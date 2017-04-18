Alizée Dufraisse in 'Estado Critico', Adam Ondra 'Queen Line', Babsi Zangerl klettert 'Chikane', und weitere Highlights

Die 29-jährige Französin Alizée Dufraisse konnte am 13. April mit 'Estado Critico' in Siurana ihre erste 9a klettern. Vermutlich war sie auch die erste Frau, die die von Chris Sharma eröffnete Route klettern konnte. Das Video unten zeigt ihren Durchstieg.

Adam Ondra konnte in Arco mit Queen Line eine neue 9b eröffnen, ein Handy-Video vom Durchstieg gibt es ebenfalls unten.

Video: Alizée Dufraisse klettert 'Estado Critico' (9a)

Adam Ondras neue 9b in Arco

"Queen Line"

Auf Instagram veröffentlicht Adam Ondra dann noch dies:

"A new king line is born. Well, it is not king line, it is Queen Line. Incredible and super intense pitch in Arco @gardatrentino, bolted by Mauro Mabboni. For the grade, I am pretty sure that it is rather on the upper end of the 9b grade. Small holds, big moves, hard drop knees. My style. Direct finish to be finished yet;-)

To get the icing on the cake, i finished the day by sending @steghiso's Ultimatum (9a+).

Pic by @giampaolocalza"

Barbara Zangerl klettert 'Chikane' (8c+)

Barbara Zangerl ist eine echte Allround-Kletterin. Von wilden Dolomitenrouten über harte Boulder bis zum Sportklettern: die Österreicherin hat's drauf. Gerade gelang ihr in Siurana die technisch anspruchsvolle Chikane (8c+), außerdem konnte sie gemeinsam mit ihrem Partner Jacopo Larcher, der übrigens neulich auch La Rambla (9a+) in Siurana durchsteigen konnte, das Gondo-Projekt klettern. Die Erstbegehung gelang Jacopo, dann konnte Babsi tags darauf ebenfalls den jahrelang ungekletterten Riss abknipsen. Zwar ist die Linie mit Bohrhaken versehen, doch die beiden Kletterer legten glatt noch eine sogenannte Grünpunkt-Begehung obendrauf: Ohne die Haken zu nutzen, kletterten sie den Gondo-Riss im Schweizer Gebiet Chippo und sicherten die Linie selbst. Die Schwierigkeit gaben sie mit 8c an.

Alexander Megos erholt sich von seiner Fingerverletzung

Alex Megos scheint langsam seine Fingerverletzung ad acta zu legen. Zumindest schreibt er auf Instagram:

"Woooop! I slowly feel like a climber again! The short trip to Arco gave me the opportunity to check out an amazing crag, climb Biologico (9a) and visit my friends @steghiso and @sara_grip. My finger is still not perfect but it's allowing me to climb more and more! Psyched for more!"

Außerdem konnte er in Chile Pasito a Pasito (9a) erstbegehen, siehe unten.

Sasha DiGiulian klettert 'Full Equip/ T1' (8c)

Tom Bolger klettert 'Victimas Perez' (9a)

Der Brite Tom Bolger konnte in Margalef die Sharma-Route Gancho Perfecto (9a /9a+) sowie Victimas Perez (9a) klettern. Zur letzteren freut er sich auf Instagram:

"The beautiful victory finish of victimas Perez (9a).

This tube shaped feature is as if someone took a giant ice cream scoop to the wall , it's truly amazing, a real prize worth fighting through the steep and gnarly 9a territory to get too. Such a rare thing and a unique experience of having this knowing you've done the route but being given this cool feature as a moment to reminisce over the ascent you've just made."

Patxi Usobiaga klettert 'Papichulo' (9a+)

Einbeinig 8a: Urko Carmona klettert 'Doctor Feelgood'

Sasha DiGiulian klettert 'China Crisis' (8b+)

