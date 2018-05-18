Die Zeit ist reif! Die 9b-Begehungen häufen sich... doch ob klettern oder bouldern, hier haben wir die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen gesammelt.
Erstbegehung: Alex Megos (DE) klettert 'Perfecto Mundo' (9b+) in Margalef (ES)
I'm incredibly relieved. This has been an important process in my climbing career and clipping the anchor of "Perfecto Mundo", my first 9b+ as well as getting the FA was an incredible experience. Thank you to @chris_sharma for bolting this thing and the good sessions over the last couple of weeks and big thanks to my good friend @steghiso for belaying me on the send, for being a big source of motivation and a great inspiration to me. And last but not least thank you @ken_etzel for being up there every day with me and capturing all this. @patagonia_climb @patagoniaeurope @patagonia @redbullgermany @goretexeu @tenayaclimbing @sterlingrope @dmm_wales @entreprisesclimbing @cafekraft_nuernberg @frictionlabs @fazabrushes @multicamper_adventure #stylefirst #carrotsforpower
Matty Hong (US) klettert 'Fight or Flight' (9b) in Oliana (ES)
MATTY DID IIIT!!! OMG OMG OMG!!!! @honngy took down the damn %#*!& ”Fight or flight, 9b”!!!!!!! It’s been such an epic bumpy road and the conditions have sucked but Matty didn’t stop trying!!! You’re such an inspiration baby! So PROUD of you !!! SSIIIIICKKKKK!!! #abouttothrowup #fuckyeah @blackdiamond Picture by @francoislebeau
Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'Jumbo Love' (9b) in Nevada (US)
Erstbegehung: Pirmin Bertle (DE) klettert 'The Last Supper of the Lizard (King)' (9b), Jansegg
Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'First Ley' (9a+), Margalef (ES)
Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra (CZ) klettert 'Stone Butterfly' (9a+) in Baile Herculane (RO)
Alexander Rohr (CH) gelingt 'Alpenbitter' in Gimmelwald (CH)
Alexander Rohr erklärt zu seiner Begehung der Alpenbitter:
"Die Alpenbitter (9a), ist in Gimmelwald inmitten der Schweizer Alpen. Sie wurde von Simon Wandeler 2007 erstbegangen und schon damals mit 9a beschrieben. Durch etliche Versuche im Laufe der Jahre brachen ein paar Griffe ganz aus oder wurden schlechter. Die Route ist etwa 20 Meter lang und in steilem Kalk. Sie fängt mit gängigen Zügen an und wird dann zunehmend schwerer, bis man schließlich ohne Ruhepunkt in einen harten Boulder gelangt. Die Züge im Zustieg sind eher kräftig auf guten Griffen und vor allem alle sehr weit.
Der Boulder selber auch, wobei die Griffe schlechte offene Zangen sind. Um sie zu verbinden, erfordert es nicht wirklich viel Haltekraft, aber eine enorme Körperspannung und eine gute Hüft- und Beinbeweglichkeit, da man die Dropknees hoch ansetzen und komplett runter drehen muss. Danach kommt man zu einem Ruhepunkt, wo ich nur bedingt ruhen konnte. Die Arme werden zwar frisch, doch der Körper erholt sich kaum. Es ist ziemlich steil und die die Körperposition unangenehm. Nach dem Schüttler sind es noch einige Meter mit deutlich leichterem Gelände aber vielen Schnappzügen an Löchern. Das eine oder andere ist schwer zu treffen, was die Nerven im Durchstieg ein bisschen zum Flattern bringt.
Die Tour habe ich ausgesucht, weil sie unwiederholt war. Das war der mein Hauptgrund, die Alpenbitter zu probieren und nicht die Nachbarroute, welche schon sechs mal wiederholt wurde. Ich mag die Challenge und das Unbekannte. Niemand kann mir helfen. Ich musste alleine probieren und Züge entschlüsseln. Keine Videos wo man passiv Beta konsumieren und mit ein bisschen Glück dann auch direkt anwenden kann. Durch solche Prozesse lerne ich sehr viel und denke, dass mich das persönlich weiterbringt.
