family adventures! @scarpa_de @e9clothing_official @metoliusclimbing @triplexsports.de
Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'Off the Wagon' (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)
Big shout out to Jonas Winter @climb_to_heaven for sending this test piece Off The Wagon 8b+. The boulder is actually even steeper, if you check the orientation of the wagon One of the few boulders where absolute precision of hitting that pocket from the dyno is crucial for not being thrown off the wagon.. So solid, Jonas!!
Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'La Planta de Shiva' (9b) in Villanueva del Rosario (ES)
The hardest part about climbing at your limit is balancing the emotions of wanting something with such overwhelming intensity and also somehow finding the strength to let it go and be free from the pressure. I found some kind of middle path today on ‘La Planta de Shiva’ 9b. It was an absolute battle to the death and I will never forget it. Thank you so much to @dustygene @neelyquinn @seth_lytton @escharas21 (@shainasavoy from afar!) and the amazing people here in Andalucia for the support and the laughs and the motivation! As with every emotional send, I leave a piece of my heart at the chains!! Photograph from the incredibly talented @javipec Venga! Onward! @arcteryx @lasportivana @metoliusclimbing #maximropes @climbonproducts @vertical.life.climbing
Piotr Schab (PL) klettert 'Fight or Flight' (9b) in Oliana (ES)
NO MORE FLIGHTS ️ Ever since I remember 9b was there on my life goals list. 2018 was planned to be the year to make the dream come true - I spent around 15 days trying “Fight or Flight” but in the end I wasn’t even able to climb it in two parts. The goal was faraway. This winter I decided to focus on my weakest points and together with my coaches we’ve set a serious training program. From the first day of this trip I felt a big difference in the route and a little later it turned out I can actually climb it until the last crux - the famous dyno. The dyno itself shot me down for a few days. Had to change the mindset from “trying” to “doing”. The pressure kicked in. The day came. I felt fresh and strong, motivated right enough. The conditions were prime, I was ready. The try was unique, I took risks and felt confident the whole way up, went all in at the dyno and suddenly it was over. So many years of training & dreaming closed in such a short period of time. Let’s live in the moment. Thank you @honngy , @lumartinez_93 , @jorgverhoeven, @patxiusobiaga_pucseries for sharing the passion for the project and @chris_sharma for giving us the opportunity to test ourselves. Thank you #MotionLab - Maciej Oczko and Magda Terlecka for commitment and help through all these years. Thank you my @julkastankiewicz & family for believing in me. Thank you Korona crew for motivation. Thank you @wojtekozakiewicz for the photo. • • • • @patagonia_climb @patagoniaeurope @scarpa_pl @scarpaspa @iurapl @blackdiamond @sublimeclimbing @wingschalk #climbing #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_lovers #climbing_worldwide #climbinglife #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #timetoclimb #climb #climber #wspinanie #wspinaczka #wspinaniepl #arrampicata #klettern #outdoorclimbing #escalada #escalade #rocks #rockclimbing #sportclimbing #doyouclimb #climbingrocks #iloooveit #grippedmagazine #rockandice #climberslife #climbingisbliss #training #wingschalk
... und 'Pachamama' (9a+)
Pachamama 9a+ Clear mind, clear flow. Post-sending vibes, please don’t leave me • • @m_szymkowski • • @patagonia_climb @patagoniaeurope @scarpa_pl @scarpaspa @iurapl @blackdiamond @sublimeclimbing @wingschalk #climbing #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_lovers #climbing_worldwide #climbinglife #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #timetoclimb #climb #climber #wspinanie #wspinaczka #wspinaniepl #arrampicata #klettern #outdoorclimbing #escalada #escalade #rocks #rockclimbing #sportclimbing #doyouclimb #climbingrocks #iloooveit #grippedmagazine #rockandice #climberslife #climbingisbliss #training #wingschalk
Leon Fraunholz klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH)
Alex Rohr (CH) klettert 'Powerplay' (11) im Frankenjura (DE)
‚Powerplay‘, 8c (or 11-) He just ran another lap on it while I could finally stick the last big move on my 8th try of the day. It was such a nice day out in Frankenjura with a good crew! pic: @margojain . @karpos @scarpaspa @dmm_wales @sponser.sportfood . #climbing #climb #rock #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #rockclimbing #outdoor #germany #zwergenschloss #frankenjura #crimps #outdoorphotography #climbinglife #keepitwild
Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert 'Artist' (Fb 8A) im Bahratal (DE)
