Die Zeit ist reif! Die 9b-Begehungen häufen sich... doch ob klettern oder bouldern, hier haben wir die härtesten Züge der letzten Wochen gesammelt.

Erstbegehung: Alex Megos (DE) klettert 'Perfecto Mundo' (9b+) in Margalef (ES)

Matty Hong (US) klettert 'Fight or Flight' (9b) in Oliana (ES)

Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert 'Jumbo Love' (9b) in Nevada (US)

Erstbegehung: Pirmin Bertle (DE) klettert 'The Last Supper of the Lizard (King)' (9b), Jansegg

Shawn Raboutou (US) klettert 'First Ley' (9a+), Margalef (ES)

Erstbegehung: Adam Ondra (CZ) klettert 'Stone Butterfly' (9a+) in Baile Herculane (RO)

Alexander Rohr (CH) gelingt 'Alpenbitter' in Gimmelwald (CH)

Alexander Rohr erklärt zu seiner Begehung der Alpenbitter:

"Die Alpenbitter (9a), ist in Gimmelwald inmitten der Schweizer Alpen. Sie wurde von Simon Wandeler 2007 erstbegangen und schon damals mit 9a beschrieben. Durch etliche Versuche im Laufe der Jahre brachen ein paar Griffe ganz aus oder wurden schlechter. Die Route ist etwa 20 Meter lang und in steilem Kalk. Sie fängt mit gängigen Zügen an und wird dann zunehmend schwerer, bis man schließlich ohne Ruhepunkt in einen harten Boulder gelangt. Die Züge im Zustieg sind eher kräftig auf guten Griffen und vor allem alle sehr weit.

Der Boulder selber auch, wobei die Griffe schlechte offene Zangen sind. Um sie zu verbinden, erfordert es nicht wirklich viel Haltekraft, aber eine enorme Körperspannung und eine gute Hüft- und Beinbeweglichkeit, da man die Dropknees hoch ansetzen und komplett runter drehen muss. Danach kommt man zu einem Ruhepunkt, wo ich nur bedingt ruhen konnte. Die Arme werden zwar frisch, doch der Körper erholt sich kaum. Es ist ziemlich steil und die die Körperposition unangenehm. Nach dem Schüttler sind es noch einige Meter mit deutlich leichterem Gelände aber vielen Schnappzügen an Löchern. Das eine oder andere ist schwer zu treffen, was die Nerven im Durchstieg ein bisschen zum Flattern bringt.

Die Tour habe ich ausgesucht, weil sie unwiederholt war. Das war der mein Hauptgrund, die Alpenbitter zu probieren und nicht die Nachbarroute, welche schon sechs mal wiederholt wurde. Ich mag die Challenge und das Unbekannte. Niemand kann mir helfen. Ich musste alleine probieren und Züge entschlüsseln. Keine Videos wo man passiv Beta konsumieren und mit ein bisschen Glück dann auch direkt anwenden kann. Durch solche Prozesse lerne ich sehr viel und denke, dass mich das persönlich weiterbringt.

Das Schöne an der Route ist, dass ich sehr genau erkennen konnte ob ich fitter wurde oder nicht. Da sie so rohkräftig ist und keine Ruhepunkte durch den schweren Teil hat, ist das wie in der Halle. Ein guter Kletterer zu sein reicht nicht aus. Wenn man unfit ist in solchen Touren kriegt man sehr schnell die Quittung und kann gleich wieder nach Hause gehen. Das war genau so letztes Jahr. Ich hab's probiert über die Tage, wo ich in der Schweiz war und konnte es schlicht nicht zusammenhängen. Deswegen habe ich das Vorhaben auf dieses Jahr verschoben. Umso schöner zu sehen, dass ich Recht hatte mit meiner Idee und ich jetzt nach bereits dreieinhalb Tagen sehen durfte, dass ich nicht unbedingt ein besserer Kletterer, aber fitter wurde. Rohkraft und Kraftausdauer wurden viel besser. Und das freut mich genau so sehr wie der Durchstieg.

Ich wohne in der Nähe von Bern. Im Moment mache ich nur Sport und fokussiere mich auf meine Pläne und Träume. Ich werde dabei ein bisschen von meinen Sponsoren unterstützt, gehe aber noch arbeiten. Ich wechsle ab mit Phasen wo ich zuhause bin, arbeite und trainiere um dann wieder auf Klettertrips zu gehen. Für mich ist das ganz gut so. Wenn ich nicht ab und zu an zuhause gebunden wäre, würde ich die ganze Zeit am Fels verbringen und so werde ich auch nicht fit. Außerdem habe ich dann am Wochenende auch Zeit die Routen hier zu versuchen. Ich bin immer wieder erstaunt, was unsere Felsen zu bieten haben. Ich habe hier Projekte, da muss ich defintiv nicht nach Flatanger oder sonst wohin, um mich zu verwirklichen. Schwere und auch supercoole Dinger. Ich denke meine Zeit später an der Uni wird schon von Fernweh geprägt sein, aber allzu schlimm wird es schon nicht werden. Die Aussichten sind gut und ich habe noch lange nicht alles gemacht!"





Der 22-jährige Alexander Rohr kann bereits auf eine beachtliche Ticklist blicken; unter anderem gelang ihm 2017 Chromosome Y (9a) in Charme sowie 2016 Ultime Souffrance (9a) in St. Loup und Jungle Speed (9a) in Siurana.

Thomas Dauser (DE) klettert 'The Essential' (9a) in Frankenjura (DE)

Zum Video sagt Thomas Dauser:

"Footage of my successful ascent of The Essential (9a) in Frankenjura. Including several fails, all on the same day in separate tries from the ground. I finally climbed it in the 6th try on this day... and impressed myself. More exhausted than the previous tries, but very focused... seems like a rare moment where the mind wins over simple physical power. – Enjoy the show! No video editing tricks and special effects, but emotions, fails and everything else is 100% real."

Erstbegehung: Seb Bouin (FR) eröffnet 'Fusion lactique' (8c+/9a) in St Guilhem le Désert (FR)

Alex Puccio (US) klettert 'Green in the Face' (V13) in Castle Rock, Idaho (US)

Sylwia Buczek (PO) klettert 'Intercooler' (11-) im Frankenjura (DE)

Emily Harrington (US) klettert 'Mind Control' (8c) in Oliana

Claire Buhrfeind (US) klettert 'Joe Blau' (8c+) in Oliana (ES)

Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA) & Rose Pearson eröffnen 'Life Compass' (IV 5.10a M4+ 80°, TD+, 980m) am Mount Blane, Alberta (CA)

Ned Feehally (GB) klettert 'The Hourglass' (Fb 8B) in Västervik (SE)

Michiel Nieuwenhuijsen (NL) klettert Stradivarius (Fb 8A+/B) in Albarracin (ES)

Shauna Coxsey (GB) klettert 'Namaste' (Fb 8A+) in Västervik (SE)

Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert Molasse'son (9a) in Mollans (FR)

Erstbegehung: Laura Rogora (IT) klettert 'Sitting Bull' (8c+/9a) in Collepardo (IT)

Max Räuber (DE) klettert 'Oldschool Rocks' (Fb 8A+) im Frankenjura (DE)

Hazel Findlay (GB) in 'Tainted Love' (5.13d), Squamish (CA)

Niccolo Ceria (IT) klettert 'Fatal Flaw' (V13) at Flock Hill (NZ)...

... und kann das 'Samson Projekt' erstbegehen

Jimmy Webb (US) bouldert in Kalifornien (US)

Erstbegehung: Markus Haid (AT) klettert 'Prozessionsgang' (8c+) im Ötztal (AT)