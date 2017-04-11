Offener Brief: Klettersportler gegen Livestreams mit Paywall

Über die letzte Saison ließen sich die internationalen Wettkämpfe im Bouldern und Klettern noch bequem online im Livestream ansehen. Damit ist es nun vorbei, hat die International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) entschieden. Der Verband hat vor wenigen Tagen einen Vertrag mit dem amerikanischen Bezahlkanal FloSports abgeschlossen, der die Wettkämpfe gegen Bezahlung online zeigen will (Vollständige Pressemitteilung unten).

Laut Alpenverein (DAV) waren die nationalen Verbände anscheinend nicht in die Entscheidung mit einbezogen und auch nicht informiert. Auch die Athleten wurden in der Angelegenheit nicht gefragt, dabei sollen sie laut Statuten des Verbands in Grundsatzfragen Mitspracherecht haben.

Dass es keinen kostenlosen Livewebcast von Kletterwettkämpfen mehr geben wird, ist für begeisterte Kletterer, die das Geschehen verfolgen wollen, eine schlechte Nachricht. Deshalb fordert der DAV:

"Gerade in der aktuellen Situation, wo sich der Klettersport in Richtung Olympia aufmacht und viele Menschen begeistern will, geht ein solcher Schritt in die falsche Richtung: Bezahlangebote schließen viele Menschen aus. Der DAV fordert den IFSC deshalb dazu auf, die Entscheidung rückgängig zu machen und auch in Zukunft einen freien Zugang zum Schauen von Kletterwettkämpfen im Internet zu ermöglichen!"

Heute erreichte uns der offene Brief der Athleten, also der Wettkampfsportler, der ebenfalls gegen die Entscheidung der IFSC Stellung bezieht. Hier folgt der Text:

Open Letter from the IFSC Athletes’ Commission

The last few days have been dramatic - never before has the climbing community been so vocal and united in opposition to a decision involving our sport. The IFSC rightly states that it values good governance and transparency, and that its athletes are included in decision making processes at all levels.

However we would not be where we are today if this were completely true:

* rule changes have been introduced with little communication or debate, and in our view without proper consideration of the consequences;

the media rights for our sport have apparently been sold with no consultation, and with no apparent consideration for the effects on athletes, sponsors, organisers or the community that ultimately makes climbing the sport we love.

We are saddened that the IFSC has chosen not to be open, not just with us but with the climbing community at large. To us, this is opposite to the spirit that defines our sport. We are speaking up now because we are disappointed and frustrated; we feel that we have reached a dead end in trying to influence the IFSC quietly from the inside.

If we believed that it was too late for the IFSC to act in accordance with its stated values we would not be writing this, but we have to call for a change in behaviour. We are concerned that the IFSC will try to manage its way past this crisis and then go back to business as usual. This is not a course of action that we can agree with. To make our voices heard, starting at the Meiringen World Cup, we have asked the athletes to withdraw cooperation with the livestream media until changes are made.

Our aims are to have:

effective consultation on (rule) changes that affect the athletes;

a free livestream on an IFSC platform indefinitely.

We are speaking out publicly because we believe that the IFSC and its board members will rightly be judged by their action or inaction. We hope our actions will help the IFSC hold itself accountable, not to us, but to the climbing community at large. As athletes, we want to see our sport grow and prosper, but success must be measured in more than financial return.

Was kann man tun?

Die IFSC ist über die Webseite www.ifsc-climbing.org erreichbar und auch auf Facebook vertreten. Es ist also durchaus möglich, ihnen die eigene Meinung mitzuteilen und sie zu einer Änderung in dieser Sache aufzufordern.

Pressemitteilung: IFSC und Flosports