"Artist" 8a FA So viele Jahre bin ich vorbei gelaufen und konnte diese fantastischen Bewegungen und somit die mögliche Kletterlinie nicht erkennen. "Artist" ist ein gewaltiger Dynamo mit einem Kick am Ende um den Schwung zu kontrollieren. Vielen Dank an @moments_in_movement für das edle Bild. #petzl #lasportiva #e9clothing #bouldering #bouldern #climbing #bahratal #acrobatics #outdoortones #outdoorlife #woods #trees #rockclimbing #highball #high #boulderinglife #sandstone #sandstein #saxony #highballbouldering #outdoorshooting #theearthoutdoors #climb #climber #climbingrocks #climbinglife #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram
Flash: Robert Leistner klettert 'Vague Patratas' (Fb 8A) in Fontainebleau (FR)
"Vague Patatras" 8a Flash The first try is everytime the most important one. I'm very happy about that I could flash such a beautiful line in Rocher Saint-Germain Est. . @petzl_official, @lasportivagram, @e9clothing_official, @bloczclimbing @mandala_boulderhalle_dresden #fontainebleau #petzl #lasportiva #e9 #bouldering #bouldern #climbing #acrobatics #outdoortones #outdoorlife #woods #trees #rockclimbing #highball #high #boulderinglife #highballbouldering #climb #climber #climbingrocks #climbinglife #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram
Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'Wallstreet' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)
Lara Neumeier (DE) klettert 'Pandaemonium' (8c+) in Pinswang (AT)
'Pandaemonium' 8c/+] • YIPPIE!! Great start into the season 2019 with sending my project on tuesday... soooo HAPPY!! Definitely the hardest and best line I did so far! #bigfight #bigdream • Big THANKS to @miller.andreas for your patient belays and @samuelwuertz for the send belay... and congrats for sending your project too!! #doublesend • And THANKS for the best support @adidasterrex @scarpa_de @petzl_official • by @claudia.ziegler • #adidasTERREX #noplacetoofar #accesstheinaccessible #pandemonium #climbing #sportclimbing #rockclimbing #nature #mountains #perfectline #dreamline
Erstbegehung: Tom Randall & Pete Whittaker klettern 'Black Mamba' (5.14b) in Moab (US)
First ascent of “Black Mamba” 5.14b done...! This one was a proper fighter and had us both wearing through a pair of boxer shorts to get the FA of a really unique 50m boulder-route hybrid. The years of exploring down in the caves, still presents surprises and nothing can be taken for granted! If you thought one pair of gloves was enough, think again. If you assumed that tissue paper padding was for puppies, you’re wrong. If you wondered what it’s like doing the Angry Pirate Finish at the end of 40m of 5.14 pump-fest, then you know where to head . I’ll leave you with a quote from @petewhittaker01 . . “On Tom’s go, I knew he was on the way to a successful ascent when I started to see he was losing his boxer shorts...” #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #tradclimbing #crackisback
Erstbegehung: Toni Lamprecht (DE) klettert 'Tyler Durden' (Fb 8B/+)
Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'Nobody is perfect' (8c) in Bürs (AT)
Bürs -- what a magical place! I'm floating on cloud nine, so full of bubbly joy at the moment after managing a personal best yesterday “Nobody is Perfect” (8c). I surprised myself by sending it on my third day of working the route. I finished this great day with a send of „Have Fun“ (8a+) • I had the pleasure to try the 8c for the first time with the master of Bürs @thomasachermann. Special thanks for the inspiration and being the best coach over the last 10 years! Thanks as well to my dad @clklaus for always supporting me and giving me the sending catch (and always freezing your ass off in Bürs️). Last but not least to my best IG post inspiration and proofreader @enchaine.avec.jonshen ! • Here is a snap of a neighbouring route (Prinz Albert) from last year. @mantleclimbing @kollektivsports @scarpa_de
Cedric Lachat (CH) klettert 'Mollasson' (8c+/9a) in Mollans (FR)
Petit extrait de mon enchaînement de Mollasson à Mollans. La cotation était annoncée 9a. Certaines personnes pensent que la voie est 8c+. Je ne sais pas quoi penser! Les deux cotations fonctionnent donc je m’en fou mais j’avoue que je comprendrai le faite de décoter. @scarpaspa @petzl_official @karpos #karposambassador #karposdiem #mollanssurouveze #climbing
Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert 'Red Feather' (Fb 8A+) in Val Bavona (CH)
Mari Augusta Salvesen (NO) klettert 'Ronny Medelsvensson' (8b) in Jøssingfjord (NO)
1. Throwback to last week when I sent project and felt like sky is the limit. 2. Live right now, pulling on gear on 6+ chimneys at Kvam and eating nachos. Route is Ronny Medelsvensson (8b), first freed by Swedes @erik_massih and Christer Jansson. Takk for foto @salvesenfjellsport #klatringergøy #mountainequipment #meclimbing #tenaya #edelrid #dmmclimbing #piteraq #xcsports