Das Schöne an der Route ist, dass ich sehr genau erkennen konnte ob ich fitter wurde oder nicht. Da sie so rohkräftig ist und keine Ruhepunkte durch den schweren Teil hat, ist das wie in der Halle. Ein guter Kletterer zu sein reicht nicht aus. Wenn man unfit ist in solchen Touren kriegt man sehr schnell die Quittung und kann gleich wieder nach Hause gehen. Das war genau so letztes Jahr. Ich hab's probiert über die Tage, wo ich in der Schweiz war und konnte es schlicht nicht zusammenhängen. Deswegen habe ich das Vorhaben auf dieses Jahr verschoben. Umso schöner zu sehen, dass ich Recht hatte mit meiner Idee und ich jetzt nach bereits dreieinhalb Tagen sehen durfte, dass ich nicht unbedingt ein besserer Kletterer, aber fitter wurde. Rohkraft und Kraftausdauer wurden viel besser. Und das freut mich genau so sehr wie der Durchstieg.
Ich wohne in der Nähe von Bern. Im Moment mache ich nur Sport und fokussiere mich auf meine Pläne und Träume. Ich werde dabei ein bisschen von meinen Sponsoren unterstützt, gehe aber noch arbeiten. Ich wechsle ab mit Phasen wo ich zuhause bin, arbeite und trainiere um dann wieder auf Klettertrips zu gehen. Für mich ist das ganz gut so. Wenn ich nicht ab und zu an zuhause gebunden wäre, würde ich die ganze Zeit am Fels verbringen und so werde ich auch nicht fit. Außerdem habe ich dann am Wochenende auch Zeit die Routen hier zu versuchen. Ich bin immer wieder erstaunt, was unsere Felsen zu bieten haben. Ich habe hier Projekte, da muss ich defintiv nicht nach Flatanger oder sonst wohin, um mich zu verwirklichen. Schwere und auch supercoole Dinger. Ich denke meine Zeit später an der Uni wird schon von Fernweh geprägt sein, aber allzu schlimm wird es schon nicht werden. Die Aussichten sind gut und ich habe noch lange nicht alles gemacht!"
Der 22-jährige Alexander Rohr kann bereits auf eine beachtliche Ticklist blicken; unter anderem gelang ihm 2017 Chromosome Y (9a) in Charme sowie 2016 Ultime Souffrance (9a) in St. Loup und Jungle Speed (9a) in Siurana.
Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'The Essential' (9a) in Frankenjura (DE)
In a major battle, I climbed "The Essential" (#9a) on Saturday. After my foot slipped twice at the last move to the jug, I finally climbed it in the 6th try on this day... and impressed myself. More exhausted than the previous tries, but very focused... seems like a rare moment where the mind wins over simple physical power. . The style is quite finger strength intensive. 18 moves, mainly on sharp pockets and crimps, also requiring delicate footwork. Probably one the most popular #9a in the #Frankenjura, located in #burggrub. It's my second route in this grade and I spent 8 days there since winter. I sent it on the second day of trying it ground up. . I've got a video of the sent, including the many fails on this day, coming along soon. by @olekoenig, belay @maexdauser . . @dmm_wales @scarpa_de #frankenjura #climbnowworklater #noplacetoofar
Zum Video sagt Thomas Dauser:
"Footage of my successful ascent of The Essential (9a) in Frankenjura. Including several fails, all on the same day in separate tries from the ground. I finally climbed it in the 6th try on this day... and impressed myself. More exhausted than the previous tries, but very focused... seems like a rare moment where the mind wins over simple physical power. – Enjoy the show! No video editing tricks and special effects, but emotions, fails and everything else is 100% real."
