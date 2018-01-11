And another one! Sent 'Catxasa' [9a+] in prime conditions in the Santa Linya cave today. Only a few days left with @janhojer before we leave back home. Checked out Neanderthal briefly today, one of the very last ones I'm missing at this crag, I definitely like it but have to come back another time since it's pretty soaked right now

Jakob Schuberts Erstbegehung: 'Kein Licht kein Schatten' (9a)

After 10 days, Japanese Ryohei Kameyama has done a harvest of hard boulders in Fontainebleau. Judge by yourself:

“Fatman” 8B and “Traphouse” 8B+ at Cuvier Rempart

“Gecko assis” 8B+ at Bouligny

“The Big Island” 8C at Coquibus Rumont

“Jour de Chasse” 8C (suggested recently 8A+ by Lucien Martinez) at Recloses

This is the story about climber Alexey Rubtsov, who was returning to one and the same route in Lietlahti, during several years, trying to make the first accent of the most difficult boulder route in Russia.