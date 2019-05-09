Piotr Schab und Jonathan Siegrist klettern 9b, Solveig Korherr klettert 8c, Leon Fraunholz klettert einen harten Boulder nach dem anderen... in unseren Highlights gibt's die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen im Überblick.

Doro Karalus (DE) klettert 'Säbelzahn' (Fb 8B) im Frankenjura (DE)

Dimitri Vogt (CH) klettert 'Coup de Grace' (9a) im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Martin Keller (CH) klettert 'Ninja Skills low' (Fb 8C/8C+) im Tessin (CH)

Leon Fraunholz (DE) klettert 'Lazarus' (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert 'Missing Link' (8c+) am Voralpsee (AT)

Erstbegehung: Manuel Brunn (DE) klettert 'Inkognito' (Fb 8B+) im Allgäu

Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'Off the Wagon' (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)

Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'La Planta de Shiva' (9b) in Villanueva del Rosario (ES)

Piotr Schab (PL) klettert 'Fight or Flight' (9b) in Oliana (ES)

... und 'Pachamama' (9a+)

Leon Fraunholz klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH)

Alex Rohr (CH) klettert 'Powerplay' (11) im Frankenjura (DE)

Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert 'Artist' (Fb 8A) im Bahratal (DE)

Flash: Robert Leistner klettert 'Vague Patratas' (Fb 8A) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'Wallstreet' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)

Lara Neumeier (DE) klettert 'Pandaemonium' (8c+) in Pinswang (AT)

Erstbegehung: Tom Randall & Pete Whittaker klettern 'Black Mamba' (5.14b) in Moab (US)

Erstbegehung: Toni Lamprecht (DE) klettert 'Tyler Durden' (Fb 8B/+)

Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'Nobody is perfect' (8c) in Bürs (AT)

Cedric Lachat (CH) klettert 'Mollasson' (8c+/9a) in Mollans (FR)

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert 'Red Feather' (Fb 8A+) in Val Bavona (CH)

Mari Augusta Salvesen (NO) klettert 'Ronny Medelsvensson' (8b) in Jøssingfjord (NO)

Erstbegehung: Thomas Collignon (FR) klettert 'Face Cachee' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Solveig Korherr (DE) klettert 'God's own Stone' (8b+) in der Red River Gorge (US)

Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'Off the Wagon' (Fb 8B+) im Tessin

Alex Puccio (US) klettert 'Heritage' (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)

Keenan Takahashi (US) klettert 'Story of two Worlds' (Fb 8C) im Tessin (CH)

... und Ninja Skills (Fb 8B+)

Erstbegehung: Moritz Welt (DE) klettert 'Mutantensport' (Fb 8A+) und 'Royal Flush' (Fb 8B+) im Frankenjura (DE)

Isabelle Faus (US) klettert Fb 8B von Jimmy Webb ohne Namen im Valle Bavona

Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Normopath' (Fb 8B+) in Ziegelbrücke

... und weitere 8Bs

Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert 'La fete de l'insignificance' (Fb 8B+) in Fontainebleau (FR)

Matt Fultz (US) klettert 'Flux for Life' (V13) in RMNP (US)

... und 'Bridge of Ashes' (V14/15)...

... und 'Paint it Black' (V15)

Chris Hanke klettert 'Omega Man' (Fb 8A+) im Frankenjura (DE)

Ethan Pringle (US) klettert 'Kintsugi' (V15) in Rocklands (ZA)

Jochen Perschmann (DE) klettert 'Blackout' (V13) in Joe's Valley (US)

Erstbegehung: Roland Hemetzberger klettert 'Delta' (8c+/ 9a) im Wilden Kaiser