Erstbegehung: Thomas Collignon (FR) klettert 'Face Cachee' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)
What a good sunday!!!This morning all finally came together to put up Face cachée 8a+ FA. With my beta it feels hard but maybe easier for taller people,or harder because it suits me well... I'm waiting confirmation @addict_o_gres @niky_ceria @davidmason85 @jeromechaput @pascalgagneux @baptbincz @guittooo @olivier_lebreton and all bleausards i forgot!!! Video soon on vimeo tom3. Then in the afternoon @conanagathe send Montée divine 6c+/7a in a few tries. #blozone_fontainebleau #teamblozone #i_bbz #font #fontainebleau #project#sloper#bouldering #bouldering_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_photos_of_instagram #climbing_pictures #climbing #climbing_is_my_passion#never_stop_climbing#climbing_inspiration#climbing_lover#insta_climbing_everyday#cuvier
Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'God's own Stone' (8b+) in der Red River Gorge (US)
Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Off the Wagon' (Fb 8B+) im Tessin
Off the Wagon (8B+)(v14) __________________________ Wow what crazy couple of moves! Spent 4 days huckin myself at the first jump which is one of the more technical jumps that I have done. You gotta land this right hand full pad slot crimp perfect. Every try I was basically doin it but not haha. @_keenan_t told me to just stand up on my right foot and once I got that into my head I did it basically static then fell on next move. Few goes later it went. The stand is dope and all but the true line is from the low. Feel like I have done half the bloc but full line is the main prize . Vid by @alex_puccio89
Alex Puccio (US) klettert 'Heritage' (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)
Last day best day!!! So psyched to have climbed “Heritage” V14/ 8B+ in Val Bavona Switzerland !!! I have been pretty out of shape for me and still have a lot of work to do to get back where I was, this is why I didn’t try Heritage for the first few weeks of my trip. I then decided to try it because it was always on my list of climbs I wanted to do and my friends were most psyched for this area. Well I definitely surprised myself when I was falling grabbing the hold at the lip on day 3! This happens 2 times this day with one try on the hold. The last move isn’t suppose to be that hard, but at my height you can’t use the normal left foot hold that makes the move not so bad. Instead I had to use a really high, and too high for me even, foot that made me be in this weird balled up position where then I had to punch to the last hold before the top out. The weather was highs of 17-23C / 62-73F everyday with sun and not much wind at all and the boulder sits down in a area that doesn’t really get air flow. After the “colder” day where I got really close I thought it would happen next day, but the weather got sooo hot and really humid! I was having trouble just staying on the holds and not greasing off. Finally on the last day It because a bit breezy and had some cloud coverage. The high was still at 17-18C/ 62-64F, But the breeze made it way less humid! For my warm up I decided to do the top half one time and then I sat for a few minutes to chill. I looked at the climb and had a special feeling. I didn’t want to overthink it or psych myself out, but I had a feeling where I knew it was time. For my second try I decided to go from the start and the magic happened! I was standing on top of the boulder!!! Thank you @westmountainmedia , @dawoods89 and @robinoleary for coming out all those days I didn’t send for support. I definitely got frustrated from time to time when the first few moves felt hard because of the humidity. @petzl_official @scarpana @frictionlabs
Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH)
... und Ninja Skills (Fb 8B+)
Erstbegehung: Moritz Welt (DE) klettert 'Mutantensport' (Fb 8A+) und 'Royal Flush' (Fb 8B+) im Frankenjura (DE)
Isabelle Faus (US) klettert Fb 8B von Jimmy Webb ohne Namen im Valle Bavona
I made it to the end of this beast the other day! an insane experience. Ive never given so much in a single try. It’s taken a bit to come down from the rush the energy and support from the crew was super vital... I couldn’t have fought that hard without it. Extra big thanks to @jwebxl establishing this line and for being right behind me and coaching me when I was pumped outta my mind, scared, and 100% desperate! A crazy send !! Big thanks too everybody !!! @tchadx @_keenan_t @giuliano_cameroni @melissaleneve @hannahmichelled_ @steezybailey ,, and great photos of the send from @hanneskutza #8B #bavona
Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Normopath' (Fb 8B+) in Ziegelbrücke
Another one that went down two weeks ago, Normopath, 8B+ @julia_rechenmacher . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing @frictionlabs #frictionlabs #chalkupless #climbmore #Swiss #Schweiz #Zürich #Zillertal #klettern #Graubünden #Normopath #climbing #mountains #boulder #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine
... und weitere 8Bs
The Easter weekend was a blast, went to the Frankenjura, Ötztal and my home area Zillertal. Climbed 9 problems 8A-8B. The highlights definitely were "Wirbeljet" (8B), Frankenjura "Säbelzahn" (8B), Frankenjura "Ninja Turtle" (8B post break), Ötztal "Sierra Madre stand" (8A+), Zillertal. Photo of "Ninja Turtle" by @julia_rechenmacher . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing @frictionlabs #frictionlabs #chalkupless #climbmore #Tirol #Austria #Österreich #Ötztal #Zillertal #weekend #klettern #Frankenjura #Germany #Deutschland #climbing #mountains #boulder #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine
Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert 'La fete de l'insignificance' (Fb 8B+) in Fontainebleau (FR)
La fête de l'insignifiance 8b+ Great line open by @barefoot_charles and soon repeted by @nicopelorson I spent the last week on it. On the 4th day it went. I am super pleased to have done it before the heat and to have done probably my hardest boulder. It's a tricky and precise boulder with a powerfull top out. I believe the guys for the grade, they used to know pretty well their subject. I still think it's not a hard one and for sure not an extreme 3 mouvs problem. Thanks @tessrgt for the support and the camera Soon 3 days in Innsbruck and a small week in Ceüse. Hopefully the second project will be in good conditions. @le8assure @petzl_official @planetgrimpe @scarpafrance #moutainhardwear #le8assure #teampgofficiel #noplacetofar #accesstheinaccessible
Matt Fultz (US) klettert 'Flux for Life' (V13) in RMNP (US)
Was lucky to make a quick send of Flux for Life (V13) yesterday! The weather looked pretty dismal and nearly everything was wet besides this perfect roof. Nice when optimism pays off! Photo by @arjandekock @madrockclimbing @asanaclimbing @frictionlabs @craftedenergybars @tensionclimbing @physivantage
... und 'Bridge of Ashes' (V14/15)...
“I know what it’s like to lose. To feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail nonetheless. Dread it, run from it, destiny arrives all the same.” -Thanos ️ Bridge of Ashes (V14/15), next go @madrockclimbing @asanaclimbing @frictionlabs @physivantage @craftedenergybars @tensionclimbing
... und 'Paint it Black' (V15)
Paint it Black (V15) Lucky to have made a very quick send of this incredible roof yesterday in great weather. And the @madrockclimbing Drone heel was perfect for it! Although this is technically my first V15 (that hasn’t yet been downgraded by consensus) I don’t think it’s the hardest climb I’ve done, and I’m encouraged to know that it is far from my potential. Psyched! @asanaclimbing @frictionlabs @craftedenergybars @physivantage @tensionclimbing
Chris Hanke klettert 'Omega Man' (Fb 8A+) im Frankenjura (DE)
Feel a bit more back to climbing again. Had some good days with the rope and did the Güllich classic "Kamasutra 218 (8b)" few days ago...but today was special for me with the ascent of Omega Mann (Fb 8a+) I did the first harder moves after my shoulder surgery such a nice feeling @scarpa_de @petzl_official @spitzensport_bundeswehr @neprosport @adidasterrex_climb @ropeless @cafekraft_nuernberg
Ethan Pringle (US) klettert 'Kintsugi' (V15) in Rocklands (ZA)
Jochen Perschmann (DE) klettert 'Blackout' (V13) in Joe's Valley (US)
So happy to have done this amazing Line called „Blackout, V13“ here in #joesvalley a few days ago! Now it’s time to do all the other beautiful classics! Movie shows the crux move in slowmotion. #USA #roadtrip #america #wildwest @woombikesusa #kids #climbingwithkids #kidsonbikes @scarpa_de @Edelrid @abk #noplacetoofar @climbonproducts #team_edelrid #liveclimbrepeat #bouldering #climbing #klettern #bouldern #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_is_my_passion #rock #climbinglife @bosch_power_tools #abkadabra #abkteam @woombikes
Erstbegehung: Roland Hemetzberger klettert 'Delta' (8c+/ 9a) im Wilden Kaiser
Yeahhhh ladies and gents I did it again... This Saturday I was able to climb my project. The new route calls »Delta« and could be 9a or 8c+. The relief was really big- what a day! Big shout out to Christian Denk for this phenomenal birthday bash in Oberaudorf. #Happybicepstoyou picture by @claudia.ziegler #Liveclimbrepeat #Homebasebusiness @blackdiamond