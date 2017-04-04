Anna Stöhr klettert 'New Base Line' (Fb 8B+)

Anna Stöhr
Foto: Mammut
Die 28-jährige Österreicherin Anna Stöhr hat Anfang April den Boulder 'New Base Line' klettern können.

New Base Line (Fb 8B+) war von Bernd Zangerl erstbegangen worden und ist ein absoluter Klassiker im Schweizer Bouldergebiet Magic Wood.

Anna Stöhr hatte NBL und Steppenwolf (Fb 8B) kurz ausgebouldert, und sich dann, wie sie schreibt, mit dem schnellen Durchstieg selbst überrascht:
"Sometimes you can surprise yourself.... today I climbed Steppenwolf (8B) and New Base Line (8B+)... after checking out the moves for the first time on saturday I did both problems today."

(ungefähr: "Manchmal überrascht man sich selbst... heute habe ich Steppenwolf und New Base Line geklettert... nachdem ich am Samstag zum ersten Mal die Züge ausgebouldert habe, konnte ich heute beide Boulder klettern.")

Nach so wenig Aufwand fragen wir uns natürlich, was Anna klettern kann, wenn sie mal richtig projektiert.

Boulderqueen Shauna Coxsey hat den von Bernd Zangerl erstbegangenen Boulder auch schon klettern können.