Erstbegehung: Seb Bouin (FR) eröffnet 'Fusion lactique' (8c+/9a) in St Guilhem le Désert (FR)
New Fisrt Ascent in south of France!!! Yesterday I did the FA of "fusion lactique" in St Guilhem le Désert. It's a perfect crimpy resistant route in the beautiful wall of Baygon sector. There is a 15 metters resistant part and a 20 metters of Verdon slab. It was a speed battle with the night yesterday. I did it late in the day, and I had to run in the slab. Luckily no fall up there . For the grade we were thinking between 8c+/9a. But I think it more 8c+. Let see the confirmation of the next repetitor @rocktrotteur Pic by @bernardo_gimenez in Mollans project. • Nouvelle première ascension à St Guilhem le Désert !!! Hier j'ai réalisé la FA de "fusion lactique" dans le superbe mur de Baygon. Il y a une partie résistante à réglettes d'environ 15m suivie par une dalle de 20 m. C'était une bataille contre la nuit car je ne voyais plus bien les pieds et je savais qu'il ne fallait pas trainer. Heureusement je ne suis pas tombé dans la dalle . Pour la cotation on parlait d'un probable 8c+/9a. Mais après enchaînement je pense plus 8c+. Qu'en est il c'est une king line !! @blackdiamond @eb_climbing @mytendon @matahijuice @climbskin
Alex Puccio (US) klettert 'Green in the Face' (V13) in Castle Rock, Idaho (US)
Had another nice day trip out on the rocks! Yesterday we went to Castle Rock Idaho for the day. Even tho it was pretty warm out, even for me, I was able to climb “Green in the Face” V13/8B on my third try from the start and 5th try in total. The landing is a bit spicy, at least I thought, at the top but I had some awesome spotters and friends to help! The holds are all pretty small and crimpy so kind of my style. I also flashed “Hearts and co**nba**s” V10/ 7C+ (Not a nice name!) and climbed “Second Place” V10/ 7C+ 1st try. Wasn’t a flash since I warmed up on the climb to the right that shares the last 2 easy moves. In all it was a long, warm and FUN day with good people!!! Thank you photo @joelzerr . @scarpana @e9clothing_official @us_e9 @petzl_official @musclepharm @frictionlabs
Sylwia Buczek (PO) klettert 'Intercooler' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)
Intercooler 8c Two days ago I made myself a very nice birthday present and climbed Intercooler, my second 8c (11-) in the Frankenjura! That was such a great adventure! The route has a very hard boulderproblem. I would say it is around 8A/8A+, so it was challenging! Very powerfull and strength related 15 moves boulder with a tricky but much easier second part. After I sent it I moved one line to the left and climbed anoter nice route: Starkstrom 8a+ (10-) It was such a good day!!! Now I'm psyched for the next project!!! Thanks for this very nice foto @twosecondsphoto and for belaying to my boy @danieljungg @blackdiamond @fiveten_official @jungs_boulderhalle
Emily Harrington (US) klettert 'Mind Control' (8c) in Oliana
Claire Buhrfeind (US) klettert 'Joe Blau' (8c+) in Oliana (ES)
Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA) & Rose Pearson eröffnen 'Life Compass' (IV 5.10a M4+ 80°, TD+, 980m) am Mount Blane, Alberta (CA)
Rose Pearson and I put up a new route on Mount Blane yesterday. Life Compass IV 5.10a M4+ 80 degree, TD+, 980m of climbing After having seen the mountain for my first time while driving the Spray Lakes road a few days ago I noted this stunning line linking the large features on the right side of the west face. Rose and I had climbed The Slawinski/Takeda on Mount Athabasca two days previous and were stoked for another alpine line before the season ended. The climbing included lots of steep snow and precarious rock and mixed. We summited at around 8:30pm then spent the next few hours navigating the knife edge ridge with hefty cornices. The nightly winds were strong so it took us quite a while to get off the ridge eventually making three long 70 meter rappels into a nearby gully where we then progressed into hours of front pointing and down climbing on spring snow. We have named it Life Compass for a number of reasons. Primarily because my life has taken such a sudden 180 degree turn since the loss of Marc in March and alpine climbing has been my guide. I dedicate this climb to my climbing mentor, partner and love Marc-Andre who would probably solo it the following day ;) if he was here. Mount Blane is very large and complex, so Life Compass requires navigation and time efficiency. I will post a more detailed description soon. —————————————————————@arcteryx @lasportivana @julboeyewearna #mountblane #kananaskiscountry #rockiesalpine
Ned Feehally (GB) klettert 'The Hourglass' (Fb 8B) in Västervik (SE)
The Hourglass - Västervik . I’ve always been a fan of arbitrary challenges (like climbing up rocks for instance). It was my 31st birthday while we were away in Västervik so @shaunacoxsey set me the challenge - climb 31 boulder problems of 8A or harder on that trip. It’s only 2.2143 per day after all... . It was definitely a battle, but with the help of some jazzy shorts, recovery saunas and a whole lot of @rhinoskinsolutions I hauled my haggard body over the finish line with just hours to spare before our flight home. Exhausting but satisfying. Erm, how long does DOMS last for again?!
