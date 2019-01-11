KLETTERN 01-2019

Highlights: Firnenburg, Winter, Shiraishi, Marschner, Koyamada, Hojer

Foto: Dai Koyamada Dai Koyamada FA
Wer hat was geklettert? Die Highlights der letzten Wochen im Überblick. Dabei: David Firnenburg, Jonas Winter, Ashima Shiraishi, Kim Marschner, Dai Koyamada Jan Hojer und mehr.

Hier gibt's die krassesten Begehungen der letzten Wochen auf einen Blick.

Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'Heritage' (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)




David Firnenburg (DE) klettert 'Dreamtime' (Fb 8C) in Cresciano (CH)




Kim Marschner (DE) klettert 'Flower Power' (8c) in den Grampians (AU)


Our time in the Grampians is over. Despite a lot of bouldering I could also send some nice sport climbs like the one from this picture 'Flower Power' 33 (8c), 'The Flying Duck' 32 (8b+), 'Academia' 31 (8b) and 'Demon Flower' 31 (8b). Now we‘re heading to the Blue Mountains for another four days and then already back home. After three months of climbing my body feels pretty tired and I guess a little break from climbing is not a bad idea. @pschallx @deuter @redchiliclimbing @whiteoutclimbing #twall #deuter #redchiliclimbing #chalkiswhite #traveltheworld #climbing #bouldering #klettern #sportclimbing #tired #soremuscles #grampians #grampiansnationalpark #grampiansclimbing #melbourne

... und 'Cherry Picking' (V13)




Ashima Shiraishi (US) klettert 'Tilted World' (V13) und mehr in Rocktown (US)




Markus Bock (DE) klettert 'Kings of Sonlerto' (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)




Laura Rogora (IT) klettert 'Esclatamaster' (9a) in Perles (ES)




Gabriele Moroni (IT) klettert 'Off the Wagon' (Fb 8B+) in Bavona (CH)


Who doesn’t remember @chris_sharma trying the infamous Kart Project in Dosage IV!?... well it remained a project at the time and it took a few more years to get the first ascent from @nalle_hukkataival . My story on this problem started several years later, supporting @luca.bazooka.rinaldi on his way to the 5th ascent. I briefly tried it, but felt completely out of reach and put it aside... Last year I came back, after watching @giuliano_cameroni ‘s video doing the first move with a different foot. This foot really helps if you are short and I was able to stick the move in a couple of sessions! Second move is easier in isolation but a real nighmare when you come from the start. To make a long story short, I failed on the problem for two seasons, until yesterday... Everything felt perfect, late start, well rested after two days off, good warm up and perfect conditions... I don’t know the difference between this try and all the other times I fell at the cross move, but it felt effortless... OFF THE WAGON #e9team #petzlteam #scarpaspa #frictionlabs @e9clothing_official @petzl_official @scarpaspa @frictionlabs @bigapesport

Christof Rauch crushing Tessin


This years Ticino trip was a blast! The weather was perfect and I was able to tick some hard lines. On the last day of the trip I also came damn close on the @dave_graham_ classic "From the dirt grows the flowers" (8C), I fell 6 times on this nasty mantle. My full ticklist: Der mit dem Fels tanzt, 8C Big Kat, 8B+ Pro Touch, 8B Nike, 8B Supertussi, 8B Freak Brothers, 8A+ Pure Addiction, 8A+ Soilwork, 8A+ Cat on a hot thin roof low, 8A+ Camourange, 8A Thanks to my girl @julia_rechenmacher for all the support . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing @frictionlabs #frictionlabs #chalkupless #climbmore #Swiss #Schweiz #Tessin #Ticino #Zillertal #klettern #Chironico #Switzerland #climbing #mountains #boulder #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine

Clay Gordon (US) klettert 'The Spectre' (V 14) in Bishop (US)




Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert ein Projekt (V13) in Mt.Hiei Miyazaki (JP)




Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Heritage' (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)




Sascha Lehmann (CH) klettert Estado Critico' (9a) in Siurana (ES)




Flo Wientjes (DE) klettert 'Boogalagga' (Fb 8B) in




Jan Hojer (DE) klettert 'A Muerte' (9a) in Siurana (ES)




Erstbegehung: Alexey Rubtsov (RU) klettert 'Silver Surfer' (Fb 8B) in Val Bavona (CH)


Having tried this boulder for the first time, it seemed to me that there were not enough holds on it, and it would not work to make the line. But it was necessary only to think better, and try harder. Just a few moves, but they are really difficult. Very beautiful stone, a real granite wave, which is not so easy to catch:) But I caught it and made another first ascent in Ticino, “Silver Surfer 8B”. Thanks again @alpha_boulder_giubiasco for showing me new projects! #madrockclimbing #russiaclimbing #climbintokyo #ticino Впервые попробовав этот боулдер, мне показалось что на нем не хватает зацепок, и пролезть трассу не получится. Но нужно было всего лишь получше подумать и посильней напрячься. Всего несколько перехватов, но они действительно сложные. Очень красивый камень, настоящая гранитная волна, которую не так просто покорить:) Но я был настойчивым и сегодня сделал ещё один первопроход в Тичино, “Silver Surfer 8B”. Ещё раз спасибо @alpha_boulder_giubiasco что показали мне новые проекты!

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert 'Kubalik' (Fb 8B#) in Brione




... und 'La Force du Destin' (Fb 8B+) in Fontainebleau (FR)




Nils Favre (CH) klettert 'Manson' (Fb 8A+) in Brione (CH)




11.01.2019
Autor: Sarah Burmester
© klettern