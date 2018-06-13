Hier kommen die krassesten Begehungen der letzten Wochen auf einen Blick. Die Yosemite-Spezialisten Tommy Caldwell und Alex Honnold sorgten gleich doppelt für Furore: Erst stellten sie mit ihrer Speedbegehung der Nose einen neuen Rekord mit einer Zeit von 2:10:15 auf, um diese wahnsinnige Zeit nur wenige Tage später selbst zu pulverisieren. Neuer Speedrekord an der Nose, aufgestellt von Honnold und Caldwell Ende Mai: 1:58:07!
Neuer Speed-Rekord an der 'Nose' von Alex Honnold & Tommy Caldwell
I’m feeling mighty thankful for my friendship with this guy. Thanks for hauling the geriatric handicapped dad up the mountain this morning. 1:58.07. It was a heavy and thoughtful week here in Yosemite. I am so saddened by the deaths. RIP Jason Wells and Tim Klein. I can’t imagine the pain of the families. The only way to do this stuff reasonably safely is to climb with the worlds most prolific big wall climber and analyze everything carefully. Thanks Alex for keeping it safety first. This was a experience I will not soon forget. @patagonia_climb @team_edelrid @lasportivana Photo credit @austin_siadak @reelrock
Lara Neumeier (DE) klettert 'Hotel Supramonte' (8b+, 10 SL) auf Sardinien (IT)
HOTEL SUPRAMONTE (Sardinia, 8b, multipitch) ️ • Juhuiii!! Wednesday morning we started at the bottom of Hotel Supramonte around 9am. Arriving at the start of pitch 5 I was already a bit tired from the two hard pitches before. Started climbing and had a BIG fight at the crux sequence Luckily I climbed the lower and harder part of Hotel without any fall and saved some power for the rest. Aside the cramps in my forearms the upper part of Hotel Supramonte went quite well and we reached the top at 8pm... super HAPPY and tired • BIG THANKS @christoph_hanke for your support and @raydemski for having a great time together! by @raydemski • #noplacetoofar @scarpa_de #accesstheinaccessible @petzl_official #adidasTERREX @adidasterrex
Christoph Hanke (DE) klettert 'Hotel Supramonte'
Katrin 'Kaddi' Lehmann (DE) klettert 'Pura Vida' (Fb 8A+/8B) im Magic Wood (CH)
Climbing starts with imagining the moves. I love the puzzle solving part of it and finding my way. Yesterday I could do Pura Vida in Magic Wood A line that doesn't only look beautiful but also climbs well, really motivates me. Walking in 3 times to carry crashpads was tiring but very much worth it by @twosecondsphoto Hannes Kutza, check out his profile and homepage for more nice photos. #blackdiamond #liveclimbrepeat
Kaddi gelang außerdem noch der Boulder Kryptos (Fb 8C) im Balsthal, Schweiz. Info: Kaddi Lehmann klettert 8C
Fotostrecke
Ralf Grabowski (DE) klettert 'From Doubt to Confidence' (8c+/9a) in Kochel (DE)
Pirmin Bertle (DE) klettert 'Focus Pocus' (9a/+) in Jansegg (CH)
Pirmin konnte in Jansegg eine neue Linie begehen. Focus Pocus besteht laut Pirmin aus einem schwer zu bewertenden Boulderteil, dann folgt ein schlechter Ruhepunkt und dann noch Kletterei im Grad 8c+ zum Umlenker.
Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb klettert 'Demon on a Leash sit' (V12) in Tahoe (US)
Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'Arrested development' (5.14d) in Lee Canyon
There is a gnarly reach on ‘Arrested Development’ 14d that was damn near my dimensional maximum! I really feel like all of the preparation for Jumbo helped me so much with moves like this. First time I stuck this span from the ground I went to the anchor. I know it might seem like a bunch of stupid tricks but for reals, all of the hero beta in the roof is actually the best way. Desperate! @arcteryx @lasportivana @metoliusclimbing @maximropes @climbonproducts @theprobar @zealoptics #windsock #figurefour
Piotr Schab (PO) klettert 'Biographie' aka 'Realization' (9a+) in Céüse (FR)
So cool to see @piotr_schab during his sending attempt in live ! Between the storms & definitely not sending conditions Piotr just "hiked" his long time project "Biographie" 9a+, Ceuse, France and I was "by chance" lucky enough to shoot from different perception as usual #outsideisthegoodside #polishmachine . #climbing #rockclimbing #vanlife #outdoor #photography #grippedmagazine #rockandice #grimper #natgeocreative #biographie #ceuse #france #livefolk
Alfons Dornauer (AT) klettert 'Sierra Madre' (Fb 8C) im Zillertal (AT)
Alizée Dufraisse (FR) klettert 'Veritas low left' (V12) in RMNP (USA)
Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'The Dark Side of the Compass' (Fb 8B) in RMNP (USA)
Dave Graham (US) klettert 'Nothing else matters' (Fb 8B) in Guanella Pass (US)
Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'Marabou' & 'Sucker for Pain' (beide Fb 8A) in Galtür
no skin left but happy managed to climb (@manuel_schof ) ‚Marabou‘ 8A and ‚Sucker for Pain‘ 8A today. we went up to ‚X-Ray‘ then #cardio where i checked out the single moves but couldn‘t finish it due to ️ #nexttime @sosolid_official @belmezface @frictionlabs @scarpa_at . . . . . . . . . . #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #bouldern #bouldering #bouldering_came_first #climbing #climbgirls #klettern #frictionlabs #chalkmatters #austria #österreich #leggings #sosolid #alps #mountains #iloooveit #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram
Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Viva la Evolution' (Fb 8B+) in Flirsch (AT)
Today I made the second ascent of the mystical @berndzangerl testpiece from 2002 "Viva la Evoltion" in Flirsch. Such a great line in an awesome location, but to get up there is quite a mission. About the grade, originally it was graded 8C but I think 8B+ fits better. Thanks to @saxtontoby for the . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing #Austria #Österreich #Tirol #Arlberg #Flirsch #Zillertal #rock #boulder #klettern #climbing #mountains #visittirol #kingline #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine
... und 'Satellite Stories' (Fb 8B+), Erstbegehung in Koralpe (AT)
Revisited an old project in Carinthia and made the first ascent of "Satellite Stories" (8B+) at the beautiful area of "Koralpe". Tried this one for a few sessions two years ago, feels great to come back a little stronger and take it down. Afterwards I managed to climb two other great lines, "Charles Bronson right" (8A) and "Charles Bronson" (7C+). It was totally worth to get a shower at the descent! . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing #Austria #Österreich #Tirol #Kärnten #Carinthia #Koralpe #rock #boulder #klettern #climbing #mountains #visittirol #Zillertal #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine
Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Month of Sunday’s' in Rocklands (ZA)
... und 'Hipster whale' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)
Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'High society' & 'X-Ray' (beide Fb 8A) in der Silvretta (AT)
‚High Society‘ 8A ( @_baumeister_ ) ‚X-Ray‘ 8A so happy about the send of X-Ray, my anti-style boulder next outdoor session will take place in rocklands @sosolid_official @belmezface @frictionlabs @scarpa_at . . . . . . . . . #climbing #klettern #bouldern #bouldering #bouldering_came_first #frictionlabs #chalkmatters #scarpaclimb #noplacetoofar #leggings #sosolid #austria #österreich #mountains #berge #outdoor #iloooveit #galtür @galtuer_com #climax_magazine #climbing_is_my_passion #climbgirls
Jernej Kruder (SL) klettert 'Phallus' (V12) im Rocky Mountain National Park (US)
Japan was cool, but I'm happy to be in US now. World Cup in Hachioji was a bit different than I expected, but still happy with the result, even though I didn't make finals this time. I'm also happy that Italians took me out to RMNP today, where we had a nice team send of this unknown V12 (8a+) ...maybe somebody could help me out getting excited about Vail! • @scarpaspa @morphoholds @pucseries @sloveniaclimbing
Und ein Reminder von Nina Williams an alle, die sich einen Kopf über das Aussehen ihres Körpers machen...
I’ve always been really self-conscious about my legs. I wanted lithe, skinny calves and a thigh gap as a teenager to my early twenties. People described my legs as big, muscular, stout. Scarred from mosquito bites and bushwacking. I chose to take these traits in a negative light, applying them towards my appearance instead of focusing on what they actually meant. . So what do those traits mean? My legs are scratched from crashing through the underbrush, looking for boulders and cliffs and the next big adventure. They are big and muscular, enduring anything from long hikes in the alpine to tricky gym slab climbing, to tweezing and heelhooking and everything in between. They are stout, as my mothers are stout and my grandmothers’ before her. “I got ‘em from my mama” and am damn proud of it ️ . My legs are what was given to me (I am blessed to even have them in the first place). They are a source of confidence now that I see them through my own eyes and not anyone else’s. To anyone with body insecurities, just remember what your body does, has done, and will do for you in the future. Give yourself some credit . by @the80hd from yesterday’s awesome @ascentstudio session, in which all parts of my legs proved to be very useful #climbing #bouldering #gymclimbing