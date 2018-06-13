klettern 5 - 2018

Highlights: Dornauer, Webb, Lehmann

Foto: Ray Demski | adidas Christoph Hanke klettert Hotel Supramonte 8b+ multipitch Sardinien
Hier gibt es die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen. Mit dabei: Jimmy Webb, Alfons Dornauer, Kaddi Lehmann, Lara Neumeier und viele mehr.

Hier kommen die krassesten Begehungen der letzten Wochen auf einen Blick. Die Yosemite-Spezialisten Tommy Caldwell und Alex Honnold sorgten gleich doppelt für Furore: Erst stellten sie mit ihrer Speedbegehung der Nose einen neuen Rekord mit einer Zeit von 2:10:15 auf, um diese wahnsinnige Zeit nur wenige Tage später selbst zu pulverisieren. Neuer Speedrekord an der Nose, aufgestellt von Honnold und Caldwell Ende Mai: 1:58:07!

Neuer Speed-Rekord an der 'Nose' von Alex Honnold & Tommy Caldwell




Lara Neumeier (DE) klettert 'Hotel Supramonte' (8b+, 10 SL) auf Sardinien (IT)


HOTEL SUPRAMONTE (Sardinia, 8b, multipitch) ️ • Juhuiii!! Wednesday morning we started at the bottom of Hotel Supramonte around 9am. Arriving at the start of pitch 5 I was already a bit tired from the two hard pitches before. Started climbing and had a BIG fight at the crux sequence Luckily I climbed the lower and harder part of Hotel without any fall and saved some power for the rest. Aside the cramps in my forearms the upper part of Hotel Supramonte went quite well and we reached the top at 8pm... super HAPPY and tired • BIG THANKS @christoph_hanke for your support and @raydemski for having a great time together! by @raydemski • #noplacetoofar @scarpa_de #accesstheinaccessible @petzl_official #adidasTERREX @adidasterrex

Christoph Hanke (DE) klettert 'Hotel Supramonte'




Katrin 'Kaddi' Lehmann (DE) klettert 'Pura Vida' (Fb 8A+/8B) im Magic Wood (CH)




Kaddi gelang außerdem noch der Boulder Kryptos (Fb 8C) im Balsthal, Schweiz. Info: Kaddi Lehmann klettert 8C

Ralf Grabowski (DE) klettert 'From Doubt to Confidence' (8c+/9a) in Kochel (DE)




Pirmin Bertle (DE) klettert 'Focus Pocus' (9a/+) in Jansegg (CH)

Pirmin konnte in Jansegg eine neue Linie begehen. Focus Pocus besteht laut Pirmin aus einem schwer zu bewertenden Boulderteil, dann folgt ein schlechter Ruhepunkt und dann noch Kletterei im Grad 8c+ zum Umlenker.

Foto: Archiv Bertle Pirmin Bertle Focus Pocus 9a+ Jansegg

Pirmin Bertle in seiner Erstbegehung 'Focus Pocus', Jansegg, Schweiz.

Erstbegehung: Jimmy Webb klettert 'Demon on a Leash sit' (V12) in Tahoe (US)




Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'Arrested development' (5.14d) in Lee Canyon




Piotr Schab (PO) klettert 'Biographie' aka 'Realization' (9a+) in Céüse (FR)




Alfons Dornauer (AT) klettert 'Sierra Madre' (Fb 8C) im Zillertal (AT)




Alizée Dufraisse (FR) klettert 'Veritas low left' (V12) in RMNP (USA)




Daniel Woods (US) klettert 'The Dark Side of the Compass' (Fb 8B) in RMNP (USA)




Dave Graham (US) klettert 'Nothing else matters' (Fb 8B) in Guanella Pass (US)




Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'Marabou' & 'Sucker for Pain' (beide Fb 8A) in Galtür




Christof Rauch (AT) klettert 'Viva la Evolution' (Fb 8B+) in Flirsch (AT)




... und 'Satellite Stories' (Fb 8B+), Erstbegehung in Koralpe (AT)


Revisited an old project in Carinthia and made the first ascent of "Satellite Stories" (8B+) at the beautiful area of "Koralpe". Tried this one for a few sessions two years ago, feels great to come back a little stronger and take it down. Afterwards I managed to climb two other great lines, "Charles Bronson right" (8A) and "Charles Bronson" (7C+). It was totally worth to get a shower at the descent! . . . @scarpaspa @moonclimbing #Austria #Österreich #Tirol #Kärnten #Carinthia #Koralpe #rock #boulder #klettern #climbing #mountains #visittirol #Zillertal #scarpaspa #scarpaclimb #scarpa #moonclimbing #iloooveit #doyouboulder #climbing_lovers #escalade #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_worldwide #climbing_is_my_passion #climbinginspiration #climax_magazine

Paul Robinson (US) klettert 'Month of Sunday’s' in Rocklands (ZA)




... und 'Hipster whale' (Fb 8B) in Rocklands (ZA)




Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert 'High society' & 'X-Ray' (beide Fb 8A) in der Silvretta (AT)




Jernej Kruder (SL) klettert 'Phallus' (V12) im Rocky Mountain National Park (US)




Und ein Reminder von Nina Williams an alle, die sich einen Kopf über das Aussehen ihres Körpers machen...


I’ve always been really self-conscious about my legs. I wanted lithe, skinny calves and a thigh gap as a teenager to my early twenties. People described my legs as big, muscular, stout. Scarred from mosquito bites and bushwacking. I chose to take these traits in a negative light, applying them towards my appearance instead of focusing on what they actually meant. . So what do those traits mean? My legs are scratched from crashing through the underbrush, looking for boulders and cliffs and the next big adventure. They are big and muscular, enduring anything from long hikes in the alpine to tricky gym slab climbing, to tweezing and heelhooking and everything in between. They are stout, as my mothers are stout and my grandmothers’ before her. “I got ‘em from my mama” and am damn proud of it ‍️ . My legs are what was given to me (I am blessed to even have them in the first place). They are a source of confidence now that I see them through my own eyes and not anyone else’s. To anyone with body insecurities, just remember what your body does, has done, and will do for you in the future. Give yourself some credit . by @the80hd from yesterday’s awesome @ascentstudio session, in which all parts of my legs proved to be very useful #climbing #bouldering #gymclimbing

13.06.2018
Autor: Sarah Burmester
