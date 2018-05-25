klettern 4 - 2018

Highlights: Babsi Zangerl, Fred Nicole, Dave Graham

Foto: Jacopo Larcher Babsi Zangerl klettert Speed integrale 9a Voralpsee
Barbara Zangerl hat ihre erste 9a geklettert, Fred Nicole haut im Murgtal ein neues Testpiece raus und Dave Graham setzt weitere Akzente im Rocky Mountain National Park.

Erstbegehung: Fred Nicole in Murg (noch unbewertet)




Barbara Zangerl (AT) klettert 'Speed integrale' (9a) in Voralpsee (CH)


What a day!!!!—at 7 a.m. I finished my nightshift at the hospital; right after we drove to Voralpsee; without any expectations Energy was pretty low in the morning, but somehow the day ended with this crazy fight through this big route! On my last try of the day-> I DID IT!!! „Speed integrale“...big surprise——sooooooo happy! Now I am ready to turn 30 #megaline #first 9a #sohappy #bigdream #liveclimbrepeat Big Thanks to the #overstokergang for the good vibes and the fun-times up there!!! @jacopolarcher @nadinewallner @mtina_sch @claudiazangerl @laraneumeier @luger_alex @fabian.leu @nemuel_feurle @simon @jacopolarcher Thanks for the best support over all the years@blackdiamond @lasportivagram ***************************************** @verivalbio @fazabrushes @frictionlabs @climbskinspain

James McHaffie & Emma Twyford räumen ab




noch mehr Brit-Action mit James McHaffie & Madeleine Cope




Jon Cardwell klettert ' Stocking Stuffer' (5.14d) in Rifle







Jonas Winter (DE) klettert 'Karma' (Fb 8A+) in Fontainebleau (FR)




Erstbegehung: Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert 'Master Satchmo' (Fb 8B+)




... und 'Sars' (Fb 8B)




Dave Graham klettert 'The Dark Side of the Compass' (Fb 8B) in RMNP (USA)


Early last Spring @tchadx and @fausey opened up our eyes to some incredible climbing by brushing up an amazing set of projects on the massive block that sits in Lake Haiyaha. These coveted lines were some of the last great ones in Chaos, and perpetually surrounded by a deep mote of freezing water. Apparently all these years the damn rigs had an awesome temporal snow-deck We figured out some great beta, and I was able to climb the central line, ending in a majestic crack, known now as Cat Ranch, and heralded as a potential for the best climb in the Park I hustled up there this year my first day back from Spain in hopes of acclimatizing and hanging with the crew, but was immediately sucked into this obvious exit branching to the right arete; resistant climbing on decent holds into freak kneebars and wide compression After a few more sessions, The Dark Side of the Compass 8b?] was born Another classic for the canyon @island_io @fiveten_official @petzl_official @walltopia @frictionlabs @climbskinspain @sendclimbing @carolinelovesphotos ️

Nalle Hukkataival (FI) klettert 'Room Service' (V14) in Squamish (CA)


Last try, best try in Squamish! Swooped up a project I couldn’t seal the deal on my last trip: Room Service (V14)! What a finicky piece of rock! Ultimately took close to ten times falling off at the very top trying to catch that unpredictable and unexplainable Squamish stickiness for longer than 5 seconds. Solid amount of climbing and trickery from the obvious start at the bottom into what had been opened by @mccollsean starting high perched on a rock. Adding a sit start still remains a project for next time. Was also happy to hike up solo to the top of the Chief and make the most of it with a little TR ascent of Tainted Love. Such an impressive route from @hazel_findlay! Definitely need to come back with more time and drag a belayer up there to get after it for real. Good times again, until next time Canada! @westmountainmedia #bouldering @blackdiamond @lasportivagram

Seb Bouin (FR) klettert 'Le blond, la brute, et le manouche' (8c+) in Mollans (FR)




25.05.2018
Autor: Sarah Burmester
