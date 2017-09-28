Highlights: Erstbegehungen und Top-Leistungen im Überblick

Dorothea 'Doro' Karalus (31) gehört zu den stärksten Frauen Deutschlands. Sie hat bislang vor allem mit Begehungen von harten Bouldern auf sich aufmerksam gemacht. Zum Beispiel konnte sie in den südafrikanischen Rocklands Fragile Steps (Fb 8B) klettern, und ihre Ticklist umfasst über 40 Boulder im Grad 8A und schwerer. Da ist es kein Wunder, dass sie auch am Seil hart was wegzieht: Ende September gelang ihr Battle Cat (11-/11) im Frankenjura. Mit dem linken Ruhepunkt, wie sie hinzufügt.

Da Doro beim Bergsturz am Cengalo ihren Vater – der ein versierter Kletterer und Bergsteiger war – verloren hat, spricht ihr untenstehendes Posting von diesem Verlust. Alles Gute, Doro!

Doro Karalus klettert 'Battle Cat' (8c/+) im Frankenjura

Doro Karalus: What's the best therapy when you loose one of the most important persons in your life? Go outside and move. My Dad would've gone climbing and so did I. Breathe in, breathe out... and let the body move on well engrained moves. My kind of meditation. With an empty mind and empty heart I somehow I ended up on top of my summer project, Battle Cat (8c/+) in the #frankenjura. Sometimes climbing works better if you don't care about it.

Thanks Dad. This is for you.

Sarah Kampf (ehemals Seeger) klettert 'Roof Warrior' (8c)

Doro Karalus: Had to sit out one of the best weekends in a while – due too a little wrist problem, but a least I got to see my friend Sarah Seeger crush Roof Warrior (8c)... Always sooo inspiring, but especially now: not even a year after her 2nd child and back to super strong and psyched! OK well, she was psyched all the time :-)

Erstbegehung in Madagaskar

Die Dresdener Kletterer Tobias Wolf und Chris-Jan Stiller konnten am Tsaranoro in Madagaskar eine neue Route erstbegehen. Zu Beginn der Reise mussten sie zwar etwas improvisieren, weil die Tasche mit den Kletterseilen nicht mit ihnen gemeinsam angekommen war, doch glücklicherweise wurde das sicherheitsrelevante Gepäck nachgeliefert und die beiden konnten mit sich doch noch die Wand hinaufarbeiten. Sie fanden ihre Linie so königlich, dass sie sie kurzerhand Lalan'i Mpanjaka aka Camino del Rey oder zu deutsch Königsweg nannten. Als Bewertung schlagen sie 8a+ (7b obl.) vor; die Route hat 11 Seillängen und ist 600m lang.

Vollständiger Bericht unter Kayakandclimb.blogspot.de.

Foto: Archiv Tobias Wolf Nach der anspruchsvollen Headwall wieder im leichteren Gelände, beim Einbohren der zehnten Seillänge.



Foto: Tobias Wolf Topo vom Königsweg, erschaffen von Tobias Wolf und Chris-Jan Stiller.



Topo von Lalan'i Mpanjaka (8a+, 7b obl., 600m)

Niccolo Ceria klettert 'Hypergravity' (Fb 8B) in Sipoo, Finnland

Niky Ceria: Sending Hypergravity, another beast from the North! Love the rock quality of this perfect 90° roof!

It took me a while to figure out the entire physical sequence! Later I managed to find a nice feet beta for the second section which suited me more and I made it to the top on the last good go of the day! :-)

Alex Puccio & Joel Zerr klettern 'Riverbed' (Fb 8B) und mehr

Vladek Zumr: Last weekend I met Alex Puccio and Joel Zerr in Magic Wood and I was lucky to watch Alex finish One summer in paradise (FB 8B). After that we did some photo shooting on Riverbed (8B) a classic of magic wood which both of them climbed some days ago. Such a strong couple!

Alex Puccio klettert 'Wovenhand' (Fb 8B)

Alex Puccio: Another nice day in Magic Wood. Here is a little video of me sending Wovenhand (V13/8B). It's the higher start to I'll Trill (8B+). Today was my first day trying this boulder and I did the sit moves after doing this. Psyched to try the full line some more! Only have a week left so we will see...!!!