Michiel Nieuwenhuijsen (NL) klettert Stradivarius (Fb 8A+/B) in Albarracin (ES)
Shauna Coxsey (GB) klettert 'Namaste' (Fb 8A+) in Västervik (SE)
Namaste, 8a+/V12 was first climbed by @stefan_rasmussen_71 10 years ago. It’s a true test piece of the area. It’s got some tiny holds and some hard moves and I really wanted to climb it. I wasn’t sure if it would be possible for me. I played around on the moves at the end of the day a few days back. The moves took a bit of work and linking them together seemed a little distant. Walking in to this boulder today I was doubtful. It was hot and the air was still. As I spent some time getting my skin (and pain tolerance) used to the small, uncomfortable crimps a slight breeze picked up. A saving grace. I sat myself down and went from the start. I hit every hold right, stuck the crux and then totally forgot my beta ️ I was so frustrated. On the next go my hand fired off so fast I thought I’d left all my skin behind. My tips were burning but I was so psyched. I knew it was possible. I knew it would go. One deep breath and some good fighting later I found myself at the top. Hot, satisfied and ready for an ice cream! @nedfee #climbing #hot #sweaty #happy . @adidasterrex @fiveten_official @redbull @redbulluk
Today I did the FA (after a key hold broke) of Stranger Things (originally opened by @jorgetost). Really nice 'fridge style' compression climbing. Hard to give a grade, but I would say 8B. The style really suits me, and I use my weird heelhooks . But it could also be easier with better beta (and less sun on the slopers ) My first FA and I am really happy with it Big thanx to @miquelet_navarro for telling me about this project and @sophiarofekamp for the spotting
Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert Molasse'son (9a) in Mollans (FR)
That moment when you send 'Mollasse'son' and become the 300+ man to climb (9a or 5.14d). Congratulation @hugoparmentier, a very well diserved send, and an average day for climbing. Quand tu sors "mollass'son" et deviens le 349eme homme a grimper du 9a. Bien ouej @hugoparmentier, un enchaînement tout à fait mérité et un jour tout à fait normal pour l'escalade mondiale.
Erstbegehung: Laura Rogora (IT) klettert 'Sitting Bull' (8c+/9a) in Collepardo (IT)
What a fantastic day!!!! I really didn't expect to send my project in collepardo today. It is a very long and pumpy route that connects "bruce lee" with "crazy horse" and I think it could be 8c+/9a. Moreover, to finish the day in the best way I sent "calligaman" 8b+ second go • • • @chiara_rogora #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #picoftheday #loveclimbing #climbforlife #escalade #escalada #grimper #klettern #montura #wildclimb #campcassin @climbskinspain @agripp_climbingholds
Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Oldschool Rocks' (Fb 8A+) im Frankenjura (DE)
This is probably one of the best boulders in the whole #frankenjura. Pure crimping is what gets you to the top of "oldschool rocks" . I tried this boulder some time ago but found it super hard (I actually thought that it's probably one of those boulders which I will never climb). But after getting painfully close on Tuesday I had to come back. Happy that it worked out and really proud to put this one on my ticklist . Thx @maxikarrer for the @scarpa_de @moonclimbing @wataaah_climbing @kraftolizer @climbskin
Hazel Findlay (GB) in 'Tainted Love' (5.13d), Squamish (CA)
Niccolo Ceria (IT) klettert 'Fatal Flaw' (V13) at Flock Hill (NZ)...
Fatal Flaw at Flock Hill! This line is the main reason why I came back to New Zealand! Fatal Flaw has been a very long standing project and I had the privilege to try it back in 2016, being able to complete only the single moves. Since then, I have always wished to come back! Later that season, my good friend @beast_kong put up the first ascent and @mcorbish also climbed it recently! Crazy to think, but this single boulder was able to make me flying all the way to the other side of the world! The problem climbs straight up to the top, using just the poor holds that the smooth face has to offer. After the first crux moves reaching and matching the rail in the picture, you have to commit for a big dyno from a bad left slopy edge to a perfect jug right below the mantle. The bulletproof rock and the quality of the holds make this climb world class and one of the best boulder around! The other day I had the oppurtunity to have spotters and pads to try it seriously and it was a glorious moment to complete it! The entire trip has been paid off with only few minutes of climbing! Thanks to @beast_kong and @mcorbish for the support and to @photographic_expeditionary for another amazing shot @adidasterrex #adidasterrex @flathold @frictionlabs #chalkmatters #bouldering #rockclimbing #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_is_my_passion #climber #boulder #arrampicare #climb #climbing #outdoors #escalar #klettern #arrampicata #escalade #newzealand
... und kann das 'Samson Projekt' erstbegehen
Squeezing my way up on the beautiful Samson project which went down yesterday! This boulder could be one the best problems I have ever seen in the whole basin! Stoked for this sending! "Franco Columbu" is the new name! @photographic_expeditionary @adidasterrex #adidasterrex @flathold @frictionlabs #chalkmatters