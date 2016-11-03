Deep Water Solo: Jernej Kruder klettert Es Pontas

Der Slowene Jernej Kruder hat einige Wochen auf Mallorca verbracht und gemeinsam mit Jan Hojer die beeindruckende Deep Water Solo Linie Es Pontas probiert.

Berühmt geworden war der Torbogen auf Mallorca, nachdem im Klettervideo "King Lines" die Versuche und Erstbegehung von Chris Sharma dokumentiert wurden und von Kletterern in aller Welt bestaunt. Eine offizielle Bewertung hatte Sharma damals nicht ausgegeben, es war nur klar: Das Ding ist schwer (vergleiche mit dem Youtube-Schnipsel unten). Auch Jernej wollte sich zu keiner Bewertung hinreißen lassen, sondern sagt nur:

Foto: Kerstin Halbach Jernej Kruder in 'Es Pontas' auf Mallorca.



"I'll just stick with Chris' words: This thing is so specific.

...For sure it's about 9th grade, but there are so many different factors. Like the dyno. If there are 200 people in the world climbing 9a, maybe just 10 percent of them can do it. Then there is the fear factor. The mind battle of trying it all over again without knowing if you're able to do all the moves or not."

Was ihn motiviert hat, die Linie überhaupt zu probieren? Klare Sache:

"I knew I'm crazy enough and that I'm good in dynos."

Jernej hat 39 Versuche gebraucht und Es Pontas ungefähr 16 Tage lang probiert.

Video: Jernej versucht 'Es Pontas'

Video: Chris Sharma in 'Es Pontas'

"Climbing is this ever evolving thing, and altough it really is about the goal succeeding getting to the top. At the same time, it's a never ending cycle of finding something that you're really motivated on; Obsessive over it, and once you get to the top, celebrating for a little while, and then moving on to the next thing